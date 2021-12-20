(KMAland) -- We are on to Week 18 on the 2021-22 sports calendar, and it’s time for another rousing rendition of Seven Points.
Point 1: Five impressive girls basketball teams
Here’s a look at five impressive girls basketball teams from the week that was…
-East Mills (3-0): The Wolverines had no trouble during wins over Heartland Christian (57-12) and Griswold (63-32) and picked up a nice road win at East Atchison (52-50) this week. I want to direct your attention to the foul shooting of one Aspen Crouse, who was 10/10 this week from the stripe. She’s now a perfect 19 for 19 at the line this year.
-Falls City (2-0): If you include last Saturday, Falls City was actually 3-0. Their games this week, though, were victories over Southern (38-29) and Plattsmouth (52-10). The Saturday win was a 42-20 triumph over Freeman. And heck their last loss wasn’t too bad, either, falling to a solid Johnson-Brock team by three.
-Kuemper Catholic (3-0): The Knights had a heck of a week with a trio of wins over Red Oak (55-28), Atlantic (44-38) and Greene County (68-37). I’ve already shared the Akuet Malek line from the first of those wins on Twitter, but I’ll do it here again: 12 points, 9 rebounds, 11 blocks.
-Underwood (3-0): Another undefeated week for the Eagles, which nabbed three double digit wins over St. Albert (44-29), Logan-Magnolia (63-43) and Audubon (64-34). In watching that Audubon game, they’re a team that just goes about their business, and you look up and they’re suddenly ahead by 20. So workmanlike, so strong on defense and can bash you from all three levels on offense.
-Wayne (3-0): You want consistency? How about this offense for Wayne this week: 47 points vs. Moulton-Udell, 48 points vs. East Union and 48 points vs. Mount Ayr. They were all wins, and Toxey Freeman scored in double figures in all three of them. Sidney Davis and Clara O’Brien also had a pair of games in double digits. Terrific week.
These aren’t the only impressive teams from the week, but they are five that pop out at the moment.
Point 2: Five impressive boys basketball teams
Here’s a look at five impressive boys basketball teams from the week that was…
-AHSTW (3-0): Here they are again. The Vikings won three road games this past week by 39, 21 and 41. The last of those was the most impressive of them all because they went into St. Albert’s crib and just rolled. We’ll have plenty more with one of their stars and our JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week Bryaden later this week.
-Johnson County Central (2-0): The Thunderbirds had two games and won by a combined six points over Palmyra and Louisville. Since losing their first game by 25 to Mead, they’ve followed with five wins in their last six and the only loss was in overtime to Syracuse. They also have an overtime win over Southern. They kind of have a knack for playing close games, huh?
-Kuemper Catholic (3-0): Hey, why not? The boys team followed up all three of the girls’ wins with victories of their own. The 13-point win at Red Oak is even more impressive after the Tigers gave Harlan all that they wanted on Friday. They then followed with a win over Atlantic (a team that hasn’t lost since) and a victory over Greene County (their first of the season). Right now, they’ve got five underclassmen among their top six scorers, led by junior Dawson Gifford’s 15.0 per game.
-Lamoni (3-0): The Demons continue to battle with sickness and injuries, and they still found a way to win all three of their games this past week. They rolled to wins by 17, 19 and 23 over Orient-Macksburg, North Harrison and Diagonal.
-Northeast Nodaway (2-0): Did you expect to see the Bluejays on this list? Whether you did or not, they’re right here after an undefeated week with a pair of tight wins. They won by six over West Nodaway and then edged past a solid Rock Port team. They’ve now won three straight after losing two straight after winning three straight. Yeah, they’ve played NINE games already.
Point 3: These are the champions
Here are the wrestling champions from the weekend tournaments in the area or involving area teams.
106:
-Molly Allen, Underwood: Western Iowa Conference Tournament
-Jesse Jens, Harlan: Glenwood Invitational
-Cameron McDermott, Atlantic-CAM: Mustang Tournament (at Shenandoah)
-Brock Shaha, Mount Ayr: Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament
-Jaymeson Vandervelde, Abraham Lincoln: Auburn Bulldog Invite
-Drew Weddle, Nebraska City: Platteview Invitational
-Raelyn Wilson, Weeping Water: Platteview Girls Invite
113:
-Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley: Western Iowa Conference Tournament
-Brayden Maeder, Southwest Valley: Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament
-Vincent Mayberry, Glenwood: Glenwood Invitational
-Riley Parkis, Kuemper Catholic: Carroll Invitational
120:
-Blake Allen, Underwood: Western Iowa Conference Tournament
-Briten Maxwell, Glenwood: Glenwood Invitational
-Colby Nelson, Bedford/Lenox: Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament
-Carlos Prados, Nebraska City: Platteview Invitational
-Brooklyn Wennihan, East Atchison: Thunderbird Invitational
-Zach Williams, St. Albert: Mustang Tournament (at Shenandoah)
126:
-Westin Allen, Underwood: Western Iowa Conference Tournament
-Luke Freund, Harlan: Glenwood Invitational
-DJ Islas, East Union: Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament
-Bo Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Austin Roberts Memorial Tournament
-Domanic Mullins, Atlantic-CAM: Mustang Tournament (at Shenandoah)
132:
-Blaine Christo, Ashland-Greenwood: Wahoo Warrior Tournament
-Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley: Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament
-Luke Musich, Harlan: Glenwood Invitational
-Noah Parmelee, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Austin Roberts Memorial Tournament
-Riley Radke, Missouri Valley: Western Iowa Conference Tournament
138:
-Barret Brandt, Syracuse: Platteview Invitational & Dan Mowinkel Invitational
-Jaxon Christensen, Nodaway Valley: Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament
-Gable Porter, Underwood: Western Iowa Conference Tournament
145:
-Triston Barncastle, Creston: Don Miller Invitational
-Conner Fitzgerald, Bedford/Lenox: Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament
-Hagen Heistand, Underwood: Western Iowa Conference Tournament
-Hunter Steffans, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Austin Roberts Memorial Tournament
-Robert Wilkerson, Falls City: Auburn Bulldog Invite
152:
-Lucas Anderson, Conestoga: Auburn Bulldog Invite
-Johnnie Cassady, Martensdale-St. Marys: Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament
-Zander Ernst, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Austin Roberts Memorial Tournament
-Rio Johnson, Atlantic-CAM: Mustang Tournament (at Shenandoah)
-Daysha Jones, Louisville: Platteview Girls Invite
-Shea Parkis, Kuemper Catholic: Carroll Invitational
-Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia: Western Iowa Conference Tournament
160:
-Jayden Dickerson, Shenandoah: Mustang Tournament (at Shenandoah)
-Dedrick Dowding, Palmyra: Thunderbird Invitational
-Caleb Iliff, Treynor: Western Iowa Conference Tournament
-Ryder Petry, Southwest Valley: Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament
170:
-Tyler Boldra, Glenwood: Glenwood Invitational
-Grace Britten, Nodaway Valley: Glenwood Invitational
-Josh Colgrove, Plattsmouth: Wahoo Warrior Tournament
-Ellen Gerlock, Atlantic-CAM: Mustang Tournament (at Shenandoah)
-Jack Gordon, East Mills: Mustang Tournament (at Shenandoah)
-Logan Hobbs, Nebraska City: Platteview Invitational
-Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central: Don Miller Invitational
-Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr: Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament
-Denver Pauley, AHSTW: Western Iowa Conference Tournament
182:
-Zane Bendorf, Harlan: Glenwood Invitational
-Jake Cox, Bedford/Lenox: Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament
-Brecken Freeberg, Tri-Center: Western Iowa Conference Tournament
195:
-CJ Carter, Glenwood: Glenwood Invitational
-Carter Davis, Underwood: Western Iowa Conference Tournament
-Logan Dickerson, Shenandoah: Mustang Tournament (at Shenandoah)
-Jaxson Hildebrand, Denison-Schleswig: Carroll Invitational
-Colin Jacobs, Southwest Valley: Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament
-Aaron Schlueter, East Atchison: Thunderbird Invitational
220:
-Tegan Carson, Central Decatur: Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament
-Ayden Hoag, LeMars: Austin Roberts Memorial Tournament
-Cooper Nielsen, Audubon: Western Iowa Conference Tournament
-Trent Patton, Glenwood: Glenwood Invitational
-Mikah Ruiz, Nebraska City: Platteview Invitational
-Daryl Wheeldon, Auburn: Auburn Bulldog Invite
285:
-Logan Green, Clarinda: Carroll Invitational
-Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia: Western Iowa Conference Tournament
-Evan Sorensen, Atlantic-CAM: Mustang Tournament (at Shenandoah)
-Kort Watkins, Maryville: Glenwood Invitational
-Devin Whipple, Bedford/Lenox: Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament
Point 4: The best bowlers of the week
Here’s a top 10 look at the best REPORTED bowling performances of the week among KMAland conference schools (sorted by series score):
GIRLS
Ania Kaster, Harlan (374) vs. Denison-Schleswig (12/16)
Payton Mathies, Denison-Schleswig (372) vs. Harlan (12/16)
Gretchen Hoffman, Sioux City East (367) vs. LeMars (12/16)
Aly Johnson, Clarinda (352) vs. Red Oak (12/16)
Claire Miller, Denison-Schleswig (350) vs. Harlan (12/16)
Kemper Beckel, Clarinda (349) vs. Shenandoah (12/13)
Brianna Musgrave, Denison-Schleswig (348) vs. Harlan (12/16)
Sydney O’Neill, Harlan (342) vs. Denison-Schleswig (12/16)
Madison Smith, Clarinda (340) vs. Red Oak (12/16)
Aly Johnson, Clarinda (333) vs. Shenandoah (12/13)
BOYS
Trey Brotherton, Denison-Schleswig (497) vs. Harlan (12/16)
Caden Wurth, LeMars (488) vs. Sioux City East (12/16)
Owen Johnson, Clarinda (481) vs. Red Oak (12/16)
Adam Denny, St. Albert (480) vs. Tri-Center (12/17)
Blake Polzin, Denison-Schleswig (473) vs. Harlan (12/16)
Evan White, St. Albert (467) vs. Tri-Center (12/17)
Taylor Roberts, LeMars (460) vs. Sioux City East (12/16)
Brody Vanderloo, LeMars (448) vs. Sioux City East (12/16)
Tyson Bramble, Clarinda (447) vs. Shenandoah (12/13)
Sebastian MacGregor, LeMars (446) vs. Sioux City East (12/16)
Point 5: Tips of the Cap
This week’s Tips of the Cap will not include any 12-year-old golfers. Sorry to disappoint.
DE-FENSE: Yesterday’s NFL action involved the fewest touchdowns in the history of an NFL Sunday. Big shout out to defense!
Omicron: Yeah, well…that last statistic should probably be met with an asterisk considering all the games that were moved off of Sunday.
Mark Andrews: Is it just me or is Mark Andrews the greatest tight end that has ever lived? Just asking for Chiefs fans.
NFL: The NFL is making some adjustments to their testing protocols, and I have to wonder why it didn’t happen earlier. If you are vaccinated and/or boosted and not showing symptoms, you will not be subject to testing. Without diving into a big messy hole/discussion, I think this is a good idea.
Jonathan Taylor: I’m here for a running back winning the NFL MVP. Give it to this man. He has the Colts rolling, and his quarterback is Carson Wentz!
Going for 2: John Harbaugh went for two and the win again yesterday. That’s fine and dandy, but my question is this: Why didn’t he go for two at 31-23 like a real analytics genius?
NBA: The NBA is mandating teams sign replacement players when they must put their actual players on the COVID reserve list. So….tips of the cap to my guys Isaiah Thomas, Lance Stephenson, Michael Beasley, Jimmer Fredette and Jeremy Lin.
Kyrie Irving: Just kidding. Clown.
Buck Showalter: Welcome back, Buck. You’re about to get Mets’ed.
Tyler Goodson & Breece Hall: Big ups to these dudes for making the best decision for themselves. That’s exactly what every college coach, college official and NCAA representative has always done. It’s their turn.
Point 6: Coverage this week
It’s a short week, but we’re bringing this at you:
Monday, December 20th
FM: Iowa State Cyclone Coaches Show, 6:30 PM
Tuesday, December 21st
AM: Girl/Boy Hawkeye Ten Conference High School Basketball Doubleheader — Glenwood at Lewis Central, 6:00 PM with radio joined in progress (Trevor Maeder) WITH VIDEO
FM: Men’s College Basketball — Chicago State at Iowa State, 5:00 pre-game, 6:00 tip
Extra Point: One quote to get you through the week
Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that. –Martin Luther King Jr.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.