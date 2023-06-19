(KMAland) -- Gooooood morning and welcome to another week ahead. After four weeks of KMAland Iowa Conference awards, we have officially turned the page. It’s time for Seven Points.
Point 1: Another check on the KMAland baseball conference standings
I figured it might be a good idea to do another update on the KMAland baseball conference standings. Here’s how things look with at least two full weeks to go.
Hawkeye Ten: Lewis Central (11-0) is running away with things. They have nine games left to go in the league, but it would be hard for me to believe they could lose four times or more. St. Albert (11-4), Clarinda (8-4), Harlan (8-4), Kuemper Catholic (5-5) and Glenwood (6-6) racing for the No. 2 spot seems like a more enthralling battle.
Corner: Fremont-Mills (8-0) has clinched a share of the conference championship. If they beat Griswold tonight, they can make it an outright title. Stanton (5-2) will be rooting for both the Tigers and East Mills (next Monday), but it sure looks like F-M will be the regular season champs. Of course, the Corner Conference Tournament is also this week.
Western Iowa: Underwood (12-1) has the lead with a chance this week to lock things up. Treynor (10-2) will have their second chance against the Eagles this week, but they will have to take care of business the rest of the way, too, in order to garner a share.
Pride of Iowa: Central Decatur (9-0) is now in fantastic shape and are one win away from a share and two wins away from an outright title. It was a big week for them and a tough week for Lenox (6-4), which can now only share a title. Southeast Warren (7-3) is now in second, but it sure seems like this is going to be a Cardinals regular-season championship.
Rolling Valley: Coon Rapids-Bayard (7-0) is undefeated, and they still have SEVEN conference games to play between now and next Tuesday. That includes two with West Harrison (7-1) and two with Woodbine (7-2) this week. If they can survive that storm, more power to them. The Hawkeyes also have a doubleheader with CAM this week, so CR-B isn’t alone in getting their pitching depth tested.
Missouri River: Bishop Heelan Catholic (16-4) emerged from the week on top of the league, but there are still four doubleheaders left. Sioux City North (14-6), Sergeant Bluff-Luton (13-7) and Sioux City East (12-8) are still lingering, and Heelan travels to North (tomorrow) and SBL (Thursday) for double dips with major ramifications.
Bluegrass: Moravia (8-0) and Ankeny Christian (9-1) remain the top two teams with the Mohawks owning that head-to-head win from 10 days ago. They play again tonight at ACA.
Point 2: Another check on the KMAland softball conference standings
Now, another check on the softball side of things.
Hawkeye Ten: This is shaping up to be a heck of a race down the stretch. Creston (10-2) is on top of things while Atlantic (9-3), Glenwood (8-4), Clarinda (8-4), St. Albert (9-5) and Kuemper Catholic (6-5) are all within three games in the loss column. The Panthers seem to be in good shape at the moment if they can take care of this week with a doubleheader against St. Albert, a home game against Shenandoah and a trip to Clarinda on the docket. Atlantic, which gave Creston their only two conference losses, will also need to take care of business with a double dip against Glenwood, a trip to Kuemper and a home game against Harlan on the slate. We’ll check back again next week.
Corner: Griswold (8-0) continues to roll atop the league while Fremont-Mills (7-1) is hoping, praying, waiting for an upset. The conference championship — a share or an outright title — is on the line tonight with F-M at Griswold. They might meet again in the tourney final later this week.
Western Iowa: Missouri Valley (10-2) and Logan-Magnolia (9-2) were locked in a classic late last week, and with the Panthers emerging with the win, things are now even in the loss column. The Big Reds have four games this week — at Audubon, vs. AHSTW, at Tri-Center and vs. Treynor. If they win them all they will have at least a share of the league. Lo-Ma’s remaining games in the league are at IKM-Manning (DH), vs. Audubon, at AHSTW and vs. Riverside. If they win them all, they will have at least a share of the league. Of course, if either falters, the other one will be in line to win an outright title.
Pride of Iowa: Martensdale-St. Marys (9-1) got another huge win late last week in handing Southeast Warren (8-2) a 1-0 extra-inning defeat. That’s now two 1-0 Warhawk losses to the Blue Devils, which seem to be in line now for a conference title. However, a wild card continues to hang around in Mount Ayr (8-1), which handed Griswold their first loss of the season this past weekend. Mount Ayr and Wayne (7-2) play today, and then the Raiderettes have Southeast Warren tomorrow and MSTM Thursday. If they can get through that, they will have earned the thing.
Rolling Valley: Exira/EHK (9-0) and Woodbine (9-1) meet later tonight with the outright or share of a conference title likely on the line. The Spartans do have a tricky one against Glidden-Ralston later this week, but tonight — on the KMAX-Stream — is likely for all the marbles. Or a share of the marbles.
Missouri River: Sergeant Bluff-Luton (13-3), Sioux City East (10-6) and maybe LeMars (10-6) and Sioux City North (9-7) still seem to be among the MRC contenders here. And each of them have SIX doubleheaders left to go. There’s just way too much left to be played to make any sort of loud proclamations just yet.
Bluegrass: Twin Cedars (11-0) is rolling along in the league record-wise, although they have had some tough battles along the way. The Sabers are at Seymour (9-2) tomorrow night and can pretty much wrap things up with a win there.
Point 3: KMAland Baseball Offensive Leaders
Here’s a look at some of the KMAland baseball leaders on offensive side of things…
Batting Average: 1. Kayden Anderson, Glenwood (.686); 2. Koleson Evans, West Harrison (.604), 3. Boston DeVault, Nodaway Valley (.562)
On-Base Percentage: 1. Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr (.786); 2. Kayden Anderson, Glenwood (.771); 3. Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor (.714)
Slugging Percentage: 1. Kayden Anderson, Glenwood (1.343); 2. Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor (1.100); 3. Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard (1.029)
Total Bases: 1. Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard (70); 2. Jax Theeler, Sioux City East (49); 3. Kayden Anderson, Glenwood & Michael Turner, Tri-Center (47)
Runs: 1. Brendan Monahan, St. Albert (32); 2. Koleson Evans, West Harrison & Cael Miller, Sioux City North (31)
Hits: 1. Parker Petersen, Sioux City North & Brady Baker, Bishop Heelan Catholic (35); 3. Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard (34)
Singles: 1. Parker Petersen, Sioux City North (31); 2. Brady Baker, Bishop Heelan Catholic (28); 3. Lincoln Colling, Sioux City East (27)
Doubles: 1. Colton Brennan, St. Albert (11); 2. Jackson Sklenar, Glidden-Ralston (10); 3. Kelynn Jacobsen, Sioux City East & Jax Theeler, Sioux City East & Declan DeJong, Moravia (9)
Triples: 1. Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard (7); 2. Koleson Evans, West Harrison & Mason King, West Harrison & Brendan Monahan, St. Albert (4)
Home Runs: 1. Kayden Anderson, Glenwood (7); 2. Lance Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard & Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard (5)
RBI: 1. Luke Woltmann, Lewis Central (35); 2. Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard (31); 3. Eli Cedillo, Sioux City North (27)
SAC: 1. Jeremiah Sherrill, St. Albert (8); 2. Payton Fort, Lewis Central (6); 3. Walker Bissell, Southwest Valley & Jack Doolittle, Lewis Central & Brecken Schossow, Sioux City East & Kason Clayborne, Sioux City East & Kywin Tibben, Stanton (5)
SF: 1. Gage Hanes, Moravia (6); 2. Carter Brown, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5); 3. Nick Hackett, Underwood & Nelson Clark, West Harrison & Logan Wearmouth, Martensdale-St. Marys & Samson Adams, Lenox & Will Larimer, Sergeant Bluff-Luton & Sean Schaefer, Bishop Heelan Catholic & Shane Helmick, Moravia (3)
Walks: 1. Cael Miller, Sioux City North (28); 2. Cal Jepsen, Sioux City East (22); 3. Parker Petersen, Sioux City North & Brayden Kerr, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (21)
HBP: 1. Logan Cherkas, Sioux City East (19); 2. Lincoln Thomas, Tri-Center (15); 3. Lance Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard & Cael Hobbs, St. Albert (14)
Strikeouts: 1. Spencer Smith, Central Decatur (0); 2. Brady Owen, Fremont-Mills & Garrett Luett, Underwood & Nick Denning, AHSTW & Paul Berg, Nodaway Valley (1)
Stolen Bases: 1. Koleson Evans, West Harrison (28); 2. Kyler Owen, Fremont-Mills & Braden Turpin, Fremont-Mills (26)
Point 4: KMAland Baseball Pitching Leaders
Here are the KMAland baseball pitching leaders at the moment….
ERA: 1. Jameson Kilworth, Exira/EHK & Jack Vanfossan, Underwood & Garrett Luett, Underwood & Mason King, West Harrison & Alex Martin, Martensdale-St. Marys & Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr (0.00)
WHIP: 1. Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr (0.31); 2. Garrett Luett, Underwood (0.32); 3. Jaron Bleeker, Bishop Heelan Catholic (0.51)
Strikeouts: 1. Boston DeVault, Nodaway Valley (73); 2. Ayden Schrunk, Sioux City North (62); 3. Ty Thomson, Lewis Central (60)
Wins: 1. Kolby Culbertson, Coon Rapids-Bayard (7); 2. Luke Woltmann, Lewis Central & Jacob Denker, Sioux City East & Cael Hobbs, St. Albert (5)
Saves: 1. Hunter Echter, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6); 2. Patison McCormick, Sioux City North (4); 3. Aiden Akers, AHSTW & Keston Schmitt, Atlantic & Gaven Goldsberry, Lewis Central (3)
IP: 1. Boston DeVault, Nodaway Valley (41.0); 2. Colby Wallace, Glidden-Ralston (38.0); 3. Bennett Olsen, Abraham Lincoln (37.1)
Batting Average Against: 1. Garrett Luett, Underwood (.063); 2. Brayden Lund, AHSTW (.068); 3. Koleson Evans, West Harrison (.071)
Total Pitches: 1. Colby Wallace, Glidden-Ralston (681); 2. Boston DeVault, Nodaway Valley (669); 3. Ethan Frazee, Sioux City West (641)
Walks Allowed: 1. Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr (0); 2. Alex Martin, Martensdale-St. Marys & Gabe Funk, Lenox & Hunter Wauhob, Bishop Heelan Catholic & Zach Lincoln, Abraham Lincoln & Clayton Smith, Abraham Lincoln (1)
Point 5: KMAland Softball Offensive Leaders
Here’s a look at some of the KMAland softball leaders on offensive side of things…
Batting Average: 1. Taylor Henson, Lamoni (.620); 2. Grace Nelson, Bishop Heelan Catholic & Emma Boswell, Orient-Macksburg (.594)
On-Base Percentage: 1. Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars (.690); 2. Taylor Henson, Lamoni (9.683); 3. Emma Boswell, Orient-Macksburg (.646)
Slugging Percentage: 1. Nevaeh Randall, Creston (1.133); 2. Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars (1.098); 3. Destiny Nathaniel, Moravia (1.036)
Total Bases: 1. Emma Boswell, Orient-Macksburg (69); 2. Nevaeh Randall, Creston (68); 3. Alexys Jones, Sioux City East (62)
Runs: 1. Addison Wheeler, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (34); 2. Elise Evans-Murphy, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (32); 3. Emma Boswell, Orient-Macksburg (31)
Hits: 1. Emma Boswell, Orient-Macksburg (41); 2. Jenna Burdorf, Shenandoah (37); 3. Alexys Jones, Sioux City East (36)
Singles: 1. Jenna Burdorf, Shenandoah (35); 2. Kaci Peter, Kuemper Catholic & Ellie Baker, Martensdale-St. Marys (30)
Doubles: 1. Libby Leraas, LeMars & Charlie Grosenheider, LeMars & Destiny Nathaniel, Moravia (11)
Triples: 1. Brynnly German, Martensdale-St. Marys (8); 2. Vanessa Koehler, Glidden-Ralston (6); 3. Mattie Nielsen, Audubon & Jadyn Bucher, Bedford (5)
Home Runs: 1. Nevaeh Randall, Creston (12); 2. Sturgis Fridley, Southeast Warren (8); 3. Allison Koontz, Glenwood & Alexys Jones, Sioux City East (7)
RBI: 1. Kaylie Diercksen, Kuemper Catholic (37); 2. Charlie Grosenheider, LeMars (34); 3. Emma Boswell, Orient-Macksburg & Alexys Jones, Sioux City East (33)
SAC: 1. Connie Brougham, Lewis Central (8); 2. Abigail Verwers, Bedford & Ella Richards, IKM-Manning & Piper Brokaw, Lenox (6)
SF: 1. Campbell German, Martensdale-St. Marys & Maya Contreraz, Missouri Valley & Keirsten Klein, Murray (5)
Walks: 1. Cara Ronk, Thomas Jefferson (21); 2. Libby Leraas, LeMars & Kylie Hofmann, LeMars (18)
HBP: 1. Madeline Tierney, Thomas Jefferson (13); 2. Carter Osborne, Orient-Macksburg (9); 3. Grace Strong, Thomas Jefferson & Sydney Forkner, Mormon Trail & Sophia Fenner, Riverside (8)
Strikeouts: 1. Makenna Askeland, Griswold & Dilynn Meade, Missouri Valley & Delaney Mathews, Treynor (0)
Stolen Bases: 1. Ella Thornton, Fremont-Mills (38); 2. Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars & Ella Whitney, Wayne & Charlie Pryor, Woodbine (26)
Point 6: KMAland Softball Pitching Leaders
Here are the KMAland softball pitching leaders at the moment….
ERA: 1. Karly Millikan, Griswold (0.41); 2. Charlie Pryor, Woodbine (0.67); 3. Kaylyn Holmes, Southeast Warren (0.84)
WHIP: 1. Campbell German, Martensdale-St. Marys (0.44); 2. Karly Millikan, Griswold ().61); 3. Charlie Pryor, Woodbien (0.63)
Strikeouts: 1. Audrie Kohl, Missouri Valley (203); 2. Charlie Pryor, Woodbine (165); 3. Karly Millikan, Griswold & Alexis Narmi, St. Albert (158)
Wins: 1. Audrie Kohl, Missouri Valley (18); 2. Karly Millikan, Griswold & Izzie Moore, Wayne (14)
Saves: 1. Haidyn Top, Southwest Valley (3); 2. Zoey Kirchhoff, Atlantic & Taryn Fredrickson, Creston & Alexis Narmi, St. Albert (2)
IP: 1. Audrie Kohl, Missouri Valley (128.0); 2. Claire Leinen, Denison-Schleswig (110.0); 3. Carley Steinspring, Thomas Jefferson (105.2)
Batting Average Against: 1. Campbell German, Martensdale-St. Marys (.074); 2. Charlie Pryor, Woodbine (.123); 3. Tori Burns, Essex (.129)
Total Pitches: 1. Audrie Kohl, Missouri Valley (1925); 2. Carley Steinspring, Thomas Jefferson (1724); 3. Izzie Moore, Wayne (1673)
Walks Allowed: 1. Karly Millikan, Griswold & Kamea Van Kalsbeek, Sergeant Bluff-Luton & Ella Narmi, St. Albert (6)
Extra Point: Quote for the week
You can do one of two things: You can let the situation get the best of you or get the best of the situation. Thank you to Pat Sabatini for that one!
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.