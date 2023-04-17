(KMAland) -- Monday, Monday, Monday. It’s time for another Monday. With the 34th week of the 2022-23 sports calendar come and gone, let’s get in on Seven Points.
Point 1: A weekend to remember
I don’t know about all y’all, but I’m trying to get some fun in before my life turns into baseball non-stop every weekend until mid-July. Not that baseball isn’t fun, but there’s a little freedom left for this family at the moment.
On Friday, my three boys and I took off for Lincoln, USA and watched Nebraska beat up on Northwestern. We were probably there for less than five minutes when my oldest son Turner, who has a knack for these sorts of things, got a foul ball. Eventually, we would have three — or one for each boy.
After the game, we made our way out of Haymarket Park and over to Pinnacle Bank Arena to enjoy a little Friday Night Smackdown. I didn’t realize it was such a hot ticket, either, because Matt Rhule and members of the Nebraska football team were sitting ringside throughout the night. Rhule looked like he was pretty invested, but then I saw him leave during the main event. I guess he didn’t really care who won between Matt Riddle and Solo Sikoa.
Saturday was a bit more of a chill day, although my two oldest went to Council Bluffs at Old School Academy for some hitting lessons with Reece Blay. Highly, highly recommend if you can get in.
Finally, Sunday….my two favorite baseball teams played a three-game series in Kansas City. The Braves beat the Royals the first two games of the series in pretty simple fashion, and they figured to do it again. If they could just get over the wind and the cold. Just horrendous weather after a really nice weather day on Friday. The Braves eventually won the game 5-4 (I got the push on the over), and I was able to nab a foul ball off the bat of the red hot Sean Murphy. Let me see if I can steal his mojo and have a heck of a week.
Point 2: The great power outage of 2023
Unfortunately, following the weekend of fun, we came home to nothing but darkness. In fact, we couldn’t even open our garage door due to what the locals are calling the great power outage of 2023. Luckily, someone forgot to lock the back door, or we would have just been chilling in our driveway all night long. (This might be where you note that we could have just unlocked our door with our theoretical keys, I bet. However, we were in my wife’s vehicle, and she doesn’t carry a key to the front door. I guess she probably should.)
Anyway, big ups to the folks that worked almost 12 hours to restore the power for over 500+ customers. I believe it came back on for us about 4:30 this morning, which is why you might think today’s Seven Points blogged is rushed. No time to explain. Have to move on.
Point 3: Thoughts on the NBA Playoffs
The NBA Playoffs are underway, and let me just say: The basketball is good. It might not look much of anything like the regular season we just watched, but these are the greatest basketball players in the world. If you like basketball, you would be a dimwit to not watch this stuff. Quick thoughts on how each series stands following one game of play:
•Lakers/Grizzlies: The Lakers are up first because they are the Lakers. Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura combined for 52 points in the Game 1 win for LA in Memphis. They likely aren’t going to get that kind of combination from those two again this series (or ever), but I bet Anthony Davis and LeBron James can go for more than 43 combined. Speaking of AD, the dude had 10 stops (7 blocks, 3 steals) and 12 boards. What a performance.
•Clippers/Suns: I could have watched this thing on my phone, but I was trying to preserve some battery so I could use it as a hot spot to build this week’s KMAland Sports Schedule. Instead, I didn’t watch and just followed the tweets. They went from “Russell shot again!” to “Russell is the MVP!” to “Kawhi is actually HIM!” as the Clippers took Game 1 from the Suns. Kawhi dropped in 38 while Russell shot 3/19, but he was huge on the offensive glass in creating extra shots for the Clips in the five-point win. I’ve had this thought in the back of my head previously, but the players behind the Suns’ big four are….not good. Trying to overcome that against a Clippers team that is very, very deep might prove difficult.
•Warriors/Kings: Even though those first two games were very, very good, this was probably the game of the weekend. The two teams were trading monster shots back and forth down the stretch until the Kings eventually won by three. De’Aaron Fox had 38, Malik Monk the God of Dunk scored 32 off the bench and a 30-point game from Steph Curry was marred by a loss. If we can get seven of these, I’m all in.
•Nuggets/Timberwolves: Not a single minute was watched due to the power outage, but it looks like I didn’t miss anything. The Nuggets made it look easy.
•Heat/Bucks: Right after the Lakers took the shine off the Grizzlies with a road win, the Bucks go into Milwaukee and win by 13. Both Giannis and Tyler Herro got injured in the game, and Jimmy Buckets dropped in 35 to shock the top seed in the East.
•Celtics/Hawks: This was never close, but the Celtics decided this was the day they were going to wear even more horrendous jerseys than they already have.
•76ers/Nets: I didn’t see this one, but it does not appear like I missed too much on this one, either. Joel Embiid had 26 points, James Harden dropped in 23 and the Sixers were dominant in the win.
•Knicks/Cavaliers: Great, great game. Another road team taking control of the home floor in the playoffs. Jalen Brunson had 27 big points, Josh Hart added 17 and 10 off the bench and the Knicks were 101-97 winners. Donovan Mitchell had 38 for the Cavs, but he didn’t quite have enough help.
More hoops tonight with Nets/Sixers and Warriors/Kings in a TNT doubleheader!
Point 4: UFC Kansas City Fallout
Max Holloway and Arnold Allen graced Kansas City with their presence on Saturday night, and it was as good as you would expect it to be. Holloway did his usual thing with his accurate striking and keeping enough distance to stay away from the power of Allen, and now…well, now what? Holloway will likely continue to fight fun fights (Korean Zombie?), but Allen will now have to win another one or two before they give him a shot at the featherweight strap. Other fallout:
•God gave Edson Barboza the most lethal kicks and knees for a reason. Just when you think he is ready to ride off into the sunset, he knocks out a guy like Billy Quarantillo.
•Azamat Murzakanov remained unbeaten with a unanimous decision win over Dustin Jacoby, and he did it after he broke his arm during the fight. These guys are nuts.
•Pedro Munhoz with a y’all-musta-forgot performance of his own on Saturday, as he won via unanimous decision over Chris Gutierrez. Not really sure why the KC crowd didn’t like the fight, but I found it pretty entertaining.
•Bill Algeo looked to be in serious trouble with T.J. Brown nearly getting a finish in the first round, but he let Brown tire himself out and then locked in a rear-naked choke to win in the second round. He’s won three of four and continues to put on entertaining fights.
•Speaking of….Brandon Royval got the quick finish of Matheus Nicolau in a flyweight title eliminator. More and more of the flyweight division, please!
•Zak Cummings beating Ed Hearman in each fighter’s retirement fight was a pure beatdown. Cummings looks like he has much more to give while Herman was about three seconds too slow on everything. I think every punch Cummings threw landed.
•Gillian Robertson looked scary good in her win over Piera Rodriguez. Whether or not Rodriguez actually did tap, it was headed that way.
•Daniel Zellhuber with the bounce back! His undefeated run was stopped by Trey Ogden last time out, but he dealt quite well with the grown man strength of Lando Vannata in an absolute banger.
•Denise Gomes is scary!
•The Joselyn Edwards split decision win over Lucie Pudilova led off the night, and it made no sense whatsoever. That was an easy Pudilova win. I thought we were headed for one of those wacko evenings on the cards, but it calmed down from there.
•As a whole, UFC’s return to Kansas City was plenty entertaining with big wins across the board. Looks like it’s back to the Apex with Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes on Saturday.
Point 5: What you missed from Saturday and Sunday
Each Saturday, I drop a weekly recap of links from our coverage during the week. You can find that here: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/martin-blog-4-15-92-links-from-the-week-that-was-in-kma-sports-coverage/article_4b22fa7a-db9d-11ed-b38b-8f00e344ec4e.html
Here’s a look at the other local sports coverage from Saturday and Sunday:
•Denison-Schleswig boys tennis took third in Boone: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-boys-tennis-4-15-denison-schleswig-takes-3rd-in-boone/article_9c1552dc-dbef-11ed-b37f-839f05bcb094.html
•LC alum Flores Bennett hired to lead Augustana: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/lc-alum-iwcc-head-coach-flores-bennett-hired-at-augustana/article_e62a6776-dbf0-11ed-b6f5-0b6e34252770.html
•A 2-0 day for St. Albert girls soccer: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-girls-soccer-4-15-st-albert-goes-2-0-tj-rolls-conestoga-beats-plattsmouth/article_70710522-dbf9-11ed-8473-4b5f61e29acd.html
•Underwood & Heelan boys also go 2-0: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-boys-soccer-4-15-2-0-performances-for-underwood-heelan/article_2d27da92-dbfa-11ed-87be-7f03e81b3363.html
•Ryce Reynolds leads KMAlanders at Kansas Relays: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-track-4-15-reynolds-collects-another-medal-at-kansas-relays/article_38ad3e42-dc0f-11ed-b4ea-f7244d8a46f9.html
•My Sunday Salute to Gracie Hays: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/martin-blog-4-16-a-sunday-salute-to-lewis-centrals-gracie-hays/article_f9d8e6fc-dc55-11ed-ba6b-73699897b049.html
Point 6: Coverage this week
Here’s where KMA Sports will be this week!
Tuesday: Riverside vs. Treynor Boys Soccer (Nick Stavas)
Thursday: Lewis Central Girls Golf Tournament (Nick Stavas) & CB Girls Track Invite at AL (Trevor)
I’m also looking at covering something on Friday if I can make it work!
Extra Point: Let’s have a great week!
As a wise man once said, it’s a great week to have a great week. Let’s do it.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.