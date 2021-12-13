(KMAland) -- We are moving right on into the 17th week of the 2021-22 sports calendar, and I’ve got Seven Points on another Monday.
Point 1: Five girls basketball teams
Here’s a look at five KMAland girls basketball teams that had a strong week in Week 16.
-Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (3-0): Exira/EHK continues to roll along, and they faced two pretty difficult tests on back-to-back nights. On Friday, they ran up against a really terrific CAM team and took a 64-48 win. The next night, it was an always-difficult IKM-Manning team that they trounced by a 62-42 final. The Spartans also rolled to a win earlier in the week over Ar-We-Va, 67-12.
-Martensdale-St. Marys (3-0): There is still a bit to learn about this year’s Martensdale-St. Marys team, but I’m pretty sure they’ve shown that they can clamp the heck down on opposing offenses. This week they held Southwest Valley to 21, East Union to 25 and Colo-Nesco to….EIGHT!
-Sioux City East (3-0): A good week for the Black Raiders, which took down South Sioux City on Saturday (47-31) after wins over Sioux City West (57-40) and Thomas Jefferson (46-20).
-Syracuse (2-0): The Rockets were 2-0 for the week, getting a couple defensive-type wins. They opened with a 50-22 win over Johnson County Central on Thursday. Then they edged past a strong Raymond Central team on Saturday, 35-34.
-Treynor (3-0): The Cardinals went 3-0 for the week, and they went 2-0 for Saturday. They had their Friday night contest with Logan-Magnolia pushed a day. The “problem” is that they also had a game scheduled with Red Oak on Saturday. As it turns out, there was no problem. They played both games, won both games and added that to their impressive win over Audubon from earlier in the week.
These aren’t the only impressive teams from the past week, but they are five of them.
Point 2: Five boys basketball teams
Here’s a look at five KMAland boys basketball teams that had a strong week in Week 16.
-Central Decatur (3-0): Keep an eye on this Cardinals team, which can beat you in a number of ways. They rolled past Lamoni (62-35) on Monday, added a tight victory over Centerville (41-38) on Tuesday and then went to Wells Fargo Arena for a triumph over Audubon (50-45).
-Harlan (3-0): Harlan got a little bit of a late start to the season, but they are still handling business. The Cyclones beat Kuemper Catholic (64-41), Denison-Schleswig (62-44) and Blair (68-64 in OT) to maintain their undefeated mark for the….well, for the 2021-22 sports season.
-Lewis Central (2-0): Hey, when you play two city rivals in a week and you win both of them then you make the list. The Titans were victors over Thomas Jefferson early in the week, 63-46, and then handled business against St. Albert on Friday, 66-55.
-Palmyra (2-0): Big ups for another Nebraska team in the area. The Panthers were 0-2 last week with two tight losses, but they found a way to bounce back with wins over Johnson-Brock (50-35) and Mead (63-60 in OT).
-West Harrison (3-0): The Hawkeyes are the real deal, and there is a new dunk counter to monitor. Koleson Evans has five slams already this season, and he had a few of them this week with wins over Tri-Center (74-45), Coon Rapids-Bayard (42-36) and Paton-Churdan (70-38).
These aren’t the only impressive teams from the past week, but they are five of them.
Point 3: These are the champions
Another big weekend of wrestling tournament action in the area. Here’s a full (I hope!) list of champions:
-Molly Allen, Underwood (107): Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic
-Sophie Barnes, Lewis Central (126): Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic
-Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley (113): Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic
-Zane Bendorf, Harlan (182): Riverside Invitational
-Jaxon Christensen, Nodaway Valley (138): Bedford/Lenox Invitational
-Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley (132): Bedford/Lenox Invitational
-Jake Cox, Bedford/Lenox (182): Bedford/Lenox Invitational
-Aiden Golston, Moravia (120): Knoxville Invitational
-DJ Islas, East Union (126): Bedford/Lenox Invitational
-Colin Jacobs, Southwest Valley (195): Bedford/Lenox Invitational
-Gabe Johnson, Southwest Iowa (120): Bedford/Lenox Invitational
-Daysha Jones, Ashland-Greenwood (152): Crete Invite
-Ava Kennedy, Treynor (106A): Colfax-Mingo
-Luke Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood (220): Crete Invite
-Brayden Maeder, Southwest Valley (113): Bedford/Lenox Invitational
-Antonio Medina, Sioux City West (182): Sibley-Ocheyedan Invite
-Derek Moore, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (160): Sibley-Ocheyedan Invite
-Denver Pauley, AHSTW (170): Riverside Invitational
-Ryder Petry, Southwest Valley (160): Bedford/Lenox Invitational
-Gable Porter, Underwood (132): Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic
-Corbin Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (113): Riverside Invitational
-Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (152): Riverside Invitational
-Drew Spire, Maryville (170): Bedford/Lenox Invitational
-Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic-CAM (170): Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic
-Payton Thiele, Louisville (100): Crete Invite
-Sean Thompson, Logan-Magnolia (138): Riverside Invitational
-Kort Watkins, Maryville (285): Bedford/Lenox Invitational
-Kaden Whipp, Clarinda (106): Riverside Invitational
-Raelyn Wilson, Weeping Water (107): Battle at the Point
Point 4: The best bowlers of the week
Here’s a top 10 look at the best bowling performances of the week among KMAland conference schools (sorted by series):
GIRLS
Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central (476) at CB Holiday Tournament (12/10)
Natalie Vanderloo, LeMars (416) vs. OABCIG (12/9)
Addee Murray, Lewis Central (404) vs. Denison-Schleswig (12/9)
Sam Sonier, Sioux City North (394) vs. Thomas Jefferson (12/6)
Sophie Klopenstine, Lewis Central (390) at CB Holiday Tournament (12/10)
Andi Woods, Clarinda (385) at CB Holiday Tournament (12/10)
Abby Polley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (378) vs. Abraham Lincoln (12/8)
Josclyn Sundberg, Southeast Warren (375) vs. Davis County & Clarke (12/9)
Sophia Klopenstine, Lewis Central (367) vs. Denison-Schleswig (12/9)
Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central (367) vs. Denison-Schleswig (12/9)
BOYS
Kendall Bell, Thomas Jefferson (535) vs. Sioux City North (12/6)
Adam Denny, St. Albert (507) at CB Holiday Tournament (12/10)
Lucas McDaniel, Lewis Central (498) at CB Holiday Tournament (12/10)
Kendall Bell, Thomas Jefferson (491) at CB Holiday Tournament (12/10)
Evan White, St. Albert (490) at CB Holiday Tournament (12/10)
Hadyn Piskorski, St. Albert (479) at CB Holiday Tournament (12/10)
Grant Way, Tri-Center (467) at CB Holiday Tournament (12/10)
Brenden Lewis, Sioux City East (463) vs. Sioux City West (12/6)
Eric McCoy, Abraham Lincoln (461) at CB Holiday Tournament (12/10)
Kyle Segebart, Denison-Schleswig (451) vs. Tri-Center (12/7)
Point 5: Tips of the cap
A pointed tip of the cap to some fine folks in the rest of the sports world today…
The Chiefs: Don’t you ever come into Arrowhead stadium and stomp on their pant!
Micah Parsons: Like I told Mr. Trevor Maydoor Maeder…We can’t all be Micah Parsons at our jobs. Which, by the way, is the best defensive player in the NFL.
21-0: The Lakers went on a 21-0 run last night, and it was highlighted by two ridiculous swats from the GOAT, LeBron James. He was insane last night. And, sadly, they needed it against the woeful Orlando Magic.
Ryan Hawkins: Click this link.
Quinn Ewers: The dude has never played a collegiate snap, and he continues to dominate college football headlines. His 3-year, $1.4 million deal with Ohio State probably has to be forfeit now that he’s chasing what is presumably a bigger deal at Texas.
The Bo Nix Experience: Who gets it? Doesn’t it seem like Nebraska – or The Nebraska Experience – is an incredibly great fit for entertainment purposes?
Urban Meyer: Welcome to the NFL where you must live by the Stone Cold Steve Austin mantra: Don’t Trust Anybody.
KD = 51: Durant dropped in 51 against the Pistons last night, shooting 16/31, 5/10 and 14/15.
Heisman Trophy: Just kidding. The Heisman is worthless. Aidan Hutchinson or Will Anderson deserved that thing.
College hoops undefeateds: Arizona, Baylor, Colorado State, Iowa State, LSU, San Francisco and USC. Those are the seven. Here are their first losses: 12/22 at Tennessee, 1/29 at Alabama, 12/21 vs. Alabama, 1/1 vs. Baylor, 12/29 at Auburn, 12/19 at Arizona State and 12/21 vs. Oklahoma State.
Kings & Queens of the MAC: These kiddos won the prestigious King & Queen of the MAC Tournament yesterday in Council Bluffs (in the Open divisions):
-Jett Allen, The Best Wrestler
-Ian Connell, Powerhouse Wrestling
-Owen Fletcher, Powerhouse Wrestling
-Colter Frain, Powerhouse Wrestling
-Sawyer Frain, Powerhouse Wrestling
-Tenley Hemmingsen, Powerhouse Wrestling
-Olivia Koski, IKM-Manning
-Quinn Lane, Powerhouse Wrestling
-Ethan Lilienthal, Cox Wrestling Club
-Jagger Lundvall, Powerhouse Wrestling
-Weston Porter, Powerhouse Wrestling
-Macy Rasmussen, IKM-Manning
-Scott Reed, Powerhouse Wrestling
-Hayden Roush, Shenandoah
-Lucas Schroeder, Missouri Valley
My apologies if I missed anybody. Sometimes it’s difficult to know for sure with some of the clubs out there. Please let me know if I missed someone by emailing dmartin@kmamail.com.
Point 6: The Week in Coverage
Here’s a look at this week’s broadcast calendar. You can find it for your very own eyes linked right here.
Monday, December 13th
FM: Iowa State Cyclone Coaches Show, 6:30 PM
Tuesday, December 14th
AM: Girl/Boy Hawkeye Ten Conference High School Basketball Doubleheader — Harlan at Glenwood, 6:00 PM with radio joined in progress (Ryan Matheny) WITH VIDEO
FM: Girl/Boy Pride of Iowa Conference High School Basketball Doubleheader — Lenox at Southwest Valley, 6:00 PM (Trevor Maeder) WITH VIDEO
Friday, December 17th
The season premiere of This Week in Wrestling with Trevor Maeder and Steve Baier at 5:15.
AM: Girl/Boy Western Iowa Conference High School Basketball Doubleheader — Audubon at Underwood, 6:00 PM with radio joined in progress (Trevor Maeder) WITH VIDEO
FM: Girl/Boy Corner Conference High School Basketball Doubleheader — Fremont-Mills at Stanton, 6:00 PM (Ethan Hewett) WITH VIDEO
Following the games, tune into the KMA Sports Keast Auto Center High School Basketball Scoreboard Show from 9:30 to 11:00
Saturday, December 18th
Listen to the Saturday morning High School Basketball Scoreboard Show at 7:20 and 8:15.
FM: High School Wrestling -- Western Iowa Conference Tournament at Missouri Valley (Trevor Maeder & Steve Baier) WITH VIDEO
Sunday, December 19th
Men’s College Basketball — Southeastern Louisiana at Iowa State, 11:00 AM pre-game, 12:00 tip
Extra Point: One quote for the week
Act as if what you do makes a difference. IT DOES. –William James
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.