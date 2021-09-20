(KMAland) -- We are on to the fifth week of the 2021-22 sports calendar year, and things are getting really fun, huh? Here are Seven Points.
Point 1: Five from Friday
These are five impressive football teams from Friday night. This is not a comprehensive list, but the five that most stand out to me at this very moment.
-Ashland-Greenwood: Let’s start with one of the state’s top Class C-1 teams. They continue to play down a man or two or more, and they continue to find ways to win. The latest was a victory over a Wayne club that was undefeated and also considered among the top teams in the class.
-Coon Rapids-Bayard: I have to put the Crusaders on this list. After all, they went back to the Dan Spooner era and threw the ball all over the dang yard. Tanner Oswald had 507 passing yards in a big come-from-behind 56-54 win over Woodbine.
-Creston: Hard to ignore this one. Good teams win, great teams cover. Now, while there was no spread on the Creston/Gilbert game in Vegas, the Panthers covered whatever spread there may have been in a 49-17 win. It appears to me this is a Creston team to pay attention to the rest of the way.
-Mormon Trail: The Saints went on the road and kind of punched Murray in the mouth early on. To Murray’s credit, they punched back and eventually forced overtime. However, Coach Travis Johnson’s team picked up a HUGE win in the 8-Player District 8 race, and they did it on the road.
-Worth County: The Tigers faced their toughest test in Albany on Friday evening, and it turned out just the same way the first three went. They rolled. Worth County put up 84 in an 84-28 victory, and it might be time to start considering WoCo among the top two or three teams in the state.
Again, these aren’t all the impressive teams from the week, but they are the five on top of the mind right now.
Point 2: The Week in Volleyball
Here’s the rundown from the week in volleyball in KMAland…
MONDAY: Missouri Valley handed their Harrison County rival – Logan-Magnolia – an L with a sweep behind 15 aces. Fourteen of those came from Maya Contreraz and Ella Myler, who had seven apiece. Also of note, Southwest Valley went five to take down Nodaway Valley to take hold of the POI West Division, and Glidden_Ralston finished 3-0 with wins over Madrid, Baxter and Collins-Maxwell.
TUESDAY: A big Tuesday with Glenwood moving closer to Hawkeye Ten Conference supremacy behind wins over Atlantic and Clarinda. Red Oak came back from two sets down to be-at Lewis Central in five, and Lexi Johnson went off with 20 kills, 17 digs and two blocks. In the Corner, Stanton and Sidney both nabbed five-set wins over Griswold and East Mills, respectively. The Sidney win, of course, was heard and watched at this very website.
Woodbine won in five over Glidden-Ralston in Rolling Valley Conference. Whitney Kuhlman had a monster performance with 14 kills, 14 digs, six blocks and three aces to lead the Tigers. Sioux City East had a nice four-set win over Abraham Lincoln in the Missouri River Conference, too.
THURSDAY: More Glenwood, as the Rams kept on moving closer to that H-10 championship with a sweep of Shenandoah. Lewis Central took down Clarinda, Creston went five to beat Dension-Schleswig, Kuemper swept St. Albert and then the big one – Atlantic beat Harlan for the first time in 11 seasons.
Tri-Center got pushed in the WIC by Audubon, but they were able to find a way to win in five sets. Miranda Ring had 47 assists and 11 digs, and Mikenzie Brewer led with 17 kills. Tatum Carlson also went for 29 digs in the win. AHSTW was also a five-set winner over Riverside behind a school-record tying 28 kills. Ally Meyers also put out 44 assists in the victory.
Griswold also had a really nice win in non-conference play, picking up a 2-1 win over Southwest Valley. That could be a good one for the Tigers to spur them on after the tough five-set loss to Stanton earlier in the week.
SATURDAY: It was a big weekend of volleyball with tournament championships from Lamoni, Woodbine, Sioux City East and Syracuse. Here’s the rundown from each tournament we followed…
AT RED OAK: The Tigers ended up with a second-place finish, coming out of their pool play with the top mark and then handling business in the semifinals with a win over Abraham Lincoln. Red Oak beat Creston, St. Albert and Fremont-Mills in their pool, but it’s worth pointing out a pretty impressive win for Underwood over the Tigers. St. Albert also made their way to the semifinals before losing to Mount Vernon.
AT MOUNT AYR: Lamoni went 5-0 on the day with wins over Mount Ayr, Wayne and Interstate 35 in pool play before taking down Shenandoah and East Mills in the championship bracket. The Demons just keep on rolling along.
AT BONDURANT-FARRAR: Your typical round robin tournament with Lewis Central going 2-3 and Atlantic posting a 1-4 record. The two Hawkeye Ten foes did meet with the Titans picking up the win. They also beat Dallas Center-Grimes. Atlantic’s win also came over DC-G.
AT WEST HARRISON: A championship win for Woodbine to finish out an impressive 7-0 week. The Tigers got wins over TJ, Essex, West Harrison, Siouxland Christian and Boyer Valley. Boyer Valley was second with a 4-1 mark, but it’ll be the Tigers making a big move up tomorrow.
AT ACGC: Several area teams were all locked in the Gold Pool at ACGC with Nodaway Valley and Audubon going 2-1. Exira/EHK nabbed the only win over Audubon while Glidden-Ralston beat EEHK. In the championship bracket, both Audubon and Nodaway Valley lost in the semifinals.
AT CARROLL: Both Ar-We-Va and IKM-Manning had tough days in Carroll with 0-3 records in pool play.
AT WAUKEE: Sergeant Bluff-Luton did their thing with wins over Des Moines Lincoln, Waukee Northwest and Waukee and losses to Urbandale and Ankeny. That’s not something that will be dropping them from No. 1.
AT CHEROKEE: Sioux City East won the championship with a 3-0 mark in pool play, winning over Cherokee, South O’Brien and Boyden-Hull and then took down MOC-Floyd Valley and Boyden-Hull in the championship bracket. Good stuff from the Black Raiders this weekend.
AT CARDINAL: Twin Cedars was here, and they had a tough day, going 0-4 with losses to Highland, WACO, Cardinal and Danville. But that’s better than just sitting at home this weekend.
AT NODAWAY-HOLT: Rock Port advanced their way to the championship and picked up a set win over St. Joseph Christian in what turned into a four-set loss. So the Jays end up second while East Atchison beat Mound City for third and South Holt took down Nodaway Valley to place fifth.
AT FAIRBURY: Here’s the Syracuse championship, and the Rockets made quick work of David City, Auburn and Fairbury to claim the tournament. Auburn was 1-1 in pool play and then finished third with a win over Tri County.
That’s a pretty busy Saturday if you ask me.
Point 3: Cross country champs for the week
Here they are. The cross country studs that won individual championships:
-Baylor Bergren, Red Oak: AT Red Oak (18:43.37)
-Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars: AT Oskaloosa (20:24) & AT Lynnville-Sully (20:50)
-Emily Frey, Palmyra: AT Yutan (21:22.71)
-William Gillis, Central Decatur: AT Southwest Valley (17:36)
-Mayson Hartley, Clarinda: AT Red Oak (21:50.29) & AT Panorama (20:43)
-RC Hicks, Wayne: AT Pleasantville (17:15)
-Cole Jorgenson, Sidney: AT East Atchison (18:02)
-Colin Lillie, St. Albert: AT AHSTW (17:17.9)
-Danie Parriott, Conestoga: AT Bennington (20:44.39)
-Carlos Rodriguez, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: AT Woodbury Central (18:28.31)
-Lindsey Sonderman, Harlan: AT Storm Lake (19:36.24)
-Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia: AT AHSTW (19:50.6)
-Brooklyn Stanley, Bishop Heelan Catholic: AT Woodbury Central (21:26.86)
And the team championships for the week:
-Ankeny Christian Boys: AT Colo-NESCO (46 points)
-Central Decatur Boys: AT Pleasantville (53 points) & AT Southwest Valley (38 points)
-Central Decatur Girls: AT Pleasantville (59 points)
-Clarinda Boys: AT Red Oak (62 points)
-Clarinda Girls: AT Red Oak (26 points) & AT Panorama (71 points)
-Logan-Magnolia Girls: AT AHSTW (26 points)
-Mound City Boys: AT East Atchison (33 points)
-Palmyra Girls: AT Yutan (16 points)
-Sergeant Bluff-Luton Boys: AT Woodbury Central (62 points)
-Sergeant Bluff-Luton Girls: AT Woodbury Central (35 points)
-St. Albert Boys: AT AHSTW (46 points)
That’s 15 individual wins and 13 team victories for the week if I’m any good at counting.
Point 4: The best of the rest
Here’s the best of the rest from the other sports in a busy fall sports season:
MONDAY: The Maryville girls tennis team were winners over Benton, getting a 2-0 night from Dakota Haughey, who won at No. 4 singles and No. 3 doubles.
In golf, Bishop Heelan Catholic got a win over LeMars and Sioux City West behind an 83 from overall medalist Brayden Michalak.
In softball, Kiara Brack pitched a shutout for Weeping Water in a 6-0 win over Plattsmouth. Lauren Harms and Keatyn Harrah both hit home runs for the Indians. Danielle Tonjes and KK Fisher of Ashland-Greenwood had three hits and two runs in their 11-7 win over Malcolm.
TUESDAY: A big night for Elaina Vrchoticky, who finished with four golds in leading Abraham Lincoln swimming in a triangular win over Des Moines North and Des Moines Hoover.
Nebraska City boys tennis beat Elkhorn, 5-4, behind a pair of wins from Anthony Robinson, who won at No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles with Brayden Thornton.
Sioux City East’s boys won the city golf championship with a 321, edging Heelan by five strokes. Schuyler Warren of SBL was crowned the city champ with a 78.
Eight KMAland softball teams picked up wins on Tuesday. Jill Boswell hit a two-run home run for Northeast Nodaway in a 2-1 victory over DeKalb while Makenna Goldizen had three hits, three RBI and two runs in a 9-6 win for North Andrew over Stanberry in a game that went 10 innings.
Also in softball, Ali Brown had three hits and two RBI for Worth County in a win over Albany. Madison Jones led Falls City in a win over Plattsmouth, snagging three hits, including a home run, and driving in four. Ashland-Greenwood got a bomb and a double among three hits with three runs from Piper Boggs in a win over Yutan-Mead. Ella Matteen had a great game for Auburn, too, throwing a complete game three-hit shutout with four strikeouts in a 3-0 win over Weeping Water.
WEDNESDAY: Maryville girls tennis had a pair of third-place medals from the Cameron Tournament. Athena Groumoutis and Lauren Cullin went 3-1 at No. 1 doubles at the tournament while Anna Schommer and Carsen Buns also went 3-1 at No. 3 doubles.
In golf, Abraham Lincoln had a 227 to 231 win over Thomas Jefferson. Kendall Bell of TJ and AL’s Brody Klopp both shot a 54. East Atchison’s girls nabbed a win of their own over Worth County, Stanberry and Albany with a 194. Alex Barnett’s 41 led the charge.
THURSDAY: Another day, another Sioux City East boys golf win, shooting a 328 to beat SBL and SCN. Schuyler Warren posted a 74 for the Warriors to win the overall medal. Also in golf, East Atchison’s Kelsea Kirwan locked up the JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week with a Johnson County Central Invitational championship. She shot a 95 for the Wolves while Auburn won the team championship by a mere two strokes, 403 to 405, over EA.
In softball, Hadley DeFreece of Northeast Nodaway put together a 13-strikeout, five-inning perfect game in a 10-0 win over Stewartsville-Osborn. Kealie Riecken of Ashland-Greenwood fired a one-hit shutout in their 8-0 win over Platteview, and Leah Grant had four hits, including a double and a triple, with four RBI and three runs for Auburn in a 12-8 win over Falls City. How about this? Weeping Water had an 11-run sixth inning in a 15-7 win over Syracuse behind a home run, a double and two RBI from Keatyn Harrah.
SATURDAY: Atlantic swimming’s Lexi Reynolds had a win in the 500 freestyle and a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle at the Marshalltown Invitational. Sioux City Metro’s Brecken Baller had a big day of her own at the Gary Winkler Invitational at Fort Dodge, winning the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle and was also the anchor for the winning 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
Plenty of softball on Saturday with North Andrew, Stanberry and Northeast Nodaway all going 2-1 at the Stanberry Tournament and Falls City took second at the Plattsmouth Tournament.
As always, follow us at our Local Sports News Page all throughout the week for the latest and greatest from all of these fall sports.
Point 5: Other thoughts on other things
Here are my other thoughts on other things in sports from the weekend or the week:
Nebraska/Oklahoma: Hey, pretty good game on Saturday, huh? Nebraska’s Adrian Martinez outplayed Heisman Trophy candidate Spencer Rattler, but the kicking game is a pretty important part of the football game. Two missed field goals and then two points the other way on a blocked extra point kind of loom large in what was a seven-point Oklahoma win.
I know there is some talk about feeling good if you’re Nebraska following that game, and I would be right there with you….IF YOU DIDN’T LOSE TO ILLINOIS!!! That is the loss that is going to just continue to loom over this season the rest of the way. Illinois STINKS. Don’t lose to Illinois. Don’t do it. Don’t even think about it. But they did it. And now they have at Michigan State, Northwestern, Michigan, at Minnesota, Purdue, Ohio State, at Wisconsin and Iowa the rest of the way. Cripes.
Winners wear polos on Monday: The Cowboys were winners yesterday, so I’m wearing a victory polo. Dallas went into LA and came out with a last-second win over the Chargers. Forgive me for enjoying this one. I’ve seen a lot of losses as a Cowboys fan going the other way, and while I’m not sure the end-of-the-game situation was perfect, I think the W was pretty nice. Man, that Micah Parsons, though, huh?
Lamar leads the Ravens: Tough night for the Chiefs fans that also have a very strong hatred for Lamar Jackson. That comes from media or other people just mentioning that Lamar Jackson is a pretty good player. They see that as a putdown on Patrick Mahomes for some reason. I don’t know. Chiefs fans can be pretty weird. Especially those with a closet full of pajama pants. Anyway, that game last night was pretty, pretty fun. And with that…
The NFL is really good: Sorry if you’re one of those fake boycotters that “hasn’t watched the NFL for three years!” Chances are you’re a liar because there’s no way – if you are any kind of sports fan – you can keep your eyes off the NFL product. That league – even if there are some issues with some certain things in stripes – is just outstanding. And we just continue to get all these amazing games in primetime, too. I’m sure the NFL and their sponsors is just feasting on these huge ratings.
Point 6: Coverage this week!
Check it out…
Tuesday – Shenandoah at Clarinda Volleyball. I’ve got this one with video/audio at this very website.
Thursday – Treynor at Riverside Volleyball. Big Trev will be back from his jaunt to Baltimore to call this game with Brian Bertini on KMA-FM 99.1. And we will have video at this very website.
Friday – Huge night! We will have five video streams, including our Game of the Week with East Atchison at Rock Port and Clarinda hosting Greene County. We will also have 20+ reporters spread throughout KMAland with all of our coverage beginning on AM 960 and FM 99.1 at 6:20 and continuing through midnight.
As always, a good spot to keep an eye on our coverage is the KMA Sports Broadcast Calendar.
Extra Point: Quote for the week
There is no path to happiness. Happiness is the path! –Buddha
Follow the wise words of Buddha, my friends, and have a great week!
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.