(KMAland) -- It’s Week 4 of the 2020-21 sports calendar year. I’ve got Seven Points to honor it.
Point 1: This week’s Friday Five
Here are the five KMAland football teams that were most impressive to me on Friday evening.
-Atlantic: The Trojans are on my good side. No. 1, they were impressive in going on the road to knock off Greene County. No. 2, they made me look like a dang genius in picking them to pull off what some might have considered an upset.
-Logan-Magnolia: They’re back on the list! The Panthers have been some kind of something during the first three weeks, including this past Friday evening when they rolled to a 38-14 win over Westwood. They have just demoralized teams almost immediately in those first three. Impressive, impressive, impressive.
-Lourdes Central Catholic: Not many teams have beat Johnson-Brock in the last several years. Even fewer have rolled the way that Lourdes Central Catholic did on Friday. The Knights took a 44-14 win to pick up their first win of the season after battling Falls City Sacred Heart and Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the first two.
-North Andrew: The Cardinals went on the road and took on a Pattonsburg team that is basically the Air Raid on steroids. They had a dude catch a state-record 25 passes on Friday, but it didn’t bother North Andrew one bit. Coach Dwayne Williams’ team rolled to a 74-38 win, and they’re now 3-0.
-Southwest Valley: I picked AHSTW on Friday night, but I just as easily could have gone with the Timberwolves. Still, you have to be impressed with how Coach Anthony Donahoo’s team has come out and taken care of business in four straight weeks against four completely different teams.
Point 2: The View on Volleyball
Tomorrow, I will release my latest KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings, and here are some teams you might just see on the move after impressive weeks…
-CAM: The Cougs are still rolling. They beat Glidden-Ralston on Tuesday and then nabbed a five-set win over Woodbine and beat Griswold in a triangular on Thursday.
-East Mills: How about the Wolverines throwing an opening salvo in a win over Stanton on Thursday? It was a non-conference win as part of a triangular in Bedford, but it was a little statement that said they aren’t going anywhere. As in, anywhere other than somewhere near the top of the conference.
-Kuemper Catholic: It was a matter of time before Kuemper started to show out. The Knights had an outstanding week with two Hawkeye Ten wins and a great showing at the Master Blaster Tournament at South Central Calhoun on Saturday. Their 4-1 day included a victory over Harlan.
-Lewis Central: The Titans came back from two sets down to nip St. Albert in a classic Hawkeye Ten showdown last Tuesday.
-Nodaway Valley: Nodaway Valley had another big week, including a really strong showing on Thursday at Perry. The Wolverines swept through South Hamilton, WCV, Earlham and the host Perry.
-Red Oak: The Tigers were all kinds of awesome last Tuesday night in pretty well dominating on their way to a four-set win at Glenwood. It was the first loss for the Rams, and I was very, very surprised Red Oak only saw a two-spot jump in the state rankings.
-Southeast Warren: They’re still undefeated! The Warhawks got through Davis County, Interstate 35 and North Mahaska at the Chariton Tournament to keep that record flawless.
-Stanton: The Viqueens may have lost to East Mills on Thursday, but they quickly responded by rolling off three wins in winning the Shenandoah Tournament on Saturday.
-Underwood: One big one down, one to go. The Eagles opened their WIC schedule with Tri-Center again last Thursday. It was a sweep. Now, they take a shot at Treynor on Tuesday. I’ve got the call on the KMAX-Stream.
Point 3: The week in running
The week was not nearly as active as last due to all the rain, but let’s take a gander at the KMAland athletes that picked up wins….
-Craig Alan Becker, Atlantic: Craig Alan Becker came into this season to win. If anyone beats him, they are going to have to absolutely battle and take it from him. He is determined, and I can’t wait to see how this next month and a half plays out.
-Sydney Binder, Auburn: The Auburn freshman continues to face major challenges, and she continues to pick up victories. She won at Fairbury last week, holding off fellow freshman Annie Hueser of Lincoln Christian by less than a second.
-Eli Bottom, Falls City: Eli was not on the bottom at the Fairbury Invite this past Thursday. Instead, he was on the top.
-Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars: Dunkin had a pair of impressive wins this past week, taking the Central Decatur and Colfax-Mingo invites.
-Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren: Another win for Jimenez, who ran to victory at the Central Decatur Invitational on Tuesday.
-Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic: McCreedy looked really, really good in her win at Clarinda. It was a bit of an exorcision of the demons that existed since Clarinda was the last meet last year that she ran without pain. Let’s hope her pain-free days continue.
-Kaleb Wooten, Plattsmouth: A couple days before running well at the loaded LC Invitational, Wooten ran to a victory in Wahoo. Even better: Plattsmouth’s boys won the team title, too.
With some amazing weather ahead this week, I expect this spot to be plenty long next week.
Point 4: The NFL is back, and the officiating is still crippling
Crippling is a tough word to use in a headline, but man…they sure can make some crippling calls. Dallas Cowboys fans (me) know what I’m talking about. Bengals fans, too.
In both games, there was a controversial offensive pass interference call that went against those teams that completely and utterly changed the game. For Cincinnati, they would have won. For Dallas, they would have been in a very good position to either win or tie the game. Cincinnati could have still made a chip shot field goal to force overtime, but Dallas was put in a terrible position.
I will say, though: The call against A.J. Green was a bit better than the one on Michael Gallup, who was merely hand-fighting with Jalen Ramsey on his way to burning him. Green definitely extended and shoved. Regardless, it’s crippling.
Point 5: Mike McCarthy decisions
Mike McCarthy took a year off and learned more about analytics and other things that would aid his decision-making. He figured to be aggressive – or at least more aggressive than Jason Garrett – on 4th downs. Then last night there was a controversial decision.
After kicking a field goal on 4th and 7 late in the third period to make it 20-17, he decided to go for it on 4th and 3 early in the fourth. The field goal would have been a chip shot that tied the game, and I totally understand why he would go for it. No. 1, the yardage was short and made for solid probability the Cowboys would get it. No. 2, he wanted to take the lead rather than merely tie it.
I’m a numbers guy, though, and if the analytics and probabilities say that the Cowboys would have benefitted from converting that 4th quarter 4th down then I’m all for it. However, the Cowboys actually would have had a higher win probability if they kicked the field goal versus converting that 4th down. The percentages are minimal in that regard, and even if they were minimal the other way, I would sure like to see a bigger difference in win probability to choose to go for it there.
Regardless of all of it, I also would like to see a more aggressive game plan on offense throughout the course of the contest. If you just want to play a close game and steal it in the end, you better be ready for one or two tough calls to ruin your plan.
Point 6: Another NFL-related point…
A reminder to those that are boycotting the NFL because players have decided to stand in unity or peacefully protest systemic racism and police brutality during the national anthem:
It sure doesn’t look good that you choose now to make that decision, considering all of the legal issues, scandal, CTE problems, etc. in the league that preceded this. Like, the opposite of good, actually.
Extra Point: Quote of the week
“Learning to stand in somebody else’s shoes, to see through their eyes, that’s how peace begins. And it’s up to you to make that happen. Empathy is a quality of character that can change the world.” – Barack Obama
