(KMAland) -- Friends, family, enemies, haters. Gather ‘round for the fifth week of the 2023-24 sports season. Gather ‘round for Seven Points.
Point 1: Every KMAland Iowa winner from Week 4
Here’s a look at the KMAland Iowa football winners from Week 4.
•Ar-We-Va (4-0): The Rockets are a surprising 4-0, and they made it happen in a dominant 75-18 win over West Harrison. Blayne Smith accounted for seven offensive touchdowns (3 passing, 4 rushing).
•Audubon (3-1): That’s three straight wins for the Wheelers, which has one of the state’s best 1-2 offensive punches in Aaron Olsen and Evan Alt. Alt won Friday’s AgriVision Equipment Group Player of the Night with 237 yards rushing and four touchdowns. He also had a punt return for a touchdown. Audubon took a 66-48 win over St. Edmond, Fort Dodge.
•Bedford (4-0): The Bulldogs stayed unbeaten with yet another dominant win over East Union, 52-6. Silas Walston had 174 total offensive yards and five total touchdowns with three rushing and two receiving scores.
•Bishop Heelan Catholic (4-0): They are still rolling. The Crusaders scored 21 in the first and 21 in the second on their way to a 49-7 win on Thursday night over Sioux City West. Quinn Olson threw for 120 yards and five touchdowns on seven attempts.
•CAM (4-0): Another 4-0 team coming off a dominant win, CAM won 50-6 over Coon Rapids-Bayard with Owen Hoover leading a sterling defensive performance (6.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL) that included 9.0 TFLs and four turnovers forced by the Cougars defense.
•Central Decatur (3-1): The Cardinals have won three in a row after scoring the final 31 points of the game in a 31-14 win over Mount Ayr. Kale Rockhold was a monster with 132 receiving yards, 74 rushing yards, three offensive touchdowns, 5.5 tackles, four extra points and one field goal.
•Creston (4-0): Creston has slipped right from nice little story to completely dominant wrecking ball. Cael Turner was 11/12 for 431 yards and five touchdowns passing in a 50-21 win over Carroll. Wow.
•Exira/EHK (2-2): The Spartans pulled away more and more as the game went along, using their rushing attack to take a 62-32 win over Sidney. Alex Hansen had 150 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries.
•Fremont-Mills (2-2): Another workmanlike performance from the Knights, which beat Griswold by a 49-0 final. The defense had 12.0 tackles for loss, led by 4.5 from Cooper Marvel, who also finished the game with 3.0 sacks.
•Glenwood (3-1): It was maybe a little sleepy early, but the Rams did come back to score the final 22 points on their way to a 28-14 win over Denison-Schleswig. Kayden Anderson had 199 yards passing, including 105 of those to Payton Longemeyer, who finished with eight receptions.
•Glidden-Ralston (3-1): The Wildcats are putting together one of their finest seasons in years after an impressive 42-32 win over previously-undefeated Baxter. They kept it on the ground with 326 yards, led by 140 from Emmett Snyder and 118 from Colby Wallace.
•Harlan (3-1): After some tight games to start the year, the Cyclones thought they would take it easy on the tickers of their fans with a 42-6 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Will Arkfeld continued his big-play passing with 298 yards on 14 completions, throwing three touchdowns, including two to Cade Sears, who had 151 yards on seven grabs.
•IKM-Manning (3-1): The Wolves won another close game on Friday night, scoring 20 fourth-quarter points in a 38-37 win over Riverside. Ben Langel had a nose for the end zone with five rushing scores to lead the way.
•Kuemper Catholic (2-2): Two straight Ws for Kuemper Catholic behind another great performance at QB from sophomore Brock Badding, who went for 189 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Seven different players had at least one reception, including Michael Kasperbauer, who had a team-best seven.
•Lenox (3-1): Lenox bounced back quite nicely from their first loss to take a 66-8 win over Mormon Trail. Gabe Funk threw four passes, all were completed and had 111 yards and three touchdowns for the Tigers.
•Logan-Magnolia (3-1): Lo-Ma also bounced right back from last week’s loss to Woodbury Central in taking a 40-0 win over West Monona. The Panthers forced three turnovers and were led by 7.0 tackles by freshman Ashton Peszulik.
•Martensdale-St. Marys (1-3): The Blue Devils are on the board with a 22-14 win over North Mahaska. Cooper Oberbroeckling had a big game of passing with 263 yards and three touchdowns, including 104 and two to Travis White.
•Moravia (4-1): Moravia seems to be playing better and better as the season moves along. They took a 59-28 win over Southeast Warren behind 208 yards passing and three touchdowns from quarterback Shane Helmick.
•Murray (3-2): Murray rushed for 266 yards in a 49-32 win over Lamoni on Friday evening. Freshman Nolan Gannon led the attack with 141 yards and a touchdown.
•Shenandoah (2-2): The Mustangs make the list for the second straight week with a 53-6 win over Missouri Valley, which returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. It was all Shenandoah from there with Jade Spangler’s passing leading the way in a well-rounded performance.
•Sioux City East (2-2): Sioux City East won a tight city battle with Sioux City North, 26-23. Big time passing game from sophomore quarterback Cal Jepsen, who had 251 yards and three touchdowns.
•Stanton-Essex (1-3): Stanton-Essex picks up their first win of the season with a 52-48 triumph over East Mills in the first Chase Heinold Memorial game. Jacob Martin went for 147 rushing, 58 receiving and three total offensive touchdowns while adding 10.0 tackles on defense.
•Thomas Jefferson (3-1): Yes, that is Thomas Jefferson with three wins in four tries while riding a three-game win streak. They needed a big-time defensive stand to do it, holding AL out of the end zone by inches to take a 28-27 win. Please note: TJ had four total wins in the last three seasons.
•Treynor (4-0): Treynor keeps on rolling with a 47-6 win over Red Oak on Friday. The passing game remains efficient with 238 yards and two touchdowns from QB Ben Casey, who hit seven different receivers along the way.
•Tri-Center (2-2): Back-to-back shutouts for Tri-Center, which did it with just straight-up and solid defense. They only had two tackles for loss and didn’t force any turnovers, but they didn’t budge on much of anything with 7.0 tackles from Brenton Barry leading the way.
•Twin Cedars (1-4): Twin Cedars picked up a 28-18 win on Friday evening over Melcher-Dallas to nab their first win of the season.
•Underwood (3-1): Both Garrett Luett (passing) and Maddox Nelson (rushing) had 183 yards for the Eagles, and it was a very impressive defensive performance that pushed the Eagles to the 28-12 win over AHSTW.
•Woodbine (2-2): Back-to-back wins for the Tigers, which won 78-32 over Siouxland Christian. They are starting to play like the well-oiled machine we thought we might see this season. Brody Pryor threw for 281 yards and six touchdowns, including 149 and four to Landon Blum and 103 and two to Micah Moores. The average age of those kids might be 14.5.
Point 2: Every KMAland Missouri winner in Week 4
New point, same as the first. Except Missouri.
Maryville (3-1): What. A. Game. The Spoofhounds went back and forth with St. Pius X throughout the night before eventually taking a 46-42 win. Quarterback Derek Quinlin broke a single-game school record for the Spoofhounds with 419 yards through the air.
Mound City (1-3): The Panthers were hardened during losses to Stanberry, Worth County and Platte Valley, and they were able to pick up their first win in a 14-12 defensive battle with East Atchison. Kane Derr had a big touchdown run, and Cole Gillenwater hit Keaton Zembles for a go-ahead two-point conversion.
North Andrew (2-2): Another game that went back and forth with the Cardinals taking a 38-34 road win over St. Joseph Christian. Braxon Linville had a predictably huge performance with 192 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Platte Valley (4-0): Platte Valley won the battle of undefeateds with Nodaway Valley, 40-26. Aydan Blackford was the MVP with three passing touchdowns.
Rock Port (2-2): Rock Port has now won two in a row after their 64-0 rout of DeKalb.
South Holt (4-0): They scored another 77 points on Friday in a 77-0 win over Stewartsville/Osborn. That’s 286 points scored and 48 allowed in four games this year.
Stanberry (4-0): The ‘Dogs moved to a perfect 4-0 with their 66-30 win over Pattonsburg.
Worth County (3-1): That’s three in a row for the Tigers, which didn’t have much of an issue with previously-unbeaten Albany, 66-12. Tyler New had another huge game with 185 yards passing, 92 yards rushing and seven offensive touchdowns.
Point 3: Every KMAland Nebraska winner in Week 4
New point, same as the first two. Except Nebraska.
Ashland-Greenwood (3-1): A 35-0 rout of Auburn came behind two monster performances from Dane Jacobsen (224 yards passing) and Drake Zimmerman (207 yards rushing).
Elmwood-Murdock (4-0): The Knights just keep on rolling with their latest a 70-12 victory over Omaha Christian Academy. Four different players had offensive touchdowns on Friday evening.
Falls City Sacred Heart (1-3): The Irish pick up their first win of the season on Friday, taking a 46-32 in over Diller-Odell.
Johnson-Brock (4-0): The Eagles remain untested with their 69-12 win over Humboldt-TRS the latest victory. Sloan Pelican had 212 yards and three touchdowns, including 105 and two to Caden Dalinghaus.
Johnson County Central (3-1): The Thunderbirds picked up another solid win, 38-6 over Southern. Wes Swanson threw a couple touchdown passes in a very interesting game from Friday night.
Lourdes Central Catholic (4-0): A thriller of a win for Lourdes Central Catholic over BDS, 34-28. Levi Anthens had 109 yards of total offense and four total offensive touchdowns in the win.
Plattsmouth (3-1): The Blue Devils rolled to a 41-7 win over Mount Michael Benedictine behind 217 yards passing and five touchdowns from Gabe Villamonte.
Weeping Water (2-2): Weeping Water evened their record with a 44-9 win over Conestoga. Sayler Rhodes had another strong night with 147 yards and a touchdown on the ground while quarterback Riggs Wilson went for 99 rushing, 125 passing and had four total offensive touchdowns.
Point 4: Another check-in on the KMAland volleyball conferences
Hawkeye Ten: The Lewis Central (5-0) and Kuemper Catholic (5-0) teams have taken control of the conference right now. Glenwood (4-1) continues to linger just one game behind after pushing LC to five sets earlier this week. The Rams can’t be counted out after that performance, but it’s worth noting the Kuemper/LC showdown happens in Council Bluffs on September 28th.
Corner: Stanton (3-0) is the lone remaining unbeaten following another strong week. They have the Corner tournament looming, but will have to get past East Mills (3-1) on October 3rd, too. Griswold (2-1) and Sidney (2-1) are also one game back in the loss column, but their one loss is to Stanton.
WIC: Treynor (3-0) and Tri-Center (3-0) are your 3-0 teams while Riverside sits at 2-0 here in the early going of the conference slate. Riverside/Treynor is on tap for later this week.
POI: The division matchups are the only matches that count for the POI standings, and Lenox (1-0) and Southwest Valley (1-0) have both remained unblemished with their meeting scheduled for 10 days from now. In the East, Wayne (1-0) beat Southeast Warren (1-1) to make them the odds-on favorite to top the division.
RVC: Boyer Valley (3-0) has gained control of the conference with wins over CAM and Woodbine in the last week. Exira/EHK (2-1), CAM (1-1), Coon Rapids-Bayard (1-1), Glidden-Ralston (1-1), West Harrison (1-1) and Woodbine (1-1) also have one loss each.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln (3-0) remains on top with their perfect MRC mark. Sioux City East (2-0) and Sioux City West (2-0) are also unblemished right now, but the advantage that the Lynx have is that they already have that win over Heelan (2-1).
Bluegrass: Moravia (3-0), Ankeny Christian (2-0) and Lamoni (1-0) all list unbeaten marks in the Bound standings, but the conference tournament is the main focus when it comes to the Bluegrass.
Point 5: The XC winners from the week
Here’s a look at your KMAland cross country winners from the past week.
GIRLS
•Kaleigh Harvey, Southeast Warren (23:32.16 at I-35)
•Hailey Hengtgen, Palmyra (21:09.81 at Ashland-Greenwood)
•Raenna Henke, Clarinda (20:40.96 at Red Oak & 19:53.00 at Panorama)
•Allysen Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia (18:34.7 at AHSTW)
•Lindsey Sonderman, Harlan (19:11.00 at Storm Lake)
•Hannah Wilson, Fremont-Mills (21:08.50 at Southwest Valley)
•Mya Wray, Platte Valley (20:30 at Tarkio)
BOYS
•Landon Bendgen, Woodbine (14:58.1 at AHSTW)
•Owen Dierenfeldt, Savannah (18:54.20 at St. Pius X)
•Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central (16:29.66 at Blair)
•Emmanuel Grass, Red Oak (17:49.90 at Southwest Valley)
•Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda (16:58.21 at Red Oak & 16:37.00 at Panorama)
•Daniel Schoening, Ankeny Christian (17:54.79 at Colo-Nesco)
•Connor Schultz, Sioux City North (17:41.64 at Woodbury Central)
Point 6: A look at this week’s KMA Sports Broadcast Calendar
Monday, September 18th
No Radio: Major League Baseball — Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals, 1:10 first pitch (story after at KMAland.com)
FM: Major League Baseball — Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 6:35 pre-game, 6:45 first pitch
Tuesday, September 19th
No Radio: Major League Baseball — Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 6:45 first pitch (story after at KMAland.com)
AM: Major League Baseball — Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals, 6:00 pre-game, 6:40 first pitch
FM: Iowa State Cyclone Coaches Show, 6:30-8:00
X: High School Volleyball — Southwest Valley at Lenox, 7:00 PM (Trevor Maeder)
Wednesday, September 20th
No Radio: Major League Baseball — Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals, 1:10 first pitch (story after at KMAland.com)
FM: Major League Baseball — Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 6:35 pre-game, 6:45 first pitch
Thursday, September 21st
No Radio: Major League Baseball — Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 12:15 first pitch (story after at KMAland.com)
X: High School Volleyball — Treynor at Riverside, 7:30 PM (Trevor Maeder)
Friday, September 22nd
No Radio: Major League Baseball — Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros, 7:10 first pitch (story after at KMAland.com)
No Radio: Major League Baseball — St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, 8:40 first pitch (story after at KMAland.com)
KMA Sports presents Week 5 of the high school football season…
AM & FM: Barrett Auto Center Preview Show, 6:20 PM (Derek Martin)
AM & FM: Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show, 7:15 PM (Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny & reporters)
AM & FM: Keast Auto Center High School Football Scoreboard Show, 9:30 PM (Derek Martin & Ryan Matheny)
X: High School Football — Treynor at AHSTW, 7:00 PM (Ethan Hewett & Keith Christensen)
X: High School Football — Glenwood at Lewis Central, 7:00 PM (Trevor Maeder & Brian Bertini)
Saturday, September 23rd
No Radio: Major League Baseball — St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, 7:40 first pitch (story after at KMAland.com)
AM: Major League Baseball — Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros, 5:30 pre-game, 6:10 first pitch
FM: College Football — Oklahoma State at Iowa State, 1:00 pre-game, 3:00 kickoff
Sunday, September 24th
AM: Major League Baseball — Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros, 12:30 pre-game, 1:10 first pitch
FM: Major League Baseball — St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, 3:00 pre-game, 3:10 first pitch
Extra Point: Have a great week!
Please enjoy this week with all of your heart.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.