(KMAland) -- It’s been a long time since we opened a week with Seven Points. Let’s put that to a stop today…
Point 1: My Friday Five
We did it, folks. You did it. Week one happened, and we didn’t spontaneously combust. I don’t want to jinx anything, but we know for sure that we got through one week of football. That’s great! Let’s celebrate by taking a look at the five teams that most impressed me on Friday.
-Stanton-Essex: Hello! East Union was supposed to bring back a lot of experience and talent, and they were a bit of an unknown with a new coach. That was a huge disadvantage for Stanton-Essex heading into their opener. Or so it seemed. Then they rolled to a dominant performance to raise plenty of eyebrows, including mine.
-Martensdale-St. Marys: The Martensdale-St. Marys thrill ride took until the second half, but the Blue Devils eventually got it going like we thought they would. Lamoni jumped out to an early lead, but once they got their 8-man feet wet, there was no stopping the highly-talented MSTM. Depth, I think, played a big role, considering Lamoni doesn’t quite have their full team, but you can’t help but be impressed with the MSTM 8-man debut.
-Tri-Center: You can’t help but be impressed with what the Trojans did on Friday night. They went into Manning, with a new quarterback and against an experienced Wolves team and rolled to a 42-7 victory. Jaxon Johnson’s first career start was…well, it was everything. What a performance.
-South Holt/Nodaway-Holt: I voted Worth County No. 1 in my preseason Missouri 8-Man poll last week, so it stands to reason that I would be pretty impressed with a team that beats them 78-22. SHNH’s Josh Petersen was very, very confident in my conversation with him early last week, and it absolutely showed why on Friday evening. What a dominant performance.
-Harlan: The Cyclones did not dip their feet in this year. In trying to find a new schedule, they went out and signed up to play Grinnell and Pella. And this past Friday evening, they took down No. 5 Grinnell in a terrific 40-28 win. I figured this would be a low-scoring game, but the Cyclones were downright explosive in their new-look offense. Teagon Kasperbauer was all kinds of terrific in his first career start at QB.
Point 2: A little bit from Glenwood
I was in Glenwood on Saturday morning for the area’s first cross country meet of the season. A few tidbits:
-Peyton Pogge was dominant, and that’s sort of what we expected. However, it’s one thing to expect it and another thing to actually watch it. She’s so impressive and might even be stronger than ever before. She did come up a little dizzy after crossing the line – something she says has never happened to her before – but it was pure dominance.
-The girl that finished behind her has a heck of a story to tell. Glenwood’s Emma Hughes has suffered through five stress fractures in her right leg during her barely-over two years in high school. Basically, what it comes down to now is monitoring her miles. She can’t quite run as much as she wants to, but she is doing a little cross-training with the Lewis Central swim team. This will be a fun story to track if she can stay healthy. Cross your fingers.
-Atlantic’s Craig Alan Becker did not sit around during the pandemic. That much was obvious just by looking at him. Becker is now a ball of muscle and still as fast as ever, especially in the final 800 meters or so. He commented on his strong finish, and so did Aidan Booton. A kick like that is going to win a lot of races.
-Say hello to Lewis Central freshman Ethan Eichhorn. The two-time state cross country champion in middle school had me flummoxed throughout the race. I could not tell who was running with Becker and Booton much of the race. Turns out it was Eichhorn, who broke the seal on being interviewed by KMA. Something tells me he will do a few more in his career.
You can find my recap and all of the video interviews from Saturday linked here.
Point 3: Dealing with the COVID in Stanton
Teams, schools and communities are trying to deal (or not deal) with COVID in a lot of different ways. One that really stood out to me last week was Stanton. Nobody wants to have a season shut down, but I was impressed with Coach Jody Druivenga’s volleyball program and the steps they are taking. When players were on the bench, they were in masks. And that was duplicated by the coaching staff. Here’s what Coach Druivenga said to me about their plan of action:
“We’re really trying to be very, very aware all the time. The girls are very used to us in practice disinfecting balls constantly. It’s the new normal, so we have to accept it and do the best we can with it. We have a great bunch of girls that help with all of that. We told them early in the season, probably in July, we said we have to really be aware of all this in order for us to be practicing and playing the next day. They do a wonderful job with that.”
I’m not going to shame anybody that doesn’t “mask up” or deal with it in the way that Stanton is, but I am impressed with the work they are doing in order to keep their season going.
Point 4: The Hawkeye Ten is still good at volleyball
I’ll have a lot more on the area volleyball action tomorrow in my latest power rankings, but how about this from the Hawkeye Ten on Saturday…
-Glenwood goes 3-0 to win their home quad.
-Harlan posts the top record at their home quad (2-1), although Treynor takes the tiebreaker with a head-to-head win.
-Denison-Schleswig was a perfect 3-0 on their end of the AHSTW two-session triangular.
-Atlantic was also a perfect 3-0 on their end of the AHSTW two-session triangular.
-Red Oak went to Bondurant-Farrar and pulled off a perfect 3-0 mark in pool play before losing all three of their Gold Bracket matches in a race-to-15 coin-flip set.
I think there was definitely some uncertainty in the Hawkeye Ten this year with the large senior class that left the league. However, as we’ve seen for the last decade-plus, the Hawkeye Ten is really good. Again.
Point 5: An active MLB deadline
Nobody expected the MLB trade deadline to be very active, considering all the logistics that will go along with bringing a new player or players to a new team. Of course, it’s been plenty active. Well, at least with one team.
The Padres swung four trades in a 32-hour span, and they might not be finished. The Padres are in with the Braves, Dodgers, White Sox and maybe even the Yankees on Indians star pitcher Mike Clevinger. The thing about the Padres is that they have a deep farm system and can afford to swing a trade or two or eight to make them even better for the postseason.
Keep an eye on Clevinger, Joey Gallo and maybe even J.D. Martinez as we near the deadline today.
Point 6: Game of the Week
This week’s KMAland Football Friday Game of the Week pits Underwood against Tri-Center in an undefeated non-district battle. These two Western Iowa Conference teams have a lot live up to after the Lenox/East Mills classic on Friday night. Hear the call with Trevor Maeder and John Tiarks on our KMAX-Stream1 at 7:00.
Last Friday, we had technical difficulties with our unofficially-named Page County X-Stream when Shenandoah beat AHSTW by a 24-22 score. We hope to have that resolved for this Friday when Sidney battles Shenandoah. Hear it all with Austin McNorton and Tom Moore on Stream2 this Friday at 7:00.
Extra Point: More to look for….
Also this week, we’ll have full-scale coverage from:
-Southwest Valley hosts Central Decatur volleyball on our X-Stream Tuesday night at 7:30. Trevor Maeder has the call from Corning.
-The Shenandoah Early Bird XC meet is now scheduled for tomorrow afternoon. I will be on hand for this.
-I will also have Stanton/Sidney volleyball on FM 99.1 come Thursday evening at 7:00.
For everything else, it’s all right here at our Local Sports News Page. Have a good week.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.