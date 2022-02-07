(KMAland) -- It is the 25th week of the 2021-22 sports calendar, and we are rolling right into another Seven Points Monday.
Point 1: A look at KMAland girls conference winners, leaders
We are days away from the beginning of the girls tournament trail, and it’s time to take a look at every KMAland conference, where things stand and how I did in my preseason predictions.
Hawkeye Ten: The Glenwood Rams (10-0) have claimed the conference championship once again, and that was pretty much what we expected.
Preseason Quote: Who did you expect? There has been so much graduation around them that I think there’s a chance they could be even more dominant this season. State title or bust? The best question here: Who is next?
Good question, Derek! The answer proved to be a pair of 8-2 records from Harlan and Lewis Central, and guess what? I picked Harlan and Lewis Central next. I also got the No. 4 spot (St. Albert) correct. I did not do so great from there on.
Corner: Stanton (10-0) won both the Corner Conference Tournament and regular season championships, and it should come as no surprise that I also nailed that prognostication. Most people probably did.
Preseason Quote: The defending champions will miss their two senior starters from last year, but there is a sophomore class that should be ready to fill in. Their top five will likely match up with most other 1A schools in the area.
I also hit East Mills, Sidney and Fremont-Mills as the next finishers, but I had Essex and Griswold flip-flopped with the actual finish.
Western Iowa: Here is one that is not quite finished yet. We know that Treynor (15-0) has clinched at least a share of the conference championship. Underwood (14-1), which took their only L of the conference season to the Cardinals, can grab a share of their own tomorrow night. Or Treynor can clinch it outright. In the preseason, I predicted Underwood over Treynor, which does go against most of the narratives out there about me. Just saying.
Preseason Quote: The Eagles were this close to a state tournament trip last season, and they return the most experience and production in the entire conference. It’ll hardly be easy to unseat the second team on this list, but they have the pieces in place.
The rest of my order of predicted finish went Audubon/Lo-Ma/IKM-Manning/AHSTW/Tri-Center/Riverside/Missouri Valley. And it’s currently Audubon/Lo-Ma/AHSTW & IKM-Manning/Riverside/Tri-Center/Missouri Valley. Not too bad.
Pride of Iowa: Martensdale-St. Marys (12-0) is a win over Mount Ayr tomorrow night away from an undefeated POI championship. Nodaway Valley (12-1) has finished their conference slate, and they will be rooting hard for the Raiderettes tomorrow night to grab a share. My pick of Nodaway Valley to win the league doesn’t look too bad right now, but I had Martensdale-St. Marys fourth! That’s not so great, Derek.
Preseason Quote: They (Nodaway Valley) only return two starters from a group of five that was leaned on pretty heavily last year. They’ll need some girls to step up, but when you start with the Davis and DeVault duo you’re off to a pretty fine start.
After Nodaway Valley, I went Central Decatur (currently 3rd/4th), Southeast Warren (currently tied for 6th), Martensdale-St. Marys (1st), Wayne (tied for 6th), Mount Ayr (5th), Lenox (4th), Southwest Valley (9th), East Union (8th) and Bedford (10th).
Rolling Valley: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (14-0) has done their thing and have clinched another outright championship. Guess what? I picked the Spartans to win the league. Everybody did.
Preseason Quote: You didn’t expect anyone different did you? The Spartans have the best two players in the conference, and they might have a couple others in the next four or so. They. Are. Loaded.
The next picks went CAM and Woodbine, and those two teams are tied for second at 12-3. Then I went Coon Rapids-Bayard/Glidden-Ralston/Boyer Valley/Ar-We-Va/Paton-Churdan/West Harrison. And that, my friends, is almost completely correct. I had Paton-Churdan and West Harrison flip-flopped with the reality.
Missouri River: Bishop Heelan Catholic (12-1) is your conference champion, and I was off by one spot. In the preseason, I picked Sioux City East to win the league. They’re currently third.
Preseason Quote: Good news for Sioux City East and bad news for the rest of the league. They return every single last player from a team that won the league. I would think they will be among the top 15 in the preseason state rankings.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – currently second – was picked third after Heelan, and I went with AL over LeMars, which is currently flip-flopped. I did hit Sioux City West/Sioux City North/Thomas Jefferson to round it out.
Bluegrass: Another one that seemed obvious in the preseason, and I ended up nailing it. Lamoni (10-0) has been perfect, and that’s exactly what I expected them to be.
Preseason Quote: Nearly the entire roster returns intact from the Bluegrass Conference champion, and that includes the best player in the league. Abby Martin is primed for one more dominant season of basketball.
Things got a little hairy from there. I went Twin Cedars (currently 4th), Murray (T-6th), Diagonal (2nd), Ankeny Christian (3rd), Mormon Trail (T-6th), Moulton-Udell (9th), Orient-Macksburg (11th), Melcher-Dallas (5th), Moravia (10th) and Seymour (8th).
Point 2: A look at KMAland girls conference winners, leaders
We are days away from the beginning of the boys tournament trail, and it’s time to take a look at every KMAland conference, where things stand and how I did in my preseason predictions.
Hawkeye Ten: Harlan (9-1) and Lewis Central (9-1) ended up sharing the conference championship, and I have to give myself a little tip of the cap in that I picked Harlan and LC to finish 1-2. And the two teams split their two regular season games, so I was pretty much right on it.
Preseason quote: The Cyclones have to be the favorite here. It might take them a bit to get their feet under them with football likely running deep into practice, but they are so talented and experienced that it’s difficult to predict anything less than a championship and a trip to state.
Preseason quote No. 2: Lewis Central will be in the same boat as Harlan with many of their top players competing in football for a bit longer. The Titans, though, will always be a threat to winning the Hawkeye Ten. That’s especially true with this team.
The rest of prognostications were a jumbled mess. Here’s what I picked and what it actually looks like:
Atlantic/Denison-Schleswig
Clarinda/Red Oak & Kuemper Catholic
Red Oak/Red Oak & Kuemper Catholic
Glenwood/Glenwood & Atlantic
St. Albert/Glenwood & Atlantic
Denison-Schleswig/Clarinda
Kuemper Catholic/St. Albert & Creston
Shenandoah/St. Albert & Creston
Creston/Shenandoah
I remember thinking picking the Hawkeye Ten after the top two was a real chore, and as it turns out, it was a real chore. One of those chores that you do very badly, and your mother and father make you do it over again.
Corner: The East Mills Wolverines (9-0) clinched a conference championship on Friday. While they didn’t get that tournament trophy, they will be able to say that they did…exactly what I predicted they would do in winning the league!
Preseason quote: I could easily see East Mills and Sidney splitting the conference, the conference championships and the four games they play against one another. The Wolverines do have a little more to replace than Sidney in terms of sheer number of people, but I do think they have the best or the co-best player in the league. And that means a lot.
As you can see, I thought Sidney was going to be right there with the Wolverines, and as it turns out, they are currently in the No. 2 spot. If they beat East Mills tomorrow night, they can own it by themselves. If they lose, they will share it with Stanton, which I picked to finish third. I also went Fremont-Mills/Essex/Griswold to round out the standings. That is currently how things look, but Griswold and Essex do have one more matchup against one another tomorrow night.
Western Iowa: AHSTW (15-0) is your conference champion, handing Treynor (13-2) their two losses. That’s exactly who I predicted would go 1-2 in the league this year.
Preseason quote: The co-champions of last year’s WIC are going to be a real problem with all but six points returning to the team. They can score all over the floor and with a move down to 1A this year, the IHSAA Stat Book might need to make an addition by the end of this thing.
Now, after the top two spots, I struggled a bit:
Logan-Magnolia/Underwood
Tri-Center/Tri-Center
Audubon/Riverside
Riverside/Audubon
Underwood/Logan-Magnolia
IKM-Manning/IKM-Manning
Missouri Valley/Missouri Valley
Obviously, I shot way too low on Underwood and a bit high on Logan-Magnolia. Switch those two around, and you all would be calling me a genius!
Pride of Iowa: “Here we go again.” That was the quote from Hogan Franey on Twitter after I picked Martensdale-St. Marys (11-1) way too low. Seriously, I was a real idiot on that day, November 15th. I should have never picked the Blue Devils as low as I did (5th). They are currently a win over Mount Ayr (10-2) away from sharing the league championship with my preseason pick Central Decatur (12-1). Again, CD will be rooting hard for Mount Ayr tomorrow night.
Preseason quote: The Cardinals just have so much returning from last season. And by so much, I mean all of it. They didn’t have a single senior last year, and they took a step forward. Now, for the next step. Could they join the 1989 team?
Hey, they could! The rest of my picks and the actual finishes:
Lenox/MSTM
Nodaway Valley/Mount Ayr
Mount Ayr/Bedford & Lenox
MSTM/Bedford & Lenox
Bedford/Nodaway Valley
Southeast Warren/Southwest Valley
Southwest Valley/Southeast Warren
East Union/Wayne
Wayne/East Union
So close on many of these. Yet so far.
Rolling Valley: This has been some kind of league to follow this year. I would have not expected there to be a conference champion with three losses, but if West Harrison (12-3) can beat Woodbine tomorrow night at home that is what we will have. Now, if they lose…that would mean there is a chance for a tri-champion with Boyer Valley (11-4) & CAM (11-4).
Preseason quote: The defending champs bring back a terrific junior class and should be able to add a nice mix from the sophomore class that got a little work a year ago. The Evans non-brothers will be very hard to deal with.
After West Harrison, I went with Exira/EHK, CAM and Woodbine. And right now, it’s Boyer Valley/CAM tied for second and Coon Rapids-Bayard in fourth. And let’s be honest, my seventh-place finish for the Crusaders was even worse than my MSTM choice. Here’s how I looked and currently look:
West Harrison/West Harrison
Exira-EHK/CAM & Boyer Valley
CAM/CAM & Boyer Valley
Woodbine/Coon Rapids-Bayard
Boyer Valley/Exira-EHK & Woodbine
Ar-We-Va/Exira-EHK & Woodbine
Coon Rapids-Bayard/Ar-We-Va
Paton-Churdan/Paton-Churdan
Glidden-Ralston/Glidden-Ralston
Missouri River: Even without Josh Dix in the final few weeks of the season, Abraham Lincoln (12-1) looks to be in good shape for an outright MRC championship. They are a win over Bishop Heelan Catholic from pulling that trick, which is exactly what I predicted in the preseason.
Preseason quote: There’s not a real clear idea of what the Lynx will look like after Dix and Gruber, but we’re saying that doesn’t completely matter. AL always finds bodies to fill in and play roles, and with the state’s best senior leading the way it’s hard to pick against them.
After AL, I went with Sioux City East, which is where they stand at the moment. Then I went LeMars, and I nailed that. Then I went Sioux City West, and…well, they have been really good at certain points this season. But it’s wrong.
Sioux City West/Bishop Heelan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton/Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Bishop Heelan/Sioux City West
Sioux City North/Sioux City North
Thomas Jefferson/Thomas Jefferson
Not bad. Not bad at all.
Bluegrass: Oh boy, you want a real bad prognostication? How about my call for Moravia (10-0) to finish seventh in the conference? That’s real, real bad, my friends. My choice of Ankeny Christian to win the league wasn’t too bad, though. I mean, it was the obvious choice, but it was wrong. While they did win the Bluegrass Tournament, they fell short in the regular season with a second place finish.
Preseason quote on ACA: A very solid senior class is gone, but they continually reload and with the help of Malachi Johnson and Ben McDermott they should be able to remain atop the league.
Here’s how it lined up…
Ankeny Christian/Moravia
Mormon Trail/Ankeny Christian
Lamoni/Lamoni
Murray/Murray
Seymour/Mormon Trail
Diagonal/Seymour
Moravia/Diagonal
Melcher-Dallas/Twin Cedars
Twin Cedars/Melcher-Dallas
Orient-Macksburg/Orient-Macksburg
Moulton-Udell/Moulton-Udell
Point 3: All of the district qualifiers, sorted by team
It was a big weekend of sectional wrestling in Class 1A and 2A, and you can find a full rundown of the district qualifiers in our KMAland Wrestling Recap from Saturday. However, I’d like to circle back around and sort the district qualifiers by team.
Here’s a look at the leading teams, sorted by their number of district qualifiers.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (11)
Atlantic-CAM (10)
Creston (10)
Underwood (9)
AHSTW (8)
Logan-Magnolia (8)
Riverside (8)
Bishop Heelan Catholic (7)
Missouri Valley (7)
Nodaway Valley (7)
Bedford/Lenox (6)
Glenwood (6)
Harlan (6)
Moravia (6)
Clarinda (5)
Kuemper Catholic (5)
Treynor (5)
Southwest Valley (4)
Mount Ayr (3)
Southeast Warren (3)
Southwest Iowa (3)
Tri-Center (3)
St. Albert (2)
Audubon (1)
Central Decatur (1)
Clarke/Murray (1)
East Mills (1)
Red Oak (1)
Shenandoah (1)
I believe that’s 148 district qualifiers from the area. Class 3A joins the fold this weekend and joins 1A and 2A in chasing state qualifying spots. It’s the best time of the dang year!
Point 4: Top bowling scores of the week
Here’s our weekly look at the top bowling scores (by series) of the week in KMAland bowling. Rather than leave it at the top 10, I’m listing all of the reported 300 series in girls bowling and all of the reported 400 series in boys bowling. Shout outs to Aleesha Oden of Lewis Central and Jackson Wigington of St. Albert on posting the highest series scores of the week. And another shout for Oden, who had the top two scores.
GIRLS
Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central (452 vs. Creston)
Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central (433 vs. Tri-Center & AL)
Faith Renshaw, Lewis Central (430 vs. Creston)
Emily Peters, LeMars (424 vs. MMCRU)
Aly Johnson, Clarinda (413 vs. Tri-Center)
Addee Murray, Lewis Central (394 vs. Tri-Center & AL)
Kaitelin Konz, LeMars (387 vs. MMCRU)
Faith Renshaw, Lewis Central (380 vs. Tri-Center & AL)
Bailey Gill, LeMars (375 vs. MMCRU)
Sophia Klopenstine, Lewis Central (372 vs. Tri-Center & AL)
Alexis Narmi, St. Albert (372 vs. Red Oak)
Andi Woods, Clarinda (372 vs. Tri-Center)
Addee Murray, Lewis Central (365 vs. Creston)
Mason Clayton, Creston (364 vs. Southeast Warren)
Trinity Brunsting, LeMars (360 vs. MMCRU)
Claire Miller, Denison-Schleswig (354 vs. Sioux City East)
Natalie Vanderloo, LeMars (354 vs. MMCRU)
Hope Westhoff, LeMars (354 vs. MMCRU)
Hallie Orr, Creston (353 vs. Southeast Warren)
Kemper Beckel, Clarinda (349 vs. Tri-Center)
Brianna Musgrave, Denison-Schleswig (349 vs. Sioux City East)
Maddie Nolen, Sioux City East (344 vs. Denison-Schleswig)
Sophia Klopenstine, Lewis Central (342 vs. Creston)
Nevaeh Brandt, Denison-Schleswig (327 vs. Sioux City East)
Sophia Sage, Tri-Center (327 vs. Clarinda)
Patyon Mathies, Denison-Schleswig (319 vs. Sioux City East)
Sam Sonier, Sioux City North (312 vs. SC East, Sioux Central, SC West)
Grace Julian, St. Albert (308 vs. Red Oak)
Kiley Riibe, Red Oak (308 vs. St. Albert)
Brittany Musgrave, Denison-Schleswig (307 vs. Sioux City East)
BOYS
Jackson Wigington, St. Albert (478 vs. Red Oak)
Bennett Olsen, Abraham Lincoln (472 vs. Tri-Center & Lewis Central)
Tyson Alcorn, LeMars (462 vs. MMCRU)
Adam Denny, St. Albert (462 vs. Red Oak)
Brenden Lewis, Sioux City East (460 vs. Denison-Schleswig)
Ronald Weidman, Clarinda (460 vs. Tri-Center)
Isaac Thompson, LeMars (450 vs. MMCRU)
Grant Way, Tri-Center (446 vs. Abraham Lincoln & Lewis Central)
Caleb Hodtwalker, Lewis Central (436 vs. Creston)
Hunter Echter, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (435 vs. Thomas Jefferson)
Caleb Hodtwalker, Lewis Central (428 vs. Abraham Lincoln & Tri-Center)
Carter Sulzbach, Sioux City North (427 vs. Sioux City East)
Josiah Thompson, Sioux City East (425 vs. Denison-Schleswig)
Christian Schmadeke, Denison-Schleswig (423 vs. Sioux City East)
Jonathan Piper, Red Oak (422 vs. St. Albert)
A.J. Schiltz, Lewis Central (422 vs. Abraham Lincoln & Tri-Center)
Ashton Harris, Sioux City North (419 vs. Sioux City East)
Sebastian MacGregor, LeMars (412 vs. MMCRU)
Lucas Segebart, Denison-Schleswig (412 vs. Sioux City East)
Levi Wise, Clarinda (412 vs. Tri-Center)
Kaleb Wyant, Sioux City East (412 vs. Denison-Schleswig)
Brody Vanderloo, LeMars (409 vs. MMCRU)
Lucas McDaniel, Lewis Central (404 vs. Creston)
Lucas McDaniel, Lewis Central (403 vs. Abraham Lincoln & Tri-Center)
Max Thompson, Lewis Central (403 vs. Creston)
Point 5: Other thoughts on other things
On to OTOOT…
-Super Bowl prediction: Rams 23 Bengals 13
-Super Bowl MVP: Aaron Donald
-Super Bowl Halftime Show: The best.
-Anybody watching college basketball yet?
-I watched more college basketball this past Saturday – which is to say, some – than I have the entire season. The worst part of college basketball – and there are many things that are pretty bad – are the end-of-game scenarios. Timeout after timeout, meaningless reviews and on and on. Get better!
-Just think, though. We are all going to be glued to our televisions for March Madness. You don’t think a bigger playoff in college football would net a lot of money and bring in a lot of eyeballs? The world loves everything about college football except for the finish to the season. The world pretty much doesn’t care about college basketball except for the finish to the season. Fix it!
-Big ups to all the kiddos out there that participated in AAU Kids district wrestling yesterday. Another big up to those that qualified for state. One of those was my son Turner, who woke up with a bug on Sunday morning at 3:00 AM, made a miraculous recovery and found his way into a qualifying spot while wrestling in one of the toughest brackets in Glenwood yesterday. On to state!
Extra Point: One quote for the week
Getting over a painful experience is much like crossing monkey bars. You have to let go at some point in order to move forward. –C.S. Lewis