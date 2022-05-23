(KMAland) -- On we go to the 40th week of the 2021-22 sports calendar year. Here is your annual State Track By The Numbers blog in Seven Points format. (Note: I am pleased to announce it has been eight days since I last witnessed a protest of a 10U baseball game.)
Point 1: The medal count is in….
It was another fruitful weekend for KMAlanders at the state track meet, and there were 134 medals over the three-day event. I believe Trevor Maeder and I talked with every single one of those medalists, give or take one or two that ran away from us. And you know we can’t catch those speedsters.
Anyway, the 134 medals is down a bit from last year’s 158, which was down from 2019 when we had a record 179 medals. The medal totals since I started counting in 2016:
2022: 134
2021: 158
2019: 179
2018: 166
2017: 131
2016: 104
We had all the momentum in the world until COVID came along. But my friends, we will be back.
Point 2: Breaking ‘em down
The girls led the count this year….
Girls Total Medals: 72
Boys Total Medals: 62
Meanwhile, Class 1A was the leader when you break it down into classes…
Class 1A: 64
Class 2A: 30
Class 3A: 24
Class 4A: 16
Breaking it down among classes and gender:
Class 1A Girls: 34
Class 1A Boys: 30
Class 2A Girls: 16
Class 2A Boys: 14
Class 3A Girls: 12
Class 3A Boys: 12
Class 4A Girls: 10
Class 4A Boys: 6
By conference:
Western Iowa: 39
Hawkeye Ten: 28
Pride of Iowa: 27
Missouri River: 26
Rolling Valley 9
Corner: 5
By school:
Underwood: 14
Riverside, Mount Ayr: 9
Audubon, Sioux City North: 7
Harlan, Sioux City West: 6
St. Albert, Nodaway Valley, Bishop Heelan, LeMars: 5
Clarinda, Treynor, Wayne, CAM: 4
Lewis Central, Glenwood, Logan-Magnolia, Central Decatur: 3
Kuemper Catholic, Red Oak, Fremont-Mills, IKM-Manning, Lenox, Ar-We-Va, Sioux City East: 2
Atlantic, Denison-Schleswig, Shenandoah, East Mills, Sidney, Stanton, Bedford, East Union, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southwest Valley, Boyer Valley, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Woodbine, Abraham Lincoln: 1
By place:
1st: 12
2nd: 15
3rd: 17
4th: 10
5th: 20
6th: 26
7th: 16
8th: 18
Point 3: 12 state championships
There were 12 state championships claimed by KMAland conference athletes, including six individual titles. Holly Duax of Sioux City West won the long jump, 100 and 200 in Class 3A while Ryce Reynolds of Mount Ayr was also a multi-time state individual champion with victories in 1A’s 400 and 400 hurdles. Nodaway Valley’s Maddax DeVault (1A 100 hurdles) and Gabe Nash of Sioux City North (4A 800) also won individual championships.
The relay championships came from the Lenox (1A shuttle hurdle), Lewis Central (3A 4x200) and Sioux City North (4A 4x800) boys and from the Riverside (1A 4x400) and Sioux City West (4A 4x100) girls.
Point 4: The four-timers
There were 12 KMAland conference athletes that won four medals each this past weekend:
•Veronica Andrusyshyn, JR, Riverside
•Kaia Bieker, SR, Harlan
•Izzy Bluml, SR, Riverside
•Holly Duax, SR, Sioux City West
•Lydia Erickson, SO, Riverside
•Elly Henderson, FR, Riverside
•Tieler Hull, FR, Underwood
•Aliyah Humphrey, JR, Underwood
•Scott Pearson, SR, Underwood
•Jordyn Reimer, JR, Underwood
•Addy Reynolds, SR, Mount Ayr
•Clara Teigland, JR, Treynor
In addition to the 12 four-timers, there were 18 with three medals each:
Reese Brown, SR, Wayne
Madison Fry, JR, Nodaway Valley
Abby Hughes, SR, Glenwood
Cael Kass, SR, LeMars
Tayler Krueger, SR, Underwood
Aidan Kuehl, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic
William Lohr, SR, Sioux City North
Brendan Monahan, JR, St. Albert
Gabe Nash, JR, Sioux City North
Mattie Nielsen, JR, Audubon
Bryce Patten, SR, Underwood
Ryce Reynolds, SO, Mount Ayr
Ryan Sadoski, JR, LeMars
Adler Shay, SR, Mount Ayr
Gavin Smith, SR, Audubon
Madison Steckler, JR, Audubon
Hannah Thygesen, SR, Audubon
Abigail Zaiger, SR, Audubon
And there were 38 with two medals each:
Liam Cleary, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Austin Cole, SR, Mount Ayr
Carter Davis, SR, Underwood
Maddax DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley
Micheal Dose, SR, Underwood
Kaia Downs, SR, Sioux City East
Abby Engles, JR, Nodaway Valley
Ricky Feauto, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Sione Fifita, JR, LeMars
Emma Gordon, SO, Riverside
Mayson Hartley, JR, Clarinda
Kellesse Heard, JR, Sioux City West
Carly Henderson, SO, Riverside
Tyke Hullinger, SR, Central Decatur
Lily Juhnke, SR, Sioux City West
Caden Keller, JR, IKM-Manning
Yemane Kifle, SR, Sioux City North
Rachel Kinsella, SR, Treynor
Jaxy Knight, FR, Mount Ayr
Jaydon Knight, JR, Mount Ayr
Cooper Kock, SR, Ar-We-Va
Allison Koontz, FR, Glenwood
Olivia Larsen, FR, Treynor
Bella Leon, SR, Sioux City West
David Leusink, SR, LeMars
Colin Lillie, JR, St. Albert
Emma Lundy, SO, Nodaway Valley
Lilly Metzger, SR, Harlan
Raymond Patomson, JR, Underwood
Josh Ravlin, SO, Underwood
Chase Ryan, SR, Underwood
Sean Schaefer, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Kaylie Shields, JR, Mount Ayr
Carissa Spanier, SR, Treynor
Lane Spieker, SR, CAM
Reece Spieler, SR, LeMars
Courtney Sporrer, SR, Logan-Magnolia
Macy Woods, JR, Riverside
Point 5: The kids are all right!
There were 19 different girls from the freshman class that earned at least one medal. If that seems like a lot, that’s because it is. It’s more than we’ve seen since we started counting. There were 11 freshman girls that won a medal last year AND in 2019. In 2018, there were eight. In 2017, there were 14. And in 2016, there were 15. This current freshman group seems to be a special one.
While the girls put up a gaudy number, there were only two boys from the freshman class to earn a medal. That’s not all that uncommon. Historically, there have not been a lot of freshmen winning state medals. Here’s the history of male athletes from the freshman class and how many won medals since 2016:
2021: 4
2019: 3
2018: 6
2017: 7
2016: 2
By the way, here are the names of the girls and boys from the freshman class that claimed medals:
GIRLS
•Stefi Beisswenger, Audubon - 2022: 6th 3000 (1)
•Abby Broeckelman, Harlan - 2022: 7th 4x4 (1)
•Bella Gute, Fremont-Mills - 2022: 6th SHR (1)
•Haedyn Hall, Logan-Magnolia - 2022: 3rd 4x8 (1)
•Kenya Harris, Sioux City West - 2022: 7th SMR (1)
•Elly Henderson, Riverside - 2022: 1st 4x4, 2nd 4x2, 4th DMR, 7th 4x8 (4)
•Mariah Huffman, Atlantic - 2022: 4th 4x4 (1)
•Tieler Hull, Underwood - 2022: 3rd 4x2, 3rd 4x1, 5th SMR, 7th 100 (4)
•Ava Kennedy, Treynor - 2022: 5th SHR (1)
•Jaxy Knight, Mount Ayr - 2022: 2nd SMR, 6th DMR (2)
•Allison Koontz, Glenwood - 2022: 6th 4x4, 8th SHR (2)
•Olivia Larsen, Treynor - 2022: 5th 4x2, 6th 4x4 (2)
•Lola Mendlik, Denison-Schleswig - 2022: 8th 3000 (1)
•Veronica Schechinger, Riverside - 2022: 7th 4x8 (1)
•Lindsey Sonderman, Harlan - 2022: 7th 3000 (1)
•Madison Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia - 2022: 3rd 4x8 (1)
•Haley Stangl, Underwood - 2022: 5th SMR (1)
•Maddie Weston, Nodaway Valley - 2022: 8th 4x1 (1)
•Hannah Wilson, Fremont-Mills - 2022: 6th SHR (1)
BOYS
•Gabe Funk, Lenox — 2022: 1st SHR (1)
•Aaron Olsen, Audubon - 2022: 3rd SHR (1)
Point 6: Looking at the rest of the classes
There were 20 sophomore girls, 29 junior girls and 24 senior girls that won at least one medal this past weekend. I won’t list every single one of them, but here are those with at least four career medals:
SENIOR GIRLS
Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley (9)
Holly Duax, Sioux City West (9)
Kaia Bieker, Harlan (8)
Addy Reynolds, Mount Ayr (8)
Izzy Bluml, Riverside (7)
Rachel Kinsella, Treynor (7)
Hannah Thygesen, Audubon (7)
Abby Hughes, Glenwood (6)
Reese Brown, Wayne (5)
Kaia Downs, Sioux City East (5)
Lily Juhnke, Sioux City West (5)
Abigail Zaiger, Audubon (5)
Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia (4)
SENIOR BOYS
Scott Pearson, Underwood (10)
Gavin Smith, Audubon (7)
Bryce Patten, Underwood (6)
Adler Shay, Mount Ayr (6)
Yemane Kifle, Sioux City North (5)
Aidan Kuehl, Bishop Heelan Catholic (4)
Todd Pedersen, Treynor (4)
JUNIOR GIRLS
Veronica Andrusyshyn, Riverside (7)
Aliyah Humphrey, Underwood (6)
Madison Steckler, Audubon (5)
Madison Fry, Nodaway Valley (4)
Mayson Hartley, Clarinda (4)
Jordyn Reimer, Underwood (4)
Clara Teigland, Treynor (4)
JUNIOR BOYS
Brendan Monahan, St. Albert (6)
Gabe Nash, Sioux City North (5)
Ryan Sadoski, LeMars (4)
SOPHOMORE GIRLS
Lydia Erickson, Riverside (7)
Mattie Nielsen, Audubon (6)
SOPHOMORE BOYS
Ryce Reynolds, Mount Ayr (7)
Extra Point: The full list of medalists
FIRST PLACE
Maddax DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley (Girls 1A 100 meter hurdles)
Holly Duax, SR, Sioux City West (Girls 4A long jump)
Holly Duax, SR, Sioux City West (Girls 4A 200 meter dash)
Holly Duax, SR, Sioux City West (Girls 4A 100 meter dash)
Gabe Nash, JR, Sioux City North (Boys 4A 800 meter run)
Ryce Reynolds, SO, Mount Ayr (Boys 1A 400 meter dash)
Ryce Reynolds, SO, Mount Ayr (Boys 1A 400 meter hurdles)
Lenox — Gabe Funk, Conner Fitzgerald, Trenton Beck, Johnathan Weaver (Boys 1A shuttle hurdle relay)
Lewis Central — Luciano Fidone, Tyler Hinsley, Braylon Kammrad, Johnathan Humpal (Boys 3A 4x200 meter relay)
Riverside — Elly Henderson, Macy Woods, Lydia Erickson, Izzy Bluml (Girls 1A 4x400 meter relay)
Sioux City North — Yemane Kifle, Natnael Kifle, William Lohr, Gabe Nash (Boys 4A 4x800 meter relay)
Sioux City West — Kellesse Heard, Holly Duax, Bella Leon, Lily Juhnke (Girls 4A 4x100 meter relay)
SECOND PLACE
Emily Baker, JR, Bedford (Girls 1A shot put)
Kaia Bieker, SR, Harlan (Girls 3A 800 meter run)
Maddax DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley (Girls 1A 400 meter hurdles)
Cadence Douglas, JR, Lenox (Girls 1A high jump)
Mayson Hartley, JR, Clarinda (Girls 2A 3000 meter run)
Isaac Jones, JR, Clarinda (Boys 2A long jump)
Yemane Kifle, SR, Sioux City North (Boys 4A 800 meter run)
Abby LaSale, JR, Abraham Lincoln (Girls 4A 400 meter hurdles)
Addy Reynolds, SR, Mount Ayr (Girls 1A 400 meter dash)
Addy Reynolds, SR, Mount Ayr (Girls 1A 200 meter dash)
Clara Teigland, JR, Treynor (Girls 2A 100 meter hurdles)
Brandon VanderSluis, SR, LeMars (Boys 3A shot put)
Central Decatur — Jack Scrivner, Matthew Boothe, Riley Norman, Tyke Hullinger (Boys 2A shuttle hurdle relay)
Mount Ayr — Kaylie Shields, Payten Lambert, Jaxy Knight, Addy Reynolds (Girls 1A sprint medley relay)
Riverside — Veronica Andrusyshyn, Izzy Bluml, Elly Henderson, Lydia Erickson (Girls 1A 4x200 meter relay)
THIRD PLACE
Kaia Downs, SR, Sioux City East (Girls 4A 1500 meter run)
Aidan Kuehl, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (Boys 3A long jump)
William Lohr, SR, Sioux City North (Boys 4A 1600 meter run)
Brendan Monahan, JR, St. Albert (Boys 1A 200 meter dash)
Kenzie Schon, SR, Kuemper Catholic (Girls 2A shot put)
Gavin Smith, SR, Audubon (Boys 1A 110 meter hurdles)
Audubon — Gavin Smith, Aaron Olsen, Carter Andreasen, Brandon Jensen (Boys 1A shuttle hurdle relay)
Audubon — Mattie Nielsen, Madison Steckler, Abigail Zaiger, Hannah Thygesen (Girls 1A sprint medley relay)
Bishop Heelan Catholic — Ricky Feauto, Aidan Kuehl, Liam Cleary, Sean Schaefer (Boys 3A 4x100 meter relay)
LeMars — Ryan Sadoski, Sione Fifita, David Leusink, Cael Kass (Boys 3A 4x200 meter relay)
Logan-Magnolia — Greylan Hornbeck, Haedyn Hall, Madison Sporrer, Courtney Sporrer (Girls 1A 4x800 meter relay)
Nodaway Valley — Abby Engles, Madison Fry, Emma Lundy, Annika Nelson (Girls 1A 4x200 meter relay)
Riverside — Izzy Bluml, Lydia Erickson, Emma Gordon, Veronica Andrusyshyn (Girls 1A 4x100 meter relay)
Underwood — Michael Dose, Chase Ryan, Scott Pearson, Bryce Patten (Boys 2A distance medley relay)
Underwood — Jordyn Reimer, Tayler Krueger, Aliyah Humphrey, Tieler Hull (Girls 2A 4x200 meter relay)
Underwood — Raymond Patomson, Bryce Patten, Josh Ravlin, Scott Pearson (Boys 2A 4x400 meter relay)
Underwood — Jordyn Reimer, Tayler Krueger, Aliyah Humphrey, Tieler Hull (Girls 2A 4x100 meter relay)
FOURTH PLACE
Madison Fry, JR, Nodaway Valley (Girls 1A 100 meter hurdles)
Mayson Hartley, JR, Clarinda (Girls 2A 1500 meter run)
Aliyah Humphrey, JR, Underwood (Girls 2A 400 meter dash)
Wil Neuharth, JR, Harlan (Boys 3A 100 meter dash)
Elise Thramer, JR, Lewis Central (Girls 3A discus throw)
Atlantic — Nicole Middents, Mariah Huffman, Chloe Mullenix, Ava Rush (Girls 3A 4x400 meter relay)
Mount Ayr — Austin Cole, Jaydon Knight, Adler Shay, Ryce Reynolds (Boys 1A sprint medley relay)
Riverside — Izzy Bluml, Emma Gordon, Elly Henderson, Carly Henderson (Girls 1A distance medley relay)
Underwood — Carter Davis, Wyatt Baker, Jack Vanfossan, Jake Reimer (Boys 2A shuttle hurdle relay)
Underwood — Hailey Martin, Ellie Hackett, Alizabeth Jacobsen, Jordyn Reimer (Girls 2A shuttle hurdle relay)
FIFTH PLACE
Veronica Andrusyshyn, JR, Riverside (Girls 1A 100 meter dash)
Maya Augustine, JR, Sioux City West (Girls 4A long jump)
Wyatt Carlson, SR, East Union (Boys 1A long jump)
Jack Follmann, SO, CAM (Boys 1A 400 meter hurdles)
Patrick Heffernan, JR, Boyer Valley (Boys 1A 3200 meter run)
Taylor Jochum, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (Girls 3A high jump)
Cooper Kock, SR, Ar-We-Va (Boys 1A 110 meter hurdles)
Tyler Laughlin, JR, Shenandoah (Boys 2A discus throw)
Jake Malcom, SR, Fremont-Mills (Boys 1A high jump)
Brendan Monahan, JR, St. Albert (Boys 1A 100 meter dash)
Adler Shay, SR, Mount Ayr (Boys 1A 800 meter run)
Cade Ticknor, SR, CAM (Boys 1A discus throw)
Emily Williams, JR, East Mills (Girls 1A 100 meter hurdles)
Audubon — Madison Steckler, Abigail Zaiger, Mattie Nielsen, Hannah Thygesen (Girls 1A distance medley relay)
Harlan — Kami Stork, Samantha Ineson, Lilly Metzger, Kaia Bieker (Girls 3A distance medley relay)
Riverside — Liam Fagan, Grady Jeppesen, Mikey Casson, Ayden Salais (Boys 1A distance medley relay)
Treynor — Jozie Lewis, Olivia Larsen, Clara Teigland, Rachel Kinsella (Girls 2A 4x200 meter relay)
Treynor — Carissa Spanier, Aubree James, Ava Kennedy, Clara Teigland (Girls 2A shuttle hurdle relay)
Underwood — Bryce Patten, Josh Ravlin, Raymond Patomson, Scott Pearson (Boys 2A 4x800 meter relay)
Underwood — Tayler Krueger, Haley Stangl, Tieler Hull, Aliyah Humphrey (Girls 2A sprint medley relay)
SIXTH PLACE
Veronica Andrusyshyn, JR, Riverside (Girls 1A 100 meter hurdles)
Stefi Beisswenger, FR, Audubon (Girls 1A 3000 meter run)
Matthew Benedict, SR, Sidney (Boys 1A high jump)
Reese Brown, SR, Wayne (Girls 1A 200 meter dash)
Reese Brown, SR, Wayne (Girls 1A 100 meter dash)
Tadyn Brown, JR, Clarinda (Boys 2A long jump)
Emma Cooper, SO, Southwest Valley (Girls 1A long jump)
Carter Davis, SR, Underwood (Boys 2A 110 meter hurdles)
Kaia Downs, SR, Sioux City East (Girls 4A 800 meter run)
Abby Hughes, SR, Glenwood (Girls 3A 400 meter hurdles)
Emily Jones, SR, Wayne (Girls 1A discus throw)
Colin Lillie, JR, St. Albert (Boys 1A 3200 meter run)
William Lohr, SR, Sioux City North (Boys 4A 3200 meter run)
Tru Melby, SR, Logan-Magnolia (Boys 1A discus throw)
Brendan Monahan, JR, St. Albert (Boys 1A 400 meter dash)
Scott Pearson, SR, Underwood (Boys 2A 800 meter run)
Jordyn Reimer, JR, Underwood (Girls 2A long jump)
Ellie Sibbel, SO, Kuemper Catholic (Girls 2A shot put)
Gavin Smith, SR, Audubon (Girls 1A 400 meter hurdles)
Lane Spieker, SR, CAM (Boys 1A long jump)
Fremont-Mills — Bella Gute, Hannah Wilson, McKenna Woods, Emily Madison (Girls 1A shuttle hurdle relay)
Glenwood — Jenna Hopp, Allison Koontz, Danika Arnold, Abby Hughes (Girls 3A 4x400 meter relay)
Mount Ayr — MaKenna Jones, Addy Reynolds, Kaylie Shields, Jaxy Knight (Girls 1A distance medley relay)
Sioux City North — Demarco Young, Kevin Phung, Gabe Nash, Yemane Kifle (Boys 4A distance medley relay)
Treynor — Clara Teigland, Carissa Spanier, Olivia Larsen, Rachel Kinsella (Girls 2A 4x400 meter relay)
Wayne — Devyn Davis, Hagan Arnold, Jocelyn Marquis, Reese Brown (Girls 1A 4x400 meter relay)
SEVENTH PLACE
Liz Carbaugh, SR, Red Oak (Girls 2A long jump)
Lydia Erickson, SO, Riverside (Girls 1A 200 meter dash)
Brynnly German, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys (Girls 1A 400 meter hurdles)
Tieler Hull, FR, Underwood (Girls 2A 100 meter dash)
Colin Lillie, JR, St. Albert (Boys 1A 1600 meter run)
Jack Roberts, SR, Stanton (Boys 1A high jump)
Lindsey Sonderman, FR, Harlan (Girls 3A 3000 meter run)
Bishop Heelan Catholic — Ricky Feauto, Liam Cleary, Aidan Kuehl, Sean Schaefer (Boys 3A 4x200 meter relay)
Central Decatur — Vincent Carcamo, Tate Swartz, Gunnar Smith, Isaiah Brunk (Boys 2A 4x800 meter relay)
Coon Rapids-Bayard — Easton Hays, Gabe Obert, Raiden Doty, Omarion Floyd (Boys 1A 4x200 meter relay)
Harlan — Dani Smith, Lilly Metzger, Abby Broeckelman, Kaia Bieker (Girls 3A 4x400 meter relay)
LeMars — Ryan Sadoski, David Leusink, Konnor Calhoun, Reece Spieler (Boys 3A shuttle hurdle relay)
Mount Ayr — Preston Fleharty, Jaydon Knight, Austin Cole, Adler Shay (Boys 1A distance medley relay)
Riverside — Elly Henderson, Macy Woods, Veronica Schechinger, Carly Henderson (Girls 1A 4x800 meter relay)
Sioux City West — Kellesse Heard, Kenya Harris, Lily Juhnke, Bella Leon (Girls 4A sprint medley relay)
Underwood — Michael Dose, Chase Ryan, Joey Anderson, Mason Boothby (Boys 2A 4x100 meter relay)
EIGHTH PLACE
Jaron Bleeker, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic (Boys 3A high jump)
Ethan Eichhorn, SO, Lewis Central (Boys 3A 3200 meter run)
Dylan Hoefer, SR, Woodbine (Boys 1A discus throw)
Cael Kass, SR, LeMars (Boys 3A 400 meter dash)
Caden Keller, JR, IKM-Manning (Boys 1A 3200 meter run)
Caden Keller, JR, IKM-Manning (Boys 1A 800 meter run)
Jack Kling, JR, Red Oak (Boys 2A 400 meter dash)
Cooper Kock, SR, Ar-We-Va (Boys 1A high jump)
Yanelli Luna, JR, Sioux City North (Girls 4A 400 meter dash)
Lola Mendlik, FR, Denison-Schleswig (Girls 3A 3000 meter run)
Lane Spieker, SR, CAM (Boys 1A 100 meter dash)
Courtney Sporrer, SR, Logan-Magnolia (Girls 1A 800 meter run)
Audubon — Abigail Zaiger, Mattie Nielsen, Madison Steckler, Hannah Thygesen (Girls 1A 4x400 meter relay)
Central Decatur — Evahn Jones, Tyke Hullinger, Champ Walker, Trey Hullinger (Boys 2A 4x200 meter relay)
Glenwood — Destiny Yale, Abby Hughes, Allison Koontz, Carlie Clemmer (Girls 3A shuttle hurdle relay)
Harlan — Jenna Gessert, Taylor Bieker, Ellie Gross, Kaia Bieker (Girls 3A 4x800 meter relay)
LeMars — Ryan Sadoski, Reece Spieler, Sione Fifita, Cael Kass (Boys 3A sprint medley relay)
Nodaway Valley — Maddie Weston, Abby Engles, Emma Lundy, Madison Fry (Girls 1A 4x100 meter relay)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.