(KMAland) -- The fourth week of the 2021-22 sports calendar year is upon us. Your weekly Seven Points is here.
Point 1: Five from Friday
You know how this works. These are five impressive KMAland football teams from Friday. They aren’t the only impressive teams, but they are the five on my mind right now.
-Atlantic (1-2): The Trojans picked up their first win of the season, and it was the first win of the Joe Brummer era. Let’s give them some big ups for coming out and playing the way they did considering their first two weeks. They didn’t score a point against Glenwood and Kuemper Catholic, but they didn’t let that get them down. They came out and smacked Shenandoah in the mouth for a 37-13 win. Huge.
-Boyer Valley (2-1): The Bulldogs put up 60 on Coon Rapids-Bayard, and they kind of pulled a CRB on CRB. They completed just one pass, and they rushed for 508(!) yards. Yes, five hundred eight! Of course, you read about Trevor Malone putting in 371 of those. Wow.
-Harlan (3-0): The Cyclones are impressive every week, and this week was no different. It was a 28-26 ballgame at half, but Harlan outscored Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27-0 in the second half. You think they can’t impress you any further, and then they do. Good stuff from Todd Bladt’s boys.
-Martensdale-St. Marys (2-1): I joke around with the haters, but the fact is that the Blue Devils were impressive in picking up a 32-26 win over Southeast Warren. This is a huge win for them in the grand scheme of things. That scheme, of course, is the race for the District 8 championship. They are now serious, serious contenders for that.
-Underwood (3-0): They’re kind of like Harlan. They are impressive every week, but they deserve this spot because they turned it up a notch in their 69-7 win over St. Albert. Everything was right. They were explosive on offense, terrific on defense and even won a special teams battle against a Falcons bunch that doesn’t ever lose that battle. The beat goes on for Coach Nate Mechaelsen.
Point 2: The Week in Volleyball
Here’s a rundown from the week in KMAland volleyball…
TUESDAY: The big W in the Hawkeye Ten Conference came from Glenwood, as they took down Red Oak in straight sets (and on the road). The Rams now have wins over Kuemper and Red Oak already, and now they have to avoid any slip ups the rest of the way. For now, they look like the odds-on favorite to win the league.
Also of note on Tuesday, St. Albert took a big win over Lewis Central in straight sets, Nodaway Valley handed Mount Ayr their first loss, Bedford took a four-set win over Lenox and Falls City Sacred Heart nabbed a straight-set win of their own over their old pal, Diller-Odell.
THURSDAY: Opening night in the Western Iowa Conference saw wins for Tri-Center (over Underwood), Missouri Valley (over IKM-Manning), Riverside (over Audubon) and Treynor (over AHSTW). Central Decatur also went five to take down Lenox in a battle of POI teams, Woodbine won in four over CAM in the Rolling Valley and Melcher-Dallas took a five-set win over Moulton-Udell in the Bluegrass. Nodaway Valley also had a nice night in Perry with a 3-1 record, beating Ogden, South Hamilton and Perry and falling to Earlham.
SATURDAY: It was a good week for teams in the area winning tournament championships. Kuemper Catholic won at South Central Calhoun, Missouri Valley took the Shenandoah Tournament, AHSTW won in Griswold, Ankeny Christian nabbed the title at Twin Cedars and Falls City Sacred Heart was the champion at Humboldt-TRS.
Also of note, Logan-Magnolia went 4-1 and finished second at West Monona, Abraham Lincoln rebounded from an 0-3 record in pool play to go 3-0 and win the Silver Bracket at Southeast Polk and Johnson-Brock was the runner-up at the HTRS Tournament.
Point 3: The Week in Cross Country
Here are your individual winners from the week in cross country:
-Landon Bendgen, Woodbine: AT Ridge View (17:45.59)
-Riley Blay, Nodaway Valley: AT Clarinda (18:01.67)
-Riley DeGonia, Creston: AT Creston (22:28.99)
-Kaia Downs, Sioux City East: AT LeMars (18:55.25) & AT Ridge View (19:04.65)
-Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central: AT Lewis Central (16:58.40)
-Leo Flores, Denison-Schleswig: AT Greene County (17:48.00)
-William Gillis, Central Decatur: AT Central Decatur (16:56.66)
-Natnael Kifle, Sioux City North: AT LeMars (15:51.50) & AT Ridge View (15:59.93)
-Colin Lillie, St. Albert: AT Treynor (17:34.95)
-Lola Mendlik, Denison-Schleswig: AT Greene County (21:04.00)
-Ava Rush, Atlantic: AT Clarinda (20:52.28)
-Lindsey Sonderman, Harlan: AT Lewis Central (20:15.90)
-Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia: AT Treynor (20:28.82) & AT Ridge View (19:39.09)
That’s a lot of wins for the area this week!
Point 4: The best of the rest
There are plenty of other sports going on during the fall. Here’s a look at some of the standout performances from the other sports you might not have had on the top of your mind until you read this.
MONDAY: Worth noting that Missouri did have a little action on Labor Day, and the big winner was Maryville’s boys taking down Chillicothe, 3-1. They got a pair of goals from Kason Teale, who keeps on keeping on as one of the top goal scorers in the state of Missouri.
TUESDAY: Nebraska City’s boys nabbed an 8-1 win over Roncalli Catholic with wins from all six of their singles players and their top two doubles teams. Elsewhere, Lewis Central swimming took down Abraham Lincoln with four wins each from Mia Hansen and Kylee Brown, the Heelan boys golf team and Sioux City East’s Ethan Spier won the LeMars Invitational, the Auburn girls golf squad and Jamisyn Kirkpatrick won the East Central Nebraska Conference championship and the Ashland-Greenwood girls won a triangular over Lincoln Christian and Syracuse.
Further, Katryna Warren had two hits and four RBI for North Andrew in a win over Albany, Worth County walked off a winner over Stanberry and Plattsmouth stayed hot with a 16-1 rout of Omaha Benson. Emma Smailys, Emilee Marth and Sydnee Nickels combined for 10 hits, 10 RBI and nine runs in leading Nebraska City to a win over Platteview, and Falls City’s Madison Jones smashed a home run among two hits, drove in two and scored twice in a win over Weeping Water. Oh yeah, Jaeleigh Darnell was also on one again Tuesday with a double, a home run, four RBI and four runs in a win for Auburn over Fairbury.
More softball! Ashland-Greenwood’s Devin Rodgerson homered, doubled and drove in three in a 15-0 win over Syracuse. They also beat Douglas County West behind two hits and two RBI from Abby Fisher.
WEDNESDAY: There was one softball game on Wednesday with North Andrew scoring 10 runs in the sixth inning on their way to a 10-1 win over Bishop LeBlond. Makenna Goldizen led the way with a home run among two hits, drove in four and scored twice.
The Worth County girls golf team took down Stanberry, North Harrison and Albany. They shot a 210, led by runner-up Justina Wimer, who shot a 49. The overall medalist was Stanberry’s Bella Wright with a 47.
THURSDAY: Another win for Nebraska City boys tennis in a rout of Omaha Bryan. They had 11 different athletes play and win in either singles or doubles.
In softball, Lexi Craig doubled twice and had three hits for Stanberry in a win over Northeast Nodaway, Katryna Warren had another three hits, three RBI and two runs in a North Andrew victory over Pattonsburg, Plattsmouth’s Jessica Meisinger had a double, a triple and five RBI to beat Platteview in a big way, Jaeleigh Darnell posted another four hits and five RBI for Auburn in a win over Southern/Diller-Odell, Syracuse nabbed a high-scoring win over Cass behind a two-hit, two-RBI, two-run game from Emily Holz and Ashland-Greenwood rolled over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder thanks to a strong all-around performance, including three shutout innings from Tatum Gossin.
Maryville boys soccer rolled to a 7-1 win over Pleasant Hill, and they got another big game from Jacob Ferris, who scored four goals in the win.
In golf, the LeMars boys outshot both Sioux City North and Thomas Jefferson behind a 73 from Dylan Susemihl. Also, Bishop Heelan Catholic shot a 342 to beat SBL and AL. Schuyler Warren of SBL was the individual medalist with a 69. East Atchison’s girls beat Rock Port behind a 43 from Kelsea Kirwan, and Auburn’s Jean Goering finished 10th at the Plattsmouth Invitational to lead the Bulldogs to a third-place team finish.
SATURDAY: Sioux City Metro was a winner in a tight battle at their home invitational, scoring 389 points to beat out Lewis Central’s 339.5. Brecken Baller led the way for SCM with wins in the 200 freestyle and the 200 freestyle relay. Both Sydnie Collins and Kylee Brown were two-time winners for LC at the meet. Collins won the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke, and Brown took the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
It was a big, big day for softball on Saturday. Plattsmouth went 2-1 and finished fifth at the Omaha Mercy Tournament, beating South Sioux City and Platteview on the day. Grace Vandenburgh was great in the Platteview win, firing four shutout innings with five strikeouts.
Nebraska City won the Falls City championship with wins over Syracuse, Falls City and Freeman. They might be on their way to a state ranking later this week. Falls City was third with a big win over Auburn in their final game of the day. Weeping Water added a fifth place finish, beating Syracuse in their final game.
As always, we are all over every single sport every single night. Just check the Local Sports News Page or follow us on Twitter (@d2mart or @TrevMaeder96 or @KMASports).
Point 5: Other thoughts on other things
Plenty to rap about today, but there’s very little time to do it…
Cy-Hawk: Oh boy. This was ugly for Iowa State (and the Iowa offense). The Hawkeyes might not even need an offense if their defense is just going to take the ball away from the other team consistently. This very well could have been a 40-point rout if not for the Iowa offense/Iowa State defense. Instead, they’ll take their 10-point win, their No. 5 national ranking and hope other teams keep stepping all over themselves. Of course, the Hawkeye defense should get some credit for that, too.
The NFL: There’s nothing better than NFL. The level of play, the talent and on and on and on. Wouldn’t it be something if the Chiefs just decided to play clean football for an entire game? They would never lose. At this point, though, I think it’s just in their nature to be a little sloppy and then turn to Magic Mahomes for a random 75-yard touchdown pass.
The best team I saw yesterday? It was probably that Browns team in the first half. They were doing everything right, were aggressive and had the Chiefs on their heels. But yeah, Patty Mahomes is pretty, pretty good. Other impressive teams yesterday: Arizona, Seattle, the LA Chargers, San Francisco, New Orleans(!) and the LA Rams. I still can’t get over Famous Jameis going 5 and 0 against the Packers. What was that, Green Bay?
MLB Playoff Races: You might be focused on a divisional race or something. I’m focused mostly on the race between the Royals and Twins. Kansas City took two of three this weekend to pull ahead by two games. Why do I care so much? Because I made a bet in June that the Royals would finish with a better record than the Twins. Hanny Husker (or maybe it’s Hanny Twins) took that bet at a point where it looked like there was no way this thing would be close. Well, the Royals Royal’ed for a bit, even fell behind the Twins and are now up two games with just under 20 games to go. C’mon Royals!
Point 6: Coverage this week
Here’s where you can find your trusty KMA Sports folks this week…
MONDAY: Follow @TrevMaeder96 for coverage from the Red Oak XC Invitational today.
TUESDAY: Follow me (@d2mart) and listen/watch the Sidney/East Mills volleyball match online right here at this very website.
THURSDAY: We’ve got a big night of volleyball on the air with Carson Schubert (@CarsonSchuby) on the call of Southwest Valley at Griswold on AM 960, and Mr. Trev Maeder on FM with AHSTW at Riverside. We’ll have video at the website for both, too.
FRIDAY: It’s full-scale football coverage from 6:20 until midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1, and we’ve also got Red Oak/Shenandoah and Glenwood/Harlan on the KMAX-Streams with video!
Extra Point: Quote for the week!
Multi-tasking is the ability to screw everything up simultaneously. –Jeremy Clarkson
