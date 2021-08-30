(KMAland) -- It’s been a while since we pulled this one out, but it’s a Monday in the fall sports season. So, let’s rap on Five Points.
Point 1: Five impressive teams from Friday
These aren’t the only five impressive teams from Friday, but these are my top five at the top of the mind right now.
-Bedford: This is a good place to start. The Bulldogs were out early and often with all kinds of points and big plays in a 66-28 rout of Lamoni. The Demons might very well win their district this year, and Bedford showed what they thought of that. Sophomore Silas Walston was the big producer with 184 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Junior Braydon Daly also had a big game on defense with seven tackles and two fumble recoveries. This was a pretty dang good start to the Jeremy Nally as the sole head coach era.
-CAM: The Cougars were outstanding in a 48-6 win over Fremont-Mills. There has been one truth of the last decade in KMAland 8-Player football. If you’re going to get to the Dome, you usually have to go through Fremont-Mills. CAM did that on Friday night. There’s a long way to go, but to beat the Knights the way they did certainly is deserving of this spot.
-Harlan: The winner of the Harlan/Lewis Central game was going to go here, and that winner was Harlan. It took a 15-point comeback, but Teagon Kasperbaur and company made it happen. This was such a high level game for the first game of the season that it’s going to be fun to see what kind of track both of these teams take the rest of the way. I mean, if that’s game one then what are they going to look like in game nine? Scary. Big ups to the ‘Clones coming back for the huge win.
-Missouri Valley: There wasn’t a real great idea in this head of mine on what Missouri Valley would look like this year. But on Friday night, they looked fast. Junior Alexis Manzo toted it 29 times for 164 yards and three touchdowns, and Cole Staska had three big catches for 100 yards and two scores (plus the game-sealing pick-six). Now, we know a little bit more about this team, and we like what we see.
-Nodaway Valley: The first Nodaway Valley team to win the Battle for the Rock trophy is the first game of the Seth Comly era. And what a way to start. The Wolverines led for a large portion of the game, fell behind and then quickly got a go-ahead kickoff return for a touchdown from Caelen DeVault. The Wolverines rushed for minus-13 yards and still found a way to get it done. Defense and special teams was that way.
Like I said, there were many, many others that were impressive on Friday (and Saturday) night. These were my five that popped out the most.
Point 2: Volleyball tournament champs reviewed
Here’s a look at the four area volleyball tournament champions from this past weekend, and how they got it done.
-Atlantic: The Trojans are off to a 6-0 start after winning Saturday’s AHSTW championship. They swept Riverside twice (one for the championship), East Mills and Thomas Jefferson and took a three-set win over AHSTW in the semifinal. Our Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week Ava Rush had a big part of it and has a state-leading 112 digs so far this year. Fellow juniors Abby Smith (41 kills), Jada Jensen (28 kills, 57 assists), Aubrey Guyer (26 kills), Chloe Mullenix (19 kills, 15 blocks) and Lexi Noelck (65 assists, 26 kills) have also been key. It’s going to be intriguing to follow the progression and improvement of this junior class this season and beyond.
-Lamoni: No stats to report for Lamoni from their Clarke championship, but I did receive this text from the venerable Ryan Olson: “Abby Martin was a beast.” That would have probably been a fair assumption for anybody regardless of if they were there or not. The Demons beat Chariton in three sets and swept Saydel and Martensdale-St. Marys in pool play and East Union (semifinal) and Chariton (championship) in bracket play. Great start to the year for the Demons.
-Treynor: The Cardinals made their mark on Saturday, winning a very loaded Harlan Tournament. They ended up suffering a three-set loss to Tri-Center, but their three-set win over Indianola in pool play allowed them to play and beat Missouri Valley (in straight sets) to win in the championship. They also beat Sidney, Harlan and Underwood behind a balanced offensive attack. Kailey Rochholz and Maddie Lewis combined for 35 kills in three reported matches while Emma Flathers had 47 assists. Natalie Simpson, Kiralyn Horton and Ella Tiarks all put down at least five kills among those three matches. Defensively, it was all about the Simpsons. Delaney had 20 digs and Natalie posted 10.0 blocks. Getting clipped by someone at a tournament like that will happen, but Treynor emerged with the big trophy.
-Weeping Water: No stats to report here, either, but the Indians handled business on Saturday at the Boys Town Tournament. They swept Boys Town and Omaha Nation and took down Walthill in three sets. They’re back at it against Conestoga on Tuesday.
Point 3: Reviewing the week in cross country
It was too hot for many meets, but there were some that allowed for the kids to get real nice and hydrated and take a run at it. Here’s a rundown of the meets we saw this week that included KMAland conference athletes and teams:
-Bishop Heelan (8/26): Sioux City East’s Kaia Downs ran a 19:51.37 to start the season, and I would say that’s a strong starting point for the star senior. Heelan’s girls won the meet thanks to a 2-3 finish from Maddie Demke and Brooklyn Stanley. On the boys side, Sioux City East’s Ryan Campbell and Brody Comstock went second and third, respectively, but South Sioux City won the ‘ship.
-Collins-Maxwell (8/26): I mentioned on our second Upon Further Review After Hours podcast that Martensdale-St. Marys is a wildcard in the girls POI race this year. Well, they showed out on Thursday, finishing third in a tight team battle (just two behind the champions) behind a runner-up run from freshman Ellie Baker. Other frosh Josephine Wearmouth (4th), Autumn Elbert (11th) and Maryann Hart (12th) also medaled. Keep an eye on this one.
-East Butler (8/26): Palmyra was here, and that means Emily Frey was here. Frey finished as the runner-up to lead Palmyra on their way to a meet championship. Bettie Chambers (5th) and Emily Moyer (8th) were also in the top eight, as the Panthers scored 16 points. On the boy’s side, Drew Moyer finished as the runner-up.
-Glenwood (8/28): My man Trevor Maeder was on hand to witness and report wins for Mayson Hartley of Clarinda and Sioux City North’s Will Lohr. The Glenwood girls and Sioux City North boys won team titles, too. Along with Hartley, how about the freshmen in the girls race? Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman, St. Albert’s Tyler Tingley, Glenwood’s Madelyn Berglund and Breckyn Petersen, Clarinda’s Raenna Henke and Lewis Central’s Maya Humlicek all finished in the top 15. For the boys, four Sioux City North Stars went 1-2-3-4 and then Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn and Glenwood’s Andrew Smith placed fifth and sixth, respectively.
-Norris (8/28): Not a lot to report here. Syracuse was on hand for this, and they had a 29th-place finish from Creighton Orchard in the boys race and a 36th-place run from Addison Goebel to lead the girls.
-Spencer (8/26): LeMars’ girls were the standout team here, as they finished in fourth place led by three medalists: Sienna Kass (9th), Rebecca Hulinsky (11th) and Emma Morey (13th).
This could be a big, big week for cross country, so stay tuned and always check our coverage at our Local Sports News page each night.
Point 4: Big weeks for Auburn & Nebraska City softball
The Pioneers finally did lose a game on Saturday, dropping their first game of the season to Freeman, 1-0. Meanwhile, Auburn went 5-1 for the week with their only loss to Yutan/Mead.
Both teams, though, look like they are going to be the top teams in KMAland Nebraska softball this year. Ashland-Greenwood, which went 2-1 at the Blair Tournament on Saturday and 2-2 for the week, should also be able to make a move towards that position.
Emilee Marth is hitting .684 with seven extra-base hits and 11 RBI for the Pioneers while Leah Grant (.524 batting average), Ella Matteen (.524 batting average) and Jaeleigh Darnell (.500 average, 3 HR, 16 RBI) are leading the way for Auburn.
Point 5: Other thoughts on other things
I spend a lot of my time, energy and thoughts on the prep level, but I do pay attention to all kinds of sports. Here are my thoughts on a few topical other sports subjects (or just one for today):
-Nebraska Football: I’m long since past the time where Nebraska football and their results shaped how I felt the next week. That’s not a thing anymore, but I will say that it is a little bit – maybe a lot of bit – disconcerting to see what I’m seeing in year four of Scott Frost. It’s not disconcerting because they appear to be pretty bad at a lot of things on and off the field. It’s just disconcerting that there really isn’t an answer this time around.
What I mean by that is….when Frank Solich was fired there were all kinds of potential options. Nebraska hadn’t been through anything like that, and the job – in theory – would have appeared enticing for many. It may or may not have turned out that way, but I tend to think that had more to do with who was doing the hiring and searching.
When Bill Callahan was fired there was Bo Pelini waiting right there to come back to Lincoln after leading LSU to a national championship. When Bo Pelini was fired it was probably a lot like the Solich firing, but I also think it was to a point where Pelini had worn so many fans out that they were happy to move along. When Mike Riley was fired, there he was – the golden goose!
I said this at the time Scott Frost was hired, and I’ll say it again now. If it isn’t him, then who the heck is it? I never puffed my chest out and talked all kinds of ridiculous smack about how Nebraska was going to roll from here on out. That’s just not my nature. However, I sure was positive about what could be coming in the future, and I was still that way after year one. There’s no positivity left. It’s just the waiting game now. But again, if it isn’t him, then who the heck is it?
Point 6: Week 2
Let’s have some fun in week two of the 2021-22 sports calendar…
