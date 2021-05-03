(KMAland) -- It’s Monday! We’re back with another rousing rendition of Seven Points with a look at Spencer Brown’s place in history, some of the top performances in tennis, golf and soccer and more.
Point 1: Spencer Brown joins an exclusive list
I did a little, quick Saturday morning research following the Buffalo Bills selection of Lenox alum Spencer Brown on Friday evening. The question: What other former KMAland Iowa athletes have been drafted in the National Football League? The answer:
-Dave Becker, Atlantic: Becker was drafted in the 1979 NFL Draft in the 12th round and 312th overall by the Chicago Bears. The former Iowa defensive back spent one season with the 1980 Bears, played in 11 games and had a fumble recovery.
-Al Couppee, Thomas Jefferson: Couppee went 196th overall and in the 22nd round to the Washington Whatevers in the 1942 NFL Draft. Couppee was also an Iowa alum and played in seven games during the 1946 season. The guard/back had 22 career rushing yards and made one career start. Couppee passed away in 1998 in Laguna Hills, California.
-Scott Davis, Glenwood: The great Scott Davis was picked 150th overall and in the sixth round of the 1993 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. Davis also played at Iowa and spent 21 games in the league between the Giants (1993 and 1994) and Falcons (1997). He made six career starts. He’s also a Facebook friend of mine.
-Paul Fairchild, Glidden-Ralston: Fairchild was chosen in the 1984 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots in the fifth round. The 124th overall choice was chosen out of Kansas and put together an 83-game, 38-start career between 1984 and 1990. He even had the luxury of playing against that unbelievable Bears defense of 1986 in Super Bowl XX.
-Bob Hendren, Clarinda: Hendren was picked 59th overall and in the seventh round of the 1946 NFL Draft by the Washington Whatevers. He went from Clarinda to Culver-Stockton to USC and then played 36 games – with 15 starts – between the 1949, 1950 and 1951 seasons.
-Duane Miller, Mount Ayr: Miller was picked in the sixth round of the 1970 NFL Draft out of Drake by the New York Giants, going 142nd overall. As told by Mount Ayr czar Chanse Hall, Miller played four preseason games, made the 53-man roster and then had a knee injury that ended his career. I did find that he played for the Richmond Saints of the Atlantic Coast Football League in 1970, finishing with three receptions for 46 yards. More than I had.
-Todd Millikan, Shenandoah: The KMA Sports Hall of Famer was picked in the 10th Round and 270th overall of the 1989 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. This also gives me the chance to remind you of one of my favorite statistics. While at Nebraska, Millikan had 40 receptions and averaged 20.6 yards per grab. That's a school record.
-Ed Podolak, Atlantic: You know him as the man that carries the Iowa football broadcast. Or maybe not. Either way, he was drafted out of Iowa in the second round and 48th overall in the 1969 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. Podolak had a very strong career with 4,457 yards rushing, 2,456 receiving and 40 total touchdowns between 1969 and 1977 – all with the Chiefs.
-Brandon Scherff, Denison-Schleswig: The second-most famous Denison-Schleswig alum, Scherff is the highest-picked former KMAlander. The Whatevers took him fifth overall in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He’s since put together four Pro Bowl seasons and is a one-time All-Pro. He’s also rich. Very, very rich.
And now Spencer Brown is on the list. I can’t wait to root for the Bills against the Chiefs in AFC Championships to come.
Also of note, these former KMAland Missouri and Nebraska athletes were also drafted:
-Bret Clark, Nebraska City: 7th round, 191st overall (Raiders, 1985)
-Tony Davis, Tecumseh: 4th round, 106th overall (Bengals, 1976)
-Chad Kelsay, Auburn: 7th round, 219th overall (Steelers, 1999)
-Chris Kelsay, Auburn: 2nd round, 48th overall (Bills, 2003)
-Dean Steinkuhler, Sterling: 1st Round, 2nd overall (Oilers, 1984)
-Bill Tobin, Maryville: 14th round, 189th overall (49ers, 1963)
*Note: This is a potentially incomplete list, given I only searched birthplaces on Pro Football Reference. Please let me know if I missed anyone.
Point 2: Impressive girls golf teams
-Coon Rapids-Bayard (5-0): The Crusaders surprised with a win at their Monday RVC Meet, shooting a 208 to finish 18 total strokes ahead of the rest of the field. Later, they shot a 211 in a win over Audubon.
-Creston (2-0): The Panthers continued their hot stretch with a pair of wins. They shot a 188 in a win over Clarinda and then a 196 in a win over Chariton.
-IKM-Manning (2-0): The girls might be a bit overshadowed by their incredible boys team, but they had a solid week with wins over Audubon and Logan-Magnolia in shooting a 215 and a 231, respectively.
-Shenandoah (4-0): The Fillies had an undefeated week with a one-stroke win over Glenwood on Tuesday, shooting a 198, before a one-stroke win over Atlantic on Thursday, finishing with a 204. They also beat LC and Red Oak in the latter meet.
-Sidney (4-0): The Cowgirls have also been hot of late, picking up wins over Red Oak, East Mills, Lenox and Bedford this week. They shot a 214, a 192 and a 227.
-Treynor (2-0): Treynor had a quiet week, but they put up solid scores – a 207 and a 210 – in wins over AHSTW and Missouri Valley.
Point 3: Impressive boys golf teams
-Atlantic (3-0): The Trojans shot a 168 in a win over Harlan and then went even lower with a 157 in a victory over Shenandoah and Red Oak.
-Boyer Valley (4-0): Another strong showing at their Monday RVC meet. The Bulldogs had a 174 to win by nine strokes over the rest of the field.
-IKM-Manning (2-0): My top-ranked team in the area shot a 168 and a 160 in wins over Audubon and Logan-Magnolia, respectively.
-Kuemper Catholic (2-0): The Knights shot a 167 in a triangular win over Lewis Central an Denison-Schleswig, and they also posted two top two finishes in 18-hole tournaments. They were the champs of the CYO Tournament on Wednesday and then finished second in Storm Lake on Saturday, finishing with team scores of 332 and 362, respectively.
-Martensdale-St. Marys (1-0): The Blue Devils beat Nodaway Valley in a POI dual, carding a 194, and then finished third at the Central Decatur Invitational with a 385. Jack Franey took medalist honors in Leon.
-Treynor (4-0): The Cardinals had a very strong week with wins over Missouri Valley (167), St. Albert and Glenwood (166) and AHSTW (162). This is a crew that is trending towards the top of the area.
-Underwood (3-0): What a week for the Eagles. They picked up a trio of wins over AHSTW (185), Griswold (168) and Missouri Valley (165) before a runner-up finish at the Missouri Valley Tournament (353) on Saturday.
-Wayne (4-0): This is a team that has been quietly overlooked, but they’re putting down some very good scores. During the week, they shot a 181 in a win over Lamoni, Southeast Warren and Melcher-Dallas and a 177 against Mormon Trail. They also finished second with a 382 at the CD Invitational.
Point 4: Impressive girls tennis teams
-Atlantic (2-2): The Trojans may have lost to Lewis Central and Red Oak – the two teams I would consider the best two girls teams in the area – but they showed dominance in wins over Harlan and Audubon, winning by a combined 15-3.
-Glenwood (1-1): After taking one on the chin Monday against Lewis Central, the Rams responded with a win over Shenandoah, 6-3. That win was made even more impressive when Shenandoah beat a Creston team that had a pretty strong week themselves.
-Lewis Central (3-0): The Titans were busy and were outstanding all week. They started with a 9-0 win over Glenwood, followed a 6-3 victory over Kuemper, nabbed the CB City Championship on Wednesday and then beat Atlantic, 8-1, on Friday. What a run.
-Red Oak (3-0): Another undefeated week for the Tigers, but Clarinda made them work for the first of those. They won 5-4 over the Cardinals before 9-0 wins over Atlantic and Harlan.
-St. Albert (2-0): The Saintes finished fourth at the city meet, but they were very good in duals with wins over Denison-Schleswig (5-4) and Southwest Valley (8-1).
Point 5: Impressive boys tennis teams
-Abraham Lincoln (2-1): I have to give big ups to the CB City champion, as they took care of business on Tuesday. They also had dual wins over Lewis Central and Sergeant Bluff-Luton while taking a tough defeat at the hands of LeMars.
-Atlantic (4-0): A busy week for the Trojans – and an undefeated week. Atlantic beat Harlan (9-0), Audubon (6-0), Red Oak (9-0) and Lewis Central (7-2) by a combined 31-2.
-Denison-Schleswig (2-0): More dominance from Denison-Schleswig, which beat St. Albert and Harlan by 8-1 and 9-0 scores, respectively.
-Kuemper Catholic (3-0): The Knights were also dominant this week in beating St. Edmond (8-1), Spirit Lake (8-1) and Audubon (6-0) with just two losses among their singles and doubles players.
-Shenandoah (3-0): Their three wins were not nearly as dominant as the others mentioned, but the competition was probably a step ahead of the rest. They took on three difficult tests and beat Glenwood (5-4), Creston (6-3) and St. Albert (6-3).
Point 6: Impressive girls soccer teams
-Abraham Lincoln (2-0): My No. 1 team in the KMAland Power Rankings took on two very difficult tasks and came out with two wins. They beat a strong Thomas Jefferson team by a 2-0 score before a 2-1 overtime win over Tri-Center.
-Glenwood (1-0): They only played one game, and it was their first in 10 days. Yet, they deserve a spot here thanks to their 2-1 win over St. Albert.
-Kuemper Catholic (3-0): An undefeated week for the Knights, which beat Lo-Ma by a 10-0 count before two impressive wins at the Boone Tournament over Collins-Maxwell and Webster City.
-Lewis Central (2-0): The Titans keep on rolling with a 10-0 win over Creston and then a very nice 3-2 win over Elkhorn.
-Treynor (4-0): The Cardinals were on their game all week, opening with a 10-0 win over Logan-Magnolia and then doing the same to Panorama before winning the Denison-Schleswig Gold Division with 2-1 and 5-0 wins over Gilbert and Sioux City North, respectively.
Point 7: Impressive boys soccer teams
-Glenwood (3-0): The Rams had a great, great week with wins over Tri-Center, St. Albert and Missouri Valley. It’s worth mentioning Caden Johnson’s big week. If Keaton Mann hadn’t gone HAM, Johnson probably takes our JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week. Johnson had 10 goals and four assists in a four-day span. Most importantly, the Rams nabbed three wins.
-Kuemper Catholic (4-1): Like the Kuemper girls, the Knights won a Saturday tournament. They beat Van Meter and Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley – both by 1-0 scores – at the West Central Valley Tournament. Earlier in the week, they bested Carroll by a 3-2 score and took down Panorama, 6-1. They did lose to Greene County, 1-0, but that should hardly take away from the solid soccer they played last week.
-Missouri Valley (2-3): Hey, they didn’t put together the gaudy records that the other teams in this list did, but I think the week is worth mentioning. Two years ago, the last season that was played, they were 0-15. And in this week alone, they grabbed two victories, taking down AHSTW and East Sac County. They did lose their rematch with AHSTW and lost to Glenwood and Treynor – two other teams on this list – but their accomplishments are worth mentioning here.
-Treynor (5-0): You’ve read about Keaton Mann’s 18 goals in a five-game span, but he wasn’t alone. The Cardinals went 5-0 with wins over Logan-Magnolia (twice), Panorama, Riverside and Underwood, combining to score 39 goals.
-Underwood (3-1): The Eagles did fall to Treynor in the final of the Treynor Tournament, but they were 3-0 entering that game. Underwood beat Thomas Jefferson (6-2), East Sac County (3-0) and Tri-Center (4-0).
So yeah, it was a good in week in KMAland. Here’s to another.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.