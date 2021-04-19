(KMAland) -- Slowly but surely we are finding out more and more about area spring sports teams and athletes. In today’s Seven Points, a full-scale rundown on what we learned this week.
Point 1: KMAland Girls Golf
Let’s start with the 18-hole tournaments that went down this past week…
-Centerville: Shenandoah shot a 419 to finish third in Centerville, led by Bailey Maher and Halle Wheatley, which each shot a 101.
-Shenandoah: Two days later, the Fillies won their home tournament for the first time since…well, we don’t really know. Kyan Kirkholm said he’s been there for 13 years, and it was the first time they won the tournament. The team shot a 383 to win by 11 strokes over Creston. Not to be outdone, though, was Rylie Driskell, who finished with a 77 to – again – win the Fillie Invitational for the Panthers. Second place? That was Maria Groumoutis – also of Creston – who finished with a 92.
Also throughout the week, KMAland teams tested their 9-hole skills in the usual dual format. Here are the top 10 9-hole scores of the week:
1. Atlantic (198) – The Trojans got matching 48s from Roni Hook and Abby Smith in a double dual with Denison-Schleswig and Kuemper Catholic.
2. Mount Ayr (204) – The Raiderettes made quite the early-season impression with a 204 during a win over Wayne. Melaina Haley’s 46 led the way.
3. Boyer Valley (206) – The Bulldogs won the Monday RVC meet with a 206 behind Katelyn Neilsen’s 44.
4. Audubon (209) – The Wheelers got a pretty nice feather in the cap with a seven-stroke win over Treynor. Sydney Beymer and Allison Elmquist both shot a 51 to lead a consistent performance.
5. Logan-Magnolia (210) – The Panthers also threw their hat in the ring for a potential WIC championship team, posting a 210 against Underwood. Audrey Roden and Cara Ohl led with matching 51s.
6. Creston (211) – The Panthers did not win the meet against Winterset, which shot a 199, but they did post a solid overall score. Rylie Driskell had a 38 to take medalist honors.
7. Treynor (215) – Maddie Lewis had a 44 and Brooklynn Currin finished with a 45 for the Cardinals in a win over Logan-Magnolia.
8. Treynor (216) – There’s something to be said for consistency. This was their score in the loss to Audubon. Lewis led the way with a 43.
9. Denison-Schleswig twice, Glenwood, IKM-Manning (218) – And the final spot in the top 10 is a four-way tie. The Monarchs shot a 218 twice while IKM-Manning did it in a win over Tri-Center and Glenwood did it while edging Atlantic. Camryn Schultz led D-S with a 53 in a win over Boyer Valley and IKM-Manning, Kylie Powers’ 46 was the low score for the Wolves and Haley Woods topped Glenwood with a 51 in their win.
Now for the top 10 individual low 9-hole scores from the week:
1. Rylie Driskell, Creston (38) vs. Winterset & Clarke
2. Avery Dowling, Sidney (42) vs. Riverside & Underwood
3. Maddie Lewis, Treynor (43) vs. Audubon
4. Jocelyn Cheek, Harlan vs. Lewis Central; Roni Hook, Atlantic vs. Glenwood; Maddie Lewis, Treynor vs. Logan-Magnolia; Katelyn Neilsen, Boyer Valley vs. RVC (44)
8. Brooklyn Currin, Treynor vs. Logan-Magnolia (45)
9. Taylor Elam, Lewis Central vs. Harlan; Melaina Haley, Mount Ayr vs. Wayne; All Meyers, AHSTW vs. Tri-Center; Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning vs. Tri-Center; Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning vs. Boyer Valley & Denison-Schleswig (46)
Point 2: KMAland Boys Golf
We start with the tournaments from this past week…
-Shenandoah: The Mustangs hosted their annual two-class tournament, and Cooper Langfelt of Fremont-Mills stole the show with a 76 to edge Sidney’s Kyle Beam by two strokes. F-M also won the small class version of the tournament, posting a 373 to Sidney’s 378. In the large school portion of the event, Maryville shot a 338 to Atlantic’s 341, led by Jacob Scott’s 80.
-Humboldt-TRS: It was another strong showing for Auburn’s Cam Binder, who took the tournament with a 75. The team finished with a 390 to take second by three strokes behind Southern/Diller-Odell. Lukas Aldana also had a strong day for Falls City, which also shot a 390, and finished with an 82 in second place.
-Lewis Central: Atlantic shot a 329 to win the tournament, crowning four medalists. However, the individual championship went to St. Albert’s Brett Klusman. Klusman fired a 77 to lead the Falcons to a second-place finish. Also worth mentioning is Langfelt following up his championship on Tuesday with a solid third-place finish after carding an 80.
-Nebraska City: Another Thursday tournament, and it was Nebraska City finishing in fourth place at their home tournament. Plattsmouth ended up fifth. There were a host of individual medalists from the area, including Sidney’s Beam (2nd), Auburn’s Binder (4th) and Plattsmouth’s Levi Flaherty (5th).
-Des Moines Christian: Coon Rapids-Bayard was there on Thursday and showed pretty well with a 390 and a fifth-place finish as a team. Josue Ramirez led the Crusaders with a 90, finishing in 10th.
-Pella: Creston hit the Pella Dutch Masters, finishing with a 404 as a team. Their top player was Colby Burg, who shot an 80 and finished in fifth place on Thursday.
-Westwood: On Saturday, Boyer Valley finished third with a 353. Logan-Magnolia was seventh with a 377. Further, Caden Neilsen of Boyer Valley was the high finisher, carding an 83 to take eighth.
Check out the top 10 9-hole team scores from the week that was…
1 Treynor (160): The Cardinals were impressive in a 24-stroke win over Audubon, led by Ethan and Joey Konz, who had a 37 and 38, respectively.
2. Underwood (162): On the same night that Treynor shot a 160, Underwood put down a 162 in a win over Logan-Magnolia. That was a school-record and led by Coby Fink’s 33(!).
3. Treynor (169): It’s one thing to shoot in the 160s one time. It’s another to do it more than once and show that consistency. Treynor had a 169 in a win over Logan-Magnolia. Ethan and Joey Konz – again – shot in the 30s with a 38 and 39, respectively.
4. IKM-Manning & Wayne (173): IKM-Manning’s came in a 12-stroke win over Tri-Center, led by Tyler Brandt’s 39. Wayne got a 41 from RC Hicks and Nash Buckingham in their win over Southeast Warren.
6. Kuemper Catholic (174): Kuemper had a strong performance in a win over Harlan. Mitchell Badding had the low score with a 42.
7. Tri-Center (175): Tri-Center has been consistently low, and they proved it again this week with a 175 in a win over AHSTW. Grant Way and Alex Wilson both shot a 40.
8. Underwood (176): The Eagles on the list again during their win over Riverside. Fink led again with a 38.
9. Maryville (178): The Spoofhounds put together a 178 in their win over Clarinda. Ethan Scott and Trevin Cunningham both shot a 42.
10. Audubon & Missouri Valley (180): Two more Western Iowa Conference teams make an appearance here. The Wheelers shot a 180 in a win over Griswold behind Jay Remsburg’s 41. Missouri Valley shot theirs in a win over Riverside, and it was Jackson Tennis leading the charge with a 40.
Now for the top 10 individual 9-hole scores of the week:
1 Coby Fink, Underwood (33) vs. Logan-Magnolia
2. Ethan Konz, Treynor (37) vs. Audubon
3. Coby Fink, Underwood vs. Riverside; Ethan Konz, Treynor vs. Logan-Magnolia; Joey Konz, Treynor vs. Audubon (38)
7. Cory Bantam, Woodbine vs. RVC; Tyler Brandt, IKM-Manning vs. Tri-Center; Joey Konz, Treynor vs. Logan-Magnolia; Ethan Reicks, Riverside vs. Missouri Valley (39)
That’s 9 of 10 from the WIC. Does that seem like a pretty good conference this year to anyone else?
Point 3: KMAland Girls Tennis
A look at three teams that stood out this past week…
-Red Oak (3-0): The Tigers had a busy and perfect week. It started with a 5-4 win over Kuemper Catholic, highlighted by Rhenn Rolenc’s big 9-7 win at No. 1 singles over Jordan Schwabe. They also got singles wins from No. 5 Brooklyn Johnson and Merced Ramirez and then grabbed two of the three doubles spots (No. 1 and 3). The next night they swept through Audubon before a Thursday sweep of Southwest Valley.
-Abraham Lincoln (2-0): The Lynx picked up at least two wins this past week, including a very impressive 7-2 win over Denison-Schleswig last Monday. AL won five of their six singles matches with Harper Snead, Savannah Maisel, Maddie Anderson Trotter, Kylie Hansen and Ella Boes all nabbing wins. Jeena Carle also contributed to a win, teaming with Anderson Trotter at No. 2 doubles to pick up a victory. AL also edged past Sioux City North, 5-4, on Friday. Carle, Hansen and Boes won in singles while Carle/Anderson Trotter and Hansen/Boes won their doubles matches to clinch things.
-Glenwood (2-0): The Glenwood Rams are back at it with a pair of wins this past week. They beat Atlantic 5-4 on Tuesday before a 7-2 victory over Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Thursday. Glenwood proved their depth in the win over Atlantic, getting wins from their No. 4 Maya Silvius, No. 5 Coryl Matheny and No. 6 Riley Wiese in singles before No. 2 (Madeline Becker/Silvius) and No. 3 (Matheny/Wiese) doubles handled business. Their win over SBL was less dramatic with a sweep in doubles and singles wins from Rylie Morgenstern, Ashley Goy, Becker and Silvius.
Point 4: KMAland Boys Tennis
Now, three for the boys side…
-Southwest Valley (3-0): The Timberwolves just kept on rolling with wins on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday by a combined 24-3. Kade Hutchings, Gabe Fuller, Adam Timmerman, Evan Timmerman and Dominic Nicolas all went 3-0 in singles play while the doubles teams of Hutchings/Fuller, Timmerman/Timmerman and Nicolas/Owen Paul combined to go 8-1 for the week. Further, Slate Goodvin nabbed a point at No. 6 singles in their win over Red Oak.
-Denison-Schleswig (2-0): The Monarchs still have not ceded a point in their four duals this season. Colin Reis, Harrison Dahm, Adolfo Vargas, Carson Seuntjens, Wyatt Johnson, Braden Curnyn and Isaac Leinen dominated in singles this week, combining to lose just 20 games between the two duals. Dominance.
-Abraham Lincoln (2-0): We’ve all been impressed with the Lynx throughout the season, but it’s worth pointing out their 6-3 win over Sioux City North. North has a really good team of their own, and AL came out and showed out. Despite a tight 8-6 loss for Dalton Pregon at No. 1 to North’s terrific Caleb Weber, Carter James, Chris Wailes and Braden Mohr all won singles before they came out and swept the doubles (teams of Pregon/Jude Ryan, James/Wailes and Mohr/Ty James). AL also rolled to an 8-0 rain-shortened win over Sioux City West.
Point 5: KMAland Girls Soccer
Five teams that impressed this week…
-Glenwood (4-0): How about a 4-0 week with a combined score of 24-2? That was the Rams this past week, which saved their toughest test for last when they knocked off Bishop Heelan Catholic, 3-2 in overtime. Nora Dougherty had a HUGE week for Glenwood with eight goals, including the golden goal to beat Heelan.
-Kuemper Catholic (2-1): The Knights responded from an 0-3 start to the season by taking wins over Harlan and Carroll to open the week. Catherine Mayhall combined for five goals and two assists, and Karly Baumhover had two goals and four assists in those two wins.
-St. Albert (1-0): And hey, if we’re going to highlight Kuemper’s week we have to talk about the team that beat them, right? The Saintes got five goals from Makenna Shepard on Friday in their 6-2 win over the Knights.
-Abraham Lincoln (2-0): A strong week with two impressive wins for the Lynx, which beat Sioux City North and Treynor by 2-0 and 2-1 scores, respectively. Freshmen Liberty Bates (2 goals) and Savanna Vanderwerf (3 saves, 0 GA) led the first win while Bates (1 goal, 1 assist), junior Hanna Schimmer (1 goal) and sophomore Jazmin Martinez Rangel (1 assist) also showed well against Treynor.
-Missouri Valley (1-0): I’ve also got to give a shout to the Lady Reds for getting on the board this season. They took a 6-2 win over Logan-Magnolia behind two goals each from Ella Myler and Sophie Caniglia. Lauren Austin also had a goal and two assists in the win.
Point 6: KMAland Boys Soccer
Now, five teams that impressed in boys soccer this week…
-Underwood (2-1): The Eagles won the Atlantic Tournament by a combined score of 7-1 on Saturday. They beat the host, 5-0, before a 2-1 win over Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley. Evan Honan (2 goals, 2 assists), Dyson Rasmussen (3 assists) and Maddox Nelson (2 goals, 2 assists) all had strong performances.
-Riverside (3-0): The Bulldogs are off to a hot start with wins over Logan-Magnolia, HSTW and Atlantic. They’ve allowed just one goal in those wins, as Eli Ryun has 16 saves in goal. In addition, Rhett Bentley has scored four times while Caden Manzer has scored twice and assisted on four goals.
-Denison-Schleswig (2-1): The Monarchs posted a strong week with wins over Thomas Jefferson and Creston and a tight loss to a strong Sioux City West crew. Edin Barrios has scored four times and assisted on a pair of goals while Ronaldo Ordonez has added two goals and three assists in their start to the season.
-St. Albert (2-0): Two terrific wins for the Falcons, beating Treynor and Kuemper by 4-3 and 1-0 scores, respectively. Freshman Brayden Shepard continued his hot start to the season, posting a hat trick against Treynor, while Sam Wilber scored one goal in each game.
-Kuemper Catholic (1-1): I do think the Knights boys team also deserves a shout. They were 1-1 for the week, but their loss was the 1-0 defeat to St. Albert. The way the Falcons have scored goals this season that’s pretty impressive. Plus, their win was at Harlan by a 2-1 score. Simon Wagner and Max Burnett each scored a goal while John Mayhall had six saves combined in those first two games.
Extra Point: In case you missed it…
In case you missed it over the weekend, we released the complete list of KMAland Drake Relays qualifiers and our latest KMAland Track & Field Leaderboard. Find those at the links provided.
And now…enjoy the week!
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.