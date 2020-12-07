(KMAland) -- Week 16 of the 2020-21 sports calendar is here, and we are still churning along without a full-fledged interruption. Who thought we would be able to say that? Seven Points:
Point 1: Five GBB teams that impressed
Here are five impressive performances from area girls basketball teams in the past week.
-Harlan (3-0): The Cyclones had a pair of tight defensive wins over Treynor (34-25) and St. Albert (44-42) and a rout of Shenandoah (71-40). And they’re doing it just as we expected they would: With great balance. Five different players are averaging six or more points per game, led by 10.3 from senior Jocelyn Cheek.
-Nodaway Valley (2-0): The Wolverines blitzed Clarinda on their way to a 63-19 win on Monday before a nice 52-40 victory over Grand View Christian on Friday. Seniors Maddax DeVault (24.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG), Lexi Shike (11.5 PPG, 17.0 RPG) and Macy Kuhns (7.0 PPG, 6.0 APG, 3.0 SPG) are all doing big things.
-Sidney (2-0): Two tough opponents, two wins. Sidney beat Johnson-Brock (44-36) and Stanton (51-31) on back-to-back nights. The latter win should resound across the Corner as a bit of a statement. Avery Dowling had a really strong week with 16.5 points per game, and she loves that 3-point line. She shot 22 times and made 11 from the field. Ten of those makes and 20 of those attempts were beyond the arc. Love it!
-Underwood (3-0): They beat Shenandoah by 17 on Monday, Logan-Magnolia by 10 on Tuesday and Tri-Center by 27 on Friday. Leah Hall (13.5 PPG), Aliyah Humphrey (9.5 PPG) and Alizabeth Jacobsen (6.5 PPG) are leading the team in scoring, and none of them are older than their sophomore year.
-Wayne (4-0): The Falcons played three games this past week, and they were all blowout wins over Twin Cedars, Martensdale-St. Marys and Seymour. The win over the Blue Devils was quite the eyebrow-raiser. Not that it was totally unexpected, but I figured it would be a tighter game. Emily Jones is averaging 26.5 points and 10.0 rebounds so far this year. Yeesh!
Point 2: Five BBB teams that impressed
Here are five boys basketball teams that had me impressed this past week.
-Abraham Lincoln (2-0): The Lynx are locked and loaded for what figures to be another fantastic season. On Friday, they handled Sioux City North, but a trip to Indianola awaited them on Saturday. And they were able to come away with a 55-53 victory behind 20 points and nine rebounds from Josh Dix.
-AHSTW (3-0): Busy week for the Vikings, who beat Woodbine and Audubon on the road on Monday and Tuesday before a home win over Riverside. All three were by double digits and all three included lots of buckets from their trio of underclassmen. Brayden Lund (20.3 PPG), Raydden Grobe (19.3 PPG) and Kyle Sternberg (18.3 PPG) are all up over 18 per contest.
-Boyer Valley (2-0): Someone figured to make a statement when CAM and Boyer Valley opened the season against one another. Those are two of the leading teams in what figures to be a tight RVC race. The Bulldogs came away with the one-point road win before a solid 20-point win over Ar-We-Va on Friday. Junior Jaidan TenEyck currently leads BV in scoring with 13.0 points per game.
-Clarinda (3-0): You would think a 2-1 record against a slate that included Nodaway Valley, Red Oak and St. Albert in the opening week would be something Coach Rod Eberly and Clarinda would take. How about 3-0? They kept all three of their opponents under 50 points and won all three by at least eight. Drew Brown is busy early on 19.3 points per game.
-Lenox (2-0): Lenox rolled in their season opener over Orient-Macksburg, but they needed some late game heroics to survive Bedford on Friday evening. Four players are averaging double figures right now, led by 20.0 per game from Keaton England. Samson Adams, Chase Johnston and Walon Cook are at 11.0, 11.0 and 10.0, respectively.
Point 3: The week in wrestling
Not to be confused with KMA’s Friday afternoon This Week in Wrestling segment, here are the individuals from the area that won tournament championships on Saturday. I count 39 of them!
-Jack Anderson, East Mills: The Wolverines were terrific in Treynor, and Anderson capped off the day with a 285-pound championship.
-Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley: Perfect start to the season for Becerra, who wrestled his way to a championship at 106 pounds at the Bennington Tournament.
-Nolan Blevins, Weeping Water: Blevins was the 152-pound champ on Saturday at Conestoga.
-Dakota Boswell, Central Decatur: One of two Cardinals champions at Nodaway Valley, Boswell on the 182-pound bracket.
-Barret Brandt, Syracuse: The Rockets were champs at Conestoga as a team, and Brandt was an individual champ at 126.
-Burton Brandt, Syracuse: Another Brandt takes a title, as Burton was the winner at Conestoga at 182.
-Carson Burhenne, Treynor: Burhenne was a champion at his home tournament on Saturday at 152 pounds.
-Zach Burr, Syracuse: Yet another Rockets champion, Burr was the best at 285 at Conestoga.
-Caleb Caudill, Syracuse: Caudill was yet another Syracuse champion at the Conestoga Tournament, and he was the first at 113.
-Duncan Clark, Treynor: A really strong showing for Treynor at their home tournament on Saturday, and Clark was one of the winners at 145 pounds.
-Corey Coleman, Treynor: Great start to the year for the Treynor standout, who won the 195 pound title at his home tournament.
-Jake Cox, Bedford-Lenox: Cox was a champion at Nodaway Valley on Saturday at 170 pounds.
-Jeremiah Davis, Harlan: Great start to the year for Davis, who won the 220-pound title at his home tournament.
-Drew Ehlen, Mount Ayr: Ehlen opened the year with a championship at 106 pounds, and it set off a nice run of champs up to 152.
-Trae Ehlen, Mount Ayr: Another Ehlen picked up a win of his own in Greenfield with at title at 145.
-Seth Ettleman, Southwest Iowa: Big day for Ettleman, who was the first champion crowned at Treynor with a win at 106.
-Luke Freund, Harlan: The Cyclones standout won his home tournament at 113.
-Brody Gordon, East Mills: Gordon wrestled his way to a championship at Treynor at 182 pounds.
-Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia: The first of many. Heistand won the 132-pound title in Harlan.
-John Helton, St. Albert: One of two Falcons champions in Treynor, Helton won at 132.
-Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia: One of the baddest dudes in the area, Johnsen won at 285 in Harlan.
-Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr: An impressive day for Mount Ayr in Greenfield was capped by a championship for Knight at 152.
-Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia: From the football field to the wrestling mat, Maguire handled business at 160 in Harlan.
-Mitch Mayberry, Glenwood: One of two Mayberrys to win a tournament on Saturday, Mitch won in Harlan at 182.
-Vinny Mayberry, Glenwood: The youngster won the 106-pound championship at Harlan.
-Noah Nelson, Treynor: Nelson was a home tournament winner on Saturday at 120 pounds.
-Gable Porter, Underwood: A state champion last year, Porter was a champion at 113 pounds at Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Saturday.
-Tyler Prokop, East Mills: The first of four championships for the Wolverines at Treynor on Saturday. Prokop won at 138.
-Zander Reed, Central Decatur: A big weekend for Reed, who won the 160-pound bracket at Nodaway Valley.
-Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia: The senior opened the season on the right note with a win at Harlan in his 152-pound class.
-Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia: The younger Reisz was the 145-pound champion at Harlan.
-Cole Ridnour, Clarinda: Ridnour had a great tournament at Nodaway Valley, winning the 195-pound championship.
-Jesse Schwery, Harlan: Another win at the Dan Hill in Harlan, Schwery took the 195-pound championship.
-Bryce Shaha, Mount Ayr: Shaha pulled off the 132-pound championship on Saturday at Nodaway Valley.
-Sean Thompson, Logan-Magnolia: Thompson was the 126-pound champion at the Dan Hill in Harlan.
-Jarrett Webb, Mount Ayr: Another lower-class winner for Mount Ayr, Webb won at 113 in Greenfield.
-Devin Whipple, Bedford-Lenox: Whipple was a big winner for Bedford-Lenox at Nodaway Valley, capturing the 285-pound title.
-Zach Williams, St. Albert: St. Albert picked up two championships at Treynor on Saturday, and Williams was the first at 113 pounds.
-Jackson Wray, East Mills: Strong tournament start for Wray, who won the 160-pound ‘ship at Treynor.
Point 4: Let’s give bowling some love!
The bowling season is officially here, and I’ve always said I cover all sports to the best of my ability. It’s not my job to decide which are most important, because they’re all equally important to our coverage.
Now, I have to say that bowling reporting has been getting better and better, and QuikStats/Varsity Bound officially has a spot for them to report their scores. If your coaches aren’t doing it, put a bug in their ear to get it done. Or, as always, KMA Sports accepts any and all results via email to sports@kmaland.com.
Anyway, here are some noteworthy games and series from the week:
-Trey Brotherton, Denison-Schleswig: His dad could hit the heck out of a softball, and he can hit the heck out of some bowling pins. Brotherton had a high game of 259 and a 494 series during their win over OABCIG.
-Lily Hegarty, Harlan: Hegarty had a strong showing for the Cyclones last week, posting a high game of 218 and a series of 396.
-Carter James, Abraham Lincoln: The highest game in the entire state last week was from the AL senior. James had a 286 and a series of 502 in a big win over city rival TJ.
-Aly Johnson, Clarinda: The sophomore had a high game of 244 and high series of 405 last week against Clarinda.
-Emily Peters, LeMars: Peters looks to be one of the top MRC female bowlers, as she had a high game of 232 and a high series of 435 last week.
-Evan White, St. Albert: The fourth-highest game of the week in the entire state was from St. Albert freshman Evan White, who had a 277 game and a 471 series against Clarinda.
Point 5: Enjoying the wins
Nebraska won a football game on Saturday, and while the old Nebraska fan in me might quibble about certain thing that they didn’t do very well, that side of me is officially gone. Winning is not easy to come by any longer, and it isn’t as easy as they made it look for decades upon decades. I’m going to take any W they can get and celebrate the heck out of it.
No. 1, who knows when they might get another? No. 2, it’s just nice to see some football happening when we spent several months of our lives thinking it was not going to happen.
Point 6: Speaking of wins….
A big shoutout to the folks that have spent their lives rooting for Iowa State. This is why you kept coming back. This is why you kept spending all kinds of money to see your team play. This is why you went through the heartbreak. Iowa State will play for a Big 12 championship next Saturday. Soak it in, friends.
Extra Point: Quote of the week
Constant kindness can accomplish much. As the sun makes ice melt, kindness causes misunderstanding, mistrust, and hostility to evaporate. -Albert Schweitzer
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.