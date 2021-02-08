(KMAland) -- We've reached the 25th week of the 2020-21 sports calendar, and there's no time to waste. Seven Points.
Point 1: Five impressive girls basketball teams from the week
-AHSTW (2-0): The Vikings entered the week with two tough tests ahead of them, and a split would have been considered pretty good. Instead, they edged past Logan-Magnolia thanks to a Claire Harris game-winner and then beat Underwood by 10 in impressive fashion.
-Central Decatur (3-0): The Cardinals have been very good in the second half of the season, and they had a big week with a trio of victories over Mount Ayr, Wayne and Martensdale-St. Marys. The first of those wins — over the Raiderettes — is a signature win for Coach Frank Howell’s team this year.
-Denison-Schleswig (3-0): The Monarchs are putting together their best basketball at the perfect time. They’ve won nine straight, including victories over Harlan, Spencer, Atlantic and Carroll. They’re now in the top 8 of Class 4A and are well on their way to a favorable draw when the IGHSAU releases 4A and 5A pairings this week.
-Lourdes Central Catholic (3-0): The Knights went through a very tough Pioneer Conference Tournament and came out with a championship. They opened with a 13-point win over Humboldt-TRS, beat Sterling in a semifinal by 19 and then upset previously-undefeated Falls City Sacred Heart in the championship by a mere two points.
-North Andrew (3-0): The Cardinals had a solid week of wins as well, beating South Holt by 16, St. Joseph Christian by five in a low-scoring affair and then took down Plattsburg by 12.
Point 2: Five impressive boys basketball teams from the week
-Auburn (2-0): Rinse and repeat for Cam Binder and the Bulldogs, but it’s worth noting another dominant week. They beat Johnson County Central by 35 and Freeman by 14 to win another East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament championship.
-CAM (4-0): This was the only 4-0 week I could find on the boys side this week. Coach Nick Hodges’ team beat Glidden-Ralston by 20 on Monday, Woodbine by a shocking 26 on Tuesday, Exira/EHK by seven on Friday and then Audubon by six on Saturday. Audubon was previously 3-0 against RVC teams this year before CAM stopped them this weekend.
-Glenwood (2-0): Big week for the Rams, which are out there trying to clinch a Hawkeye Ten Conference championship. They beat Clarinda by double digits in a non-conference game on Tuesday, and that’s no small task considering nobody had done that to the Cardinals yet this year. Additionally, they put together a big fourth quarter to stave off potential spoiler St. Albert on Thursday.
-Nebraska City (2-0): The Pioneers have had their ups and downs, but this past week would serve as an up. After routing Plattsmouth by 19 early in the week, Coach Matt Thompson’s team escaped Fort Calhoun with an overtime victory to finish a spotless week.
-Tri-Center (1-0): One game this week, but that’s all they needed to get on the board here. Their lone win was a stirring and buzzer-beating victory at Treynor. Leyton Nelson hit the shot heard ‘round the area to give the Trojans a shot at a share of the WIC championship. And don’t worry, Trevor, it’s OK that you used my signature “BANG!” call that has been active since Jared Stansbury laced ‘em up.
Point 3: The champs are here!
It was a big week for wrestling with sectionals in Iowa and sub-districts in Nebraska. Check out the champions from the area, sorted by weight class. I believe the total is 93:
106: Vinny Mayberry, Glenwood; Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley; Jacob Downey, Logan-Magnolia; Rylan Jimenez, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas; Dalton Ervin, Moravia; Brayden Maeder, Southwest Valley; Riley Parkis, Kuemper Catholic
113: Lincoln Keeler, Creston/O-M; John Schroder, Riverside; Kai Carritt, Logan-Magnolia; Aiden Golston, Moravia; Jarrett Webb, Mount Ayr; Luke Freund, Harlan; Blaine Christo, Ashland-Greenwood; Cael Nielsen, Plattsmouth
120: Matthew Beem, Glenwood; Jace Rose, Riverside; Tarick Rowe, Logan-Magnolia; Eliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley; Colby Nelson, Bedford/Lenox; Tytan Frohlich, Harlan; Ethan Follmann, Atlantic-CAM
126: Brandon Briley, Creston/O-M; Stevie Barnes, Underwood; Sean Thompson, Logan-Magnolia; Jarryn Stephens, East Union; Ty Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Sir Brandon Watts, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Joe Weaver, Atlantic-CAM
132: Triston Barncastle, Creston/O-M; Gable Porter, Underwood; Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia; Bryce Shaha, Mount Ayr; Hunter Steffans, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Jake McGowan, Bishop Heelan Catholic
138: Kale Downey, Clarinda; Westin Allen, Underwood; Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia; Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas; Terence Sheley, Bedford/Lenox; Shea Parkis, Kuemper Catholic; Nolan Blevins, Weeping Water
145: Keaton Street, Creston/O-M; Eric McIlnay, Missouri Valley; Carter Andreasen, Audubon; Trae Ehlen, Mount Ayr; Dalton McKinley, Harlan; Ethan DeLeon, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Brian South, Atlantic-CAM; Bayler Poston, Nebraska City
152: Kaden Bolton, Creston/O-M; Ben Hansen, Missouri Valley; Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia; Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr; Jack Gaukel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
160: Briley Hayes, Creston/O-M; Garrison Gettler, AHSTW; Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia; Cael Cassady, Martensdale-St. Marys; Jackson Wray, East Mills; Garrett McHugh, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Josh Colgrove, Plattsmouth
170: Tyler Boldra, Glenwood; Cael McLaren, St. Albert; Tanner Dierking, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas; Jake Cox, Bedford/Lenox; Zane Bendorf, Harlan; Mitchell Joines, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic-CAM
182: Mitch Mayberry, Glenwood; Brecken Freeberg, Tri-Center; Javyn Bladt, Audubon; Brody Gordon, East Mills
195: Jackson Kinsella, Creston/O-M; Eddie Vlcek, Riverside; Kale Pevestorf, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Logan Montgomery, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas; Corey Coleman, Treynor; Jesse Schwery, Harlan; Tegan Carson, Central Decatur; Wyatt Rowell, Auburn; Luke Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood
220: Crew Howard, Clarinda; Chris Gardner, Underwood; Tallen Myers, Southwest Valley; Cal Wanninger, Kuemper Catholic; Mikah Ruiz, Nebraska City
285: Logan Green, Clarinda; Connor Murray, Missouri Valley; Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia; Devin Whipple, Bedford/Lenox; Richard Gaul, Harlan; Gavin Bailey, Nebraska City
Point 4: This week in bowling
Your individual top five from the week that was in bowling for girls and boys:
GIRLS
1. Bailey Maher, Shenandoah 349
2. Jennica Soar, Abraham Lincoln 337
3. Claire Miller, Denison-Schleswig 329
4. Caidynce Schwartz, Nodaway Valley 323
5. Abby Gehlsen, Denison-Schleswig 322
BOYS
1. Evan White, St. Albert 488
2. Bennett Olsen, Abraham Lincoln 483
3. Evan White, St. Albert 428
4. Adam Denny, St. Albert 426
5. Eric McCoy, Abraham Lincoln 417
Point 5: This week on KMA
It’s about to be busy season! Check out our schedule this week, pulled from our KMA Sports Broadcast Calendar
Tuesday, February 9th
AM 960: Class 1A regional dual wrestling in Logan with Bedford/Lenox, Pleasantville and Logan-Magnolia, joined at 6:20 PM. (Ryan Matheny & Steve Baier)
FM 99.1: Class 2A regional dual wrestling in Creston with Clarinda, Bondurant-Farrar and Creston/Orient-Macksburg, 6:00 PM. (Trevor Maeder & Josh Porter)
Thursday, February 11th
AgriVision Equipment presents the KMAland Basketball Tournament Trail...
AM: Class 1A Regional Girls Basketball First Round — St. Albert at Sidney, 7:00 PM (Trevor Maeder)
FM: Class 1A Regional Girls Basketball First Round — Griswold at Fremont-Mills, 7:00 PM (Austin McNorton)
FM: Iowa State at Kansas men's basketball joined in progress following the game.
Friday, February 12th
AgriVision Equipment presents the KMAland Basketball Tournament Trail...
AM: Class 1A District Boys Basketball First Round — Essex at Griswold, 7:00 PM (Austin McNorton)
FM: Class 1A District Boys Basketball First Round — Clarinda Academy at Fremont-Mills, 7:00 PM (Trevor Maeder)
Saturday, February 13th
AM 960: Class 1A District Wrestling at Underwood with Trevor Maeder & Steve Baier.
FM 99.1: Kansas at Iowa State Men's Basketball, 1:00 pre-game/2:00 tip
PLUS, AgriVision Equipment presents the KMAland Basketball Tournament Trail...
AM: Class 3A Regional Girls Basketball First Round — Red Oak at Panorama, 7:00 PM (Austin McNorton)
FM: Class 3A Regional Girls Basketball First Round — Clarinda at Shenandoah, 7:00 PM (Trevor Maeder)
Point 6: Prediction time!
Last week, I left but one prediction.
Not a lot of time this week, so I’m going to just throw out this Super Bowl prediction: Kansas City 34 Tampa Bay 17. MVP is….who else? Pat Mahomes.
That was, as you know, DEAD WRONG. I almost got the score right, but the teams were backwards. And I guess we’re just giving the winning QB the MVP forever now, huh?
Here are some quick picks for the week:
CBB: Kansas snaps their five-game road losing skid in Ames on Saturday to complete a 3-0 week, Nebraska finds a way to win ONE game this week, Creighton beats Georgetown and falls to Villanova, Iowa gets right this week with wins over Rutgers and at Michigan State and Fran keeps on sitting players with two fouls for large amounts of time, Drake splits with Loyola Chicago, Illinois wins at Michigan.
NBA: National TV predictions: Hornets over Rockets, Nuggets over Bucks, Pelicans over Rockets, Jazz over Celtics, Mavericks over Hawks, Bucks over Suns, Rockets over Heat, Blazers over Sixers, Mavericks over Pels, Lakers over Grizzlies, Suns over Sixers, Nets over Warriors, Mavericks over Blazers, Nuggets over Lakers, Clippers over Cavs.
Extra Point: A quote for the week
Opportunities to find deeper powers within ourselves come when life seems most challenging. -Joseph Campbell.
