(KMAland) -- The 24th week of the 2020-21 sports calendar year has arrived. We’ve got plenty to get into, so let’s waste no time. Seven Points.
Point 1: Five impressive girls teams
-Denison-Schleswig (2-0): The Monarchs took down Shenandoah by 37 points on Friday night. That was the same night that Harlan put up 91 points in a 37-point win over Creston. The significance of the latter point? Well, the Monarchs beat Harlan just one night earlier by a four-point victory. So, the fact that Harlan rolled Creston makes a win over the Cyclones just 24 hours earlier that much more impressive.
-Moravia (3-0): The Mohawks entered the week at 8-7 and may not have been on anybody’s radar to win the Bluegrass Conference Tournament. Then they went and did it. They beat Twin Cedars by 12, Moulton-Udell by 15 and Melcher-Dallas by 16. So, not only did they do it, they did it in dominant fashion.
-Stanberry (3-0): It was a heck of a week for the Bulldogs at the King City Tournament. They entered as the top seed and left with the championship, rolling to a 48-14 win over Northeast Nodaway , a 32-19 victory over King City and then edged past Albany by a 37-33 final to clinch the ‘ship.
-Stanton (2-0): Stanton nabbed a pair of double-digit wins this past week. They handled Essex by 35, but it’s the 55-41 win over CAM that really raised eyebrows. The Cougars looked like they were starting to get right and might go on another run, but the Viqueens put a quick stop to that on Thursday.
-Worth County (3-0): Sticking with the theme, the Tigers won the Northwest Missouri Tournament in Burlington Junction this week. The week was pushed into Wednesday, and so they had to play three times in a relatively short amount of time. Their wins came over Northland Christian (55-16), Nodaway-Holt (43-27) and North Nodaway (56-39) and all were by at least 16 points.
Others: AHSTW (2-0), Audubon (2-0), Bishop Heelan Catholic (2-0), Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (2-0), Glenwood (2-0), Maryville (2-0), Nodaway Valley (3-0), Platte Valley (3-0), Sioux City East (2-0), Underwood (2-0).
Point 2: Five impressive boys teams
-Atlantic (1-0): It was a one-game week for the Trojans, but the kept their Hawkeye Ten hopes alive with a fourth straight win on Friday evening. That win was by 14 over St. Albert and was led by the red hot Skyler Handlos, who poured in 21 points, grabbed eight rebounds and passed out seven assists.
-Johnson-Brock (2-0): A good week for the Eagles, which took care of rival Falls City Sacred Heart by 16 and then edged Southern by two on Thursday and Friday, respectively. They’ll turn their attention now to the Pioneer Conference Tournament, starting with Pawnee City in Sterling this afternoon. Their two wins last week were over the No. 2 (FCSH) and 3 (Southern) seeds in the tournament, and they could play those teams again on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.
-Maryville (3-0): Like the girls team, the Spoofhounds went through the Cameron Tournament without a loss and won the championship. They started with a win over Chillicothe, took down Battle in the semifinal and then won the championship over Smithville. All of their wins by single digits, which is always good to see as we move deeper into the season.
-Red Oak (2-0): Two games and two very huge wins for the ever-improving Tigers. Red Oak edged past Underwood by six early in the week before a Ryan Johnson buzzer-beating put back gave them a two-point win over Clarinda on Friday. I’ve said it before, but this is arguably the most improved team in the area from the first to the second half of the season.
-Tri-Center (3-0): The Trojans have awaited their rematch with Underwood since they came up on the short end the first time they played. They got that chance on Saturday, and they rolled to a 32-point win behind another all-around balanced performance. They also beat IKM-Manning on the road by 19 the night before and braved the winter weather on Tuesday to beat Audubon by 36. They’ve won 10 in a row.
Others: Abraham Lincoln (2-0), AHSTW (2-0), Ankeny Christian (3-0), Central Decatur (2-0), Logan-Magnolia (1-0), Martensdale-St. Marys (2-0), Sidney (2-0), Sioux City East (2-0), Stanberry (3-0), West Harrison (2-0), Worth County (3-0).
Point 3: The champs are here!
These are your weight-by-weight champs from KMAland at wrestling tournaments this past week. There are 78(!) this week.
106 lbs: The first of what might be four conference championships came Vinny Mayberry’s way on Saturday, as he moved to 35-1 with a clinching fall in the final. Yet another win for my favorite Maeder, Brayden Maeder of Southwest Valley, who won the East Mills Invitational. Mount Ayr sophomore Drew Ehlen was also crowned champion at the Quad State Classic. Missouri Valley freshman Eli Becerra also won his bracket in Audubon to move to 38-0. Falls City freshman Kaleb Zulkoski won his weight class at the ECNC Tournament on Friday. Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Ethan Skoglund nabbed the MRC championship at this weight, moving to 16-7 in his freshman season.
113 lbs: Harlan junior Luke Freund rolled to a win at Saturday’s Hawkeye Ten meet in Red Oak. Add a new name to this list this week in East Union freshman Milo Staver, who is now 16-6 on the year. A red hot Lo-Ma wrestler Kai Carritt won a tournament championship in Audubon on Saturday. Another Falls City conference champion in Ray Feek – a winner at the ECNC meet. Sioux City East’s Nick Fehl picked up the MRC championship on Thursday.
120 lbs: Senior Tanner Wink of Lewis Central made his mark on Saturday and went on to win the Hawkeye Ten championship at this weight. Abraham Lincoln senior Seth Frush picked up an East Mills championship. Riverside junior Jace Rose had a great showing at the Charger Invitational in ACGC, winning his bracket and moving to 30-1. Yet another winner here was Bedford/Lenox standout Colby Nelson, who is now 9-2 on the year. Conestoga had a big day at Doniphan-Trumbull, and Braden Ruffner was one of their four champs. Another MRC champion from Sioux City East – Luke Brockelsby – was a bit of a surprise winner in his freshman season.
126 lbs: Another big weekend and a conference championship for Atlantic-CAM’s Joe Weaver, who went to 36-8 on the year with a win at the H-10 meet. East Union also picked up a title from Jarryn Stephens at East Mills. Bedford/Lenox had another champ at the Quad State Classic in freshman Dalton Kitzman. Missouri Valley senior Zavier Trovato also won his bracket in Audubon. Yet another Falls City conference champion in Wyatt Olberding. The freshman is now 25-3. Big win in the MRC final for Sioux City North senior Nick Walters, who moved to 20-1 with a win. Junior Keaghon Chini of Conestoga was another winner at Doniphan-Trumbull.
132 lbs: Creston/Orient-Macksburg won the team championship at the Hawkeye Ten meet on Saturday, and Triston Barncastle was the first champion and is now 28-7 on the year. Woodbine sophomore Cameron Cline was a big winner again on Saturday, taking the East Mills championship. Mount Ayr senior Bryce Shaha celebrated a milestone win and a championship at the Quad State Classic. Another Missouri Valley winner in Audubon came at 132 in the form of Andrew Bowman. Johnson County Central sophomore JaPriece Morehead won the ECNC title on Friday evening. Sergeant Bluff-Luton sophomore Hunter Steffans picked up a win by fall in his MRC championship match. Cameron Williams moved to 35-5 for Conestoga by winning at Doniphan-Trumbull.
138 lbs: Kuemper Catholic’s Shea Parkis nabbed a championship of his own in Red Oak on Saturday, moving to 37-2 in his junior season. Abraham Lincoln’s Aiden Keller pushed his own record to 33-3 with a win at East Mills. Lo-Ma sophomore Wyatt Reisz went to 39-2 with a win in Audubon. Auburn’s Tye Ommert pushed his record to 25-5 with a nice win at the Freeman Invitational on Thursday. One night later, Nolan Blevins of Weeping Water won the ECNC championship to move to 38-6. Senior Marcus Headid of Sergeant Bluff-Luton was yet another Warriors conference champion at the MRC meet.
145 lbs: There aren’t many things better than winning your home tournament, but what about winning a conference title at home? Dawson Bond (36-3) knows what that’s like. Jude Ryan of Abraham Lincoln continued his winning ways with a 3-1 decision in his MRC championship to move to 37-4. Trae Ehlen of Mount Ayr had a milestone win and championship of his own at the Quad State Classic. In front of the home crowd, Audubon junior Carter Andreasen won his bracket. On Friday night, Bayler Poston of Nebraska City won a conference title of his own at the Trailblazer meet. One final champ for Conestoga at Doniphan-Trumbull, and it was Carter Plowman at this weight.
152 lbs: Creston/O-M’s Kaden Bolton picked up a championship of his own, moving to 36-11 and clinching it with a fall at the H-10 meet. The latest JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week Jaydon Knight of Mount Ayr also won a championship at the Quad State Classic in Maryville. Logan-Magnolia 152-pounder Briar Reisz won in Audubon and is now 40-1. Palmyra junior Dedrick Dowding took another championship on Thursday at the Freeman Invitational. One night later, he captured the ECNC championship. LeMars’ first conference champion of the night was Jackson Sudtelgte, who had an exciting 6-4 sudden victory in the final.
160 lbs: Lewis Central sophomore Braylon Kammrad nabbed a Hawkeye Ten championship in Red Oak. East Mills senior Jackson Wray won his home tournament and is now 24-3 on the year. Guess who won another title in Audubon? A Lo-Ma wrestler in junior Gavin Maguire (41-2). Maryville junior Drew Spire won the Quad State Classic in front of his home fans. Jack Gaukel handled business here at the MRC championships, winning his title with a fall in 1:11.
170 lbs: St. Albert senior standout Cael McLaren was dominant throughout the day on Saturday in winning the Hawkeye Ten championship. Gage Clausen of Missouri Valley also won his bracket in Audubon. Another week and another win for Mitchell Joines of Bishop Heelan Catholic, who moved to 33-0 and captured the MRC championship with a technical fall.
182 lbs: The Hawkeye Ten champ here was Glenwood junior Mitch Mayberry, who is now 26-3 on the season. Not far from there, Brody Gordon of East Mills was the winner at the home tournament. Another Brecken Freeberg (Tri-Center) mention after another championship at ACGC’s tournament. Audubon senior Javyn Bladt pushed his record up to 27-9 with a win at his home tournament. LeMars freshman Ayden Hoag won by fall in his MRC championship to move to 27-4 on the year.
195 lbs: Jackson Kinsella went to 41-1 and finished the Panthers team championship with an exclamation point by capturing a third conference title. Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Kale Pevestorf was also a champ at 195 at the Charger Invitational. Maryville’s Keiren Watkins won another championship on Saturday at the Quad State Classic. The busy week at this weight continues with Joe Hedger of Lo-Ma winning in Audubon. Auburn’s Wyatt Rowell went to Freeman on Thursday and to the ECNC on Friday and came out with a pair of championships. Syracuse senior Burton Brandt is now 41-2 after a win of his own at the Raymond Central Invite. Another LeMars winner at the MRC meet was junior Riley Sadoski, who clinched it with a fall in 1:13.
220 lbs: Crew Howard of Clarinda was one of two champions on Saturday at the Hawkeye Ten meet and then spent all of Sunday officiating the youth tournament in Clarinda. What a star. Southwest Iowa’s Samuel Daly also had a big weekend with a win at the East Mills Invitational on Saturday. Cole Leonard of Lo-Ma also nabbed a win in his bracket at Audubon. It was a good Friday night for Nebraska City junior Mikah Ruiz,who moved to 31-2 on the season with a Trailblazer championship win. On the same evening, Auburn sophomore Daryl Wheeldon moved to 26-9 and won the ECNC title. The LeMars wrestlers kept things rolling at the MRC meet with a win from Colton Hoag, who is now 26-4 in his senior year.
285 lbs: How about Clarinda junior Logan Green? He used to spend his weeks with the basketball team. Now, he’s wrestling, and he’s a conference champ! Abraham Lincoln junior Gabe Daniels was also a champion at East Mills on Saturday. Another big man from the area – Devin Whipple of Bedford/Lenox – won a tournament in Maryville at the Quad State Classic.. Heelan’s Colin Hubbell finished the MRC meet with a championship thanks to a 4-3 decision that pushed him to 23-6 on the year.
Also, a quick shout out to our area Nebraska medalist from the girls state tournament this past weekend: Weeping Water’s Riley Hohn (103) and Raelyn Wilson (109) and Nebraska City’s Pacie Lee (132).
Point 4: The week in bowling
Here’s a look at the top eight individual scores and top five team scores in bowling from the past week…
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL
Addee Murray, Lewis Central (421 at City Meet)
Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central (404 at City Meet)
Sydney O’Neill, Harlan (360 vs. Clarinda)
Chelsey Hoakison, Lenox (357 at POI Meet)
Mason Clayton, Creston (353 vs. Knoxville)
Andi Woods, Clarinda (346 vs. Harlan)
Madelyn Pulliam, Clarinda (343 vs. Harlan)
Abby Christensen, Nodaway Valley (337 at POI Meet)
GIRLS TEAM
Lewis Central (2499 at City Meet)
Harlan (2423 vs. Clarinda)
Lenox (2364 at POI Meet)
Clarinda (2247 vs. Harlan)
Creston (2227 vs. Knoxville
GIRLS BAKER
Lewis Central (853 at City Meet)
Harlan (827 vs. Clarinda)
Lenox (815 at POI Meet)
Creston (792 vs. Knoxville)
Clarinda (748 vs. Harlan)
BOYS INDIVIDUAL
Eric McCoy, Abraham Lincoln (491 at City Meet)
Adam Denny, St. Albert (490 at City Meet)
Evan White, St. Albert (476 at City Meet)
Max Schuster, Thomas Jefferson (472 at City Meet)
Kyle Berkey, Red Oak (465 vs. Denison-Schleswig)
Jackson Wigington, St. Albert (452 at City Meet)
Jonathan Piper, Red Oak (436 vs. Denison-Schleswig)
Chandler Scott, Thomas Jefferson (428 at City Meet)
BOYS TEAM
St. Albert (3166 at City Meet)
Red Oak (2992 vs. Denison-Schleswig)
Lewis Central (2826 at City Meet)
Denison-Schleswig (2820 vs. Red Oak)
Abraham Lincoln (2815 at City Meet)
BOYS BAKER
St. Albert (1053 at City Meet)
Abraham Lincoln (939 at City Meet)
Red Oak (936 vs. Denison-Schleswig)
Denison-Schleswig (915 vs. Red Oak)
Abraham Lincoln (866 at City Meet)
Point 5: This week on KMA Radio
It’s a busy one!
Tonight on AM 960: West Harrison at East Mills Girl/Boy BB, 6:00 PM
Tuesday on AM 960: Glenwood at Clarinda Boys BB, 7:30 PM
Tuesday on X-Stream: Nodaway Valley at Mount Ayr Girl/Boy BB, 6:00 PM
Thursday on FM 99.1: St. Albert at Glenwood Girl/Boy BB, 6:00 PM
Friday on AM 960: Treynor at Tri-Center Girl/Boy BB, 6:00 PM
Friday on FM 99.1: Nodaway Valley at Lenox Girl/Boy BB, 6:00 PM
Saturday on AM 960: Class 2A Sectional Wrestling at Glenwood
Point 6: Prediction time!
Here’s a look at last week…
-NFL: Eric Bieniemy still doesn’t get hired. CORRECT
-College Hoops: Texas Tech beats West Virginia tonight WRONG, Iowa State gets a win this week WAY WRONG, Missouri loses to Auburn by 10+ on Tuesday NOPE, it was by 6 & Texas edges Oklahoma WRONG on Tuesday, one of Wisconsin or Michigan will lose to Maryland or Penn State on Wednesday NOPE, Illinois and Iowa go to OT NO with the Illini nabbing the win YES on Friday, Kansas wins at Tennessee on Saturday NO and Drake goes 2-1 in their three games between now and next Monday. WRONG, it was 3-0
-NBA: TV games this week…Warriors over T’Wolves (twice) YES, Clippers over Hawks WRONG & Heat RIGHT, Sixers over Lakers YES, Blazers over Rockets NO, Bucks over Pelicans NO, Mavericks upset Jazz NO, Lakers over Celtics YES, Nuggets over Jazz YES and Nets over Wizards surprisingly NO.
Not a lot of time this week, so I’m going to just throw out this Super Bowl prediction: Kansas City 34 Tampa Bay 17. MVP is….who else? Pat Mahomes.
Extra Point: A quote for the week
What you tell yourself every day will either lift you up or tear you down.
Have a good week!
