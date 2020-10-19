(KMAland) -- We are moving right along in this wild, strange, unique year, and it’s time for Week 9. Here are Seven Points to commemorate the ninth week of the season.
Point 1: Another Friday Five
Nearly every area team was in action on Friday night, so that gave me a plethora of impressive performances to choose from. Here’s my five….
-Clarinda: The Cardinals continue to play very good football, and they continue to play very good football against Shenandoah. Clarinda put up double nickels in a 55-20 victory. While the special teams gave up a couple returns, the defense was good again. They have to feel good heading into a rematch with Greene County this week.
-Denison-Schleswig: Big ups to the alma mater for going on the road and picking up a 12-7 win over a strong Carroll club on Friday. The Monarchs nabbed a playoff victory when people least expected it, and they deserve hugs and hand pounds all around for this one.
-IKM-Manning: The Wolves have been hardened by one of the toughest small class 11-man schedules this season, and they have been playing much better lately than they did early in the year. This is still a team that I ranked No. 1 in our Small Class 11-Man rankings to open the season, although I didn’t know at that time that Amos Rasmussen was injured. On Friday, they scored the first 27 points on their way to a 34-20 win at Southwest Valley. Kudos to SWV for fighting back and making the game a bit interesting, but IKM-Manning walks away with the impressive award for this week.
-Kuemper Catholic: The Knights had to go on the road to get the deed done, and they did it with a 16-8 win over a Pocahontas Area team that had plenty more wins than losses this year. The Knights also played in a ridiculously tough district, so you knew they would be ready for anything. Turns out, they were.
-Stanton-Essex: They have been playing some really good football the last several weeks of the season. They had a great battle with CAM in Week 7, and then they rolled to a win at Murray on Friday. Not many (see: nobody since Week 1) has done what they did to Murray. Impressive work from Coach Jeff Grebin, his staff and his players.
Point 2: The View on Volleyball
Here’s my five from the week in volleyball…
-Coon Rapids-Bayard: The Crusaders didn’t win this year’s Rolling Valley Conference regular season championship, but they were given an opportunity this week to avenge that. So, they did. CR-B won Saturday’s Rolling Valley Conference Tournament championship, avenging their five-set loss to CAM with a three-set win over the Cougars in the RVC championship. They also beat Fremont-Mills and Griswold this week, sandwiched around a loss to Red Oak.
-Lewis Central: The Titans had a huge Saturday that eventually resulted in a championship, clinched with a win over Glenwood! Even after losing to the Rams in straight sets on Tuesday, LC turned the tables by beating their white hot H-10 counterpart to nab a very inspiring win that could mean big things for them in the tournament trail confidence-wise. The tournament also included an impressive win over Underwood.
-Missouri Valley: A great week for the Lady Reds. They may not have won the WIC Tournament, but they beat Treynor in five sets to open the tourney on Monday and later swept Logan-Magnolia to clinch third. They did lose to Underwood, but so did everyone.
-Southeast Warren: The Warhawks are still undefeated. Nodaway Valley was the biggest danger to their spotless record, but they took down the Wolverines again to win the Pride of Iowa Conference championship. They continue to be impressive.
-Underwood: While the Eagles struggled to a 1-2 record at the Lewis Central Tournament, that can’t take away from the fact that they were able to win the WIC Tournament again. And they did it in complete dominance, including sweeps on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Point 3: The Week in Running
Who ran to a win this week? I’m glad you asked….
-Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren: The fastest time of the week was the Southeast Warren senior’s 16:05.51 at the Pride of Iowa Conference meet. He added a 16:34.01 at Mount Ayr two days later to win the Ron Landphair Invite.
-Jaysen Bouwers, Sioux City North: As good as it gets in the state, Bouwers had a 16:07.30 to his name on his way to winning the MRC championship in Council Bluffs on Thursday.
-Craig Alan Becker, Atlantic: Another big showing for the Atlantic star senior, who ran a 16:25.18 to nab the Hawkeye Ten championship.
-Tyler Blay, West Nodaway: This week’s JHRE KMAland AOTW won twice. He took the 275 title in 16:51.20 before a 17:07.1 to win at West Platte.
-Cole Dooley, Treynor: The third different Treynor boy in a row to win the WIC championship, Dooley put down a 17:42.80 to take the conference title. It was also the fifth consecutive year with a Treynor boys WIC champion.
-Quentin Dreyer, IKM-Manning: He didn’t win the WIC, but he did take a championship on Saturday at the Missouri Valley Invitational in a time of 17:52.9.
-Kaia Downs, Sioux City East: A conference champion in the MRC, Downs posted a 19:18.70.
-Braelyn Baker, Creston: A two-time Hawkeye Ten champion, Baker won the conference title on Thursday in Denison with a time of 19:51.75.
-Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center: A three-time champion of the Western Iowa Conference, Pogge ran a 20:19.0 to take the conference crown on Monday in Missouri Valley.
-Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars: Dunkin continued to find ways to win, running a 20:28.28 at the Ron Landphair in Mount Ayr on Thursday.
-Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia: Sporrer was the winning runner at Saturday’s Missouri Valley Invitational, posting a time of 20:50.5.
-Sophia Broers, Nodaway Valley: Here’s another multi-time conference champion. Broers won the POI for a second straight season with a time of 20:53.21.
-Reese Morris, South Holt: Your 275 Conference champion on the girls side, Morris posted a 22:17.90 to win the meet.
Point 4: Are the Rays actually the team to root against?
I’ve long since found rooting for owners in an owners/players dispute to be quite quizzical. Why are players receiving criticism considering they are worth considerably less while putting their bodies on the line for owners that reap the benefits? In that same vein, I’m starting to wonder if the Rays are the team that we should all be rooting against in the World Series.
Rays owner Stuart Sternberg seems to be pretty terrible. He’s worth over $800 million, and he rarely spends more than $25-28 million on a team that makes him a lot of money – if not for ticket sales but from a standpoint of being affiliated with MLB.
Meanwhile, the Dodgers spare no expense. They take care of their players by paying them handsomely, treating them fairly and continuing to find ways to get better and better.
While I admire the Rays front office and recognize how impressive it is that they continually maintain success while their owner swims around in cash that he refuses to spend, I am beginning to wonder if rooting for the Rays goes against my theories regarding owners/players dispute.
In the end, I think I will be pretty fine with either team winning. After all, they all have a bunch of fantastic players that are a ton of fun to watch. I know I’ll just sneer if Sternberg gets a chance to raise the trophy.
Point 5: The difference in how the SEC and Big Ten are handling COVID
Stay with me here: Alabama’s Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. He follows up by testing negative on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and then he coaches Saturday night’s game against Georgia.
Meanwhile, if any Big Ten football player tests positive for COVID-19 they must sit out for…wait for it…21 days?! What?! Legendary Creston News Advertiser news man Larry Peterson makes a great point with his tweet:
“A healthy 20-year-old player at Iowa or Nebraska has to wait 21 days after a positive test, but in SEC a 68-year-old coach comes right back thanks to follow-up negatives. Give the players the same opportunities.”
Point 6: The volleyball tournament trail begins
We’re going to be quite active over the next 10 days, as we try to whittle the volleyball teams across the state down to 40. Here’s a quick look at where we’re planning to be on the trail:
Tonight: Shenandoah at Red Oak (AM), Clarinda at Atlantic (FM), St. Albert at Sidney (X-Stream)
Tomorrow: ADM at Lewis Central (AM), Creston at Winterset (FM)
Wednesday: 3A Semifinal at Red Oak (AM), 1A Quarterfinal at Stanton (FM), 1A Quarterfinal at Lenox (Trevor)
Thursday: 4A Semifinal at Glenwood (AM), 4A Semifinal at Harlan (FM)
Next Monday: 1A Semifinal at Riverside (AM), 2A Semifinal at Underwood (FM), 1A Semifinal at Orient-Macksburg (X-Stream)
Next Tuesday: 3A Regional Final at TBD (AM), 4A Regional Final at TBD (FM)
Next Wednesday: 1A Regional Final at Carroll (AM), 2A Regional Final at Atlantic (FM), 1A Regional Final at TBD (X-Stream)
These are subject to change, and we will be mixing in plenty of cross country and football coverage in between there. Stay tuned!
Extra Point: Quote for the week
Empathy is about finding echoes of another person in yourself. –Mohsin Hamid
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.