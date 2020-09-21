(KMAland) -- Monday morning is finally here! Don’t you just love it? Let’s hit you with some points. Seven of them.
Point 1: My Friday Five
These are my five most impressive teams from Friday evening…
-Ashland-Greenwood: With their star quarterback Cale Jacobsen sidelined with an injury, Ashland-Greenwood went on the road to try and exorcise the demons of last year’s season-ender. The Jays lost at Wayne in last year’s state quarterfinal round. This year, with a purportedly better Wayne team (ranked No. 1), they took a few punches, came back to force overtime and then won the dang thing in overtime, 28-20. Huge, huge win by the likely-new No. 1 team in Class C1.
-Martensdale-St. Marys: I think they’ve been on this list before. Fact of the matter is, the Blue Devils are trending towards a state championship contender. They put up another 67 points on Friday, and they did it against an undefeated Southeast Warren team that is used to doing the putting up of 67 points on opponents. Who’s going to stop this offense?
-Mound City: You find a lot out about your team when their backs are against their wall. Coach Taylor Standerford found out plenty on Friday, as the Tigers needed a late drive on the road to beat a really strong Southwest Livingston team. And they got it in a 40-36 victory that will keep the Panthers at the top of the class.
-Riverside: Break up the Bulldogs! No, don’t do that. Keep them together so we can continue to cover this great story of a team coming together and turning into a really quality group. On Friday, they were down 22-5. Most teams pack it up and say it isn’t their night, and maybe some former Riverside teams would have done that. Not this one. They scored the final 22 and snagged a victory over Tri-Center. What a comeback.
-St. Albert: Same district as Riverside and just as impressive. Or maybe more. The Falcons took down previously-undefeated Southwest Valley in a big, big way on Friday evening, rolling to a 31-7 win. The offense was on point, the defense was opportunistic and the special teams made big plays. All three facets were there, and the final result showed that.
Point 2: The View on Volleyball
The latest KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings are coming tomorrow morning, but here’s a quick look back at the week that was. Or, as the bold states, The View on Volleyball, which is simply a list of teams that stood out this past week…
-Boyer Valley: The ‘Dawgs handled some business this week. They were five-set winners on Tuesday over a solid Woodbine squad before snapping CAM’s eight-match win streak with a four-set win. Put BV on your list of RVC contenders.
-Denison-Schleswig: Just two days after Creston beat St. Albert, Denison-Schleswig went into Creston and came out with a five-set win. The Monarchs were without one of their rotation players in Ellie Magnuson, and they still made it happen. I always love looking at the numbers for matches that go five sets, too. Hannah Neemann had 11 kills, 27 digs seven aces and three blocks, Paige Andersen went for 13 kills, 13 digs and four blocks and Kennedy Marten passed out 36 assists, added 10 digs and posted three blocks of her own. They played just the one match this week, but it was an impressive win.
-East Mills: Huge week for the Wolverines that started with a win over Sidney, and we know how hard those wins are to come by. Later in the week, they handled business at Mount Ayr, sweeping their way to a tournament team championship.
-Missouri Valley: What a big week for the Lady Reds, who continued their impressive season with a perfect 6-0 mark. They swept through Audubon on Tuesday of last week and then won the West Harrison Tournament with a 10-1 record in sets during wins over West Harrison, AHSTW, Whiting, Woodbine and Thomas Jefferson. Their matchup at Logan-Magnolia on Thursday is my sleeper awesome match of the week.
-Red Oak: Dude, the Tigers are severely underrated by the IGHSAU. I have been beating around the bush, throwing out passive-aggressive jabs, but it’s time to just be real. They are so, so underrated. They went to Glenwood and were mostly-dominant in a four-set win. Then, this past week, they went to Lewis Central – a 4A state-rated team at the time – and won by an average of just over 11 points per set. Further, they were 4-0 at home this weekend in beating Underwood, St. Albert, Tri-Center and Creston. And they didn’t lose a single set doing it. So underrated.
-Underwood: Great week for the Eagles. It looked like it was not going to get off to such a great start for a few moments on Tuesday. They were down 20-15 and 2-1 in set four to Treynor, but they found their way back, forced a fifth and rolled on. From there, they swept IKM-Manning and went 3-1 in Red Oak. Their set losses to the Tigers also inspires confidence as it was 23-21 and 21-17.
Point 3: The Week in Running
Welcome to another installment of The Week in Running. This is a look back at the week that was in cross country in the area, and a highlight of those that came home with individual championships.
-Braelyn Baker, Creston: The defending champion of the Hawkeye Ten Conference, Baker has been superb in the early-going. She’s getting better and better and on Thursday night she nabbed a win at the Southwest Valley Invitational in Corning.
-Baylor Bergren, Red Oak: There aren’t many things better than a win, but a win at your home meet qualifies. Bergren won the Paul Fish Invitational on Monday. Paul Fish, by the way, is a loyal reader of this very website, and I appreciate the heck out of him for being that. I’m glad to see Red Oak continues to honor his historical running career, too!
-Tyler Blay, North-West Nodaway: One of the top runners in Missouri, Blay is off to a fine start to his senior season. On Monday night, he added a win to his ledger with a time of 17:06 at the Tarkio Indian Invitational.
-Cole Dooley, Treynor: Dooley picked up his first win of the young season last Tuesday night in Avoca. The standout held off plenty of other Western Iowa Conference competition on his way to a nice notch in the belt.
-Kaia Downs, Sioux City East: One of the great runners in the Missouri River Conference, Downs nabbed a win at the Woodbury Central Meet on Tuesday evening.
-Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars: Dunkin sat out the early part of the week, as she is a dual-sport athlete and was likely playing volleyball. There was no sitting out on Thursday. She ran to a championship win at the Lynnville-Sully Invitational.
-Emily Frey, Palmyra: Frey has been making early impacts all season long, but on Tuesday she nabbed a championship win at the Milford Invitational for the Panthers.
-William Gillis, Central Decatur: I’m glad Gillis picked up a victory on Thursday, because he deserved it. On Tuesday night, he broke the school-record, but he finished second to Randy Jimenez (more on him in a bit). On Thursday, though, he broke through to win in Corning at the SWV Invitational.
-Trey Gross, Harlan: Nice win for Gross on Tuesday night, as the Harlan senior went up to Storm Lake and came home with a feather in his cap. He ran a 17:00.42 to win the race by nearly 20 seconds. Shout out, too, to the girls team for winning that team title. They win everywhere.
-Mayson Hartley, Clarinda: The Clarinda standout sophomore ran to a victory for the second straight year at Red Oak’s Paul Fish Invitational. She’s been running against some really, really tough competition all year long, and it was good to see her get in the win column. Later in the week, she took a third at the loaded Panorama meet.
-Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren: Another meet, another win for Jimenez, who sprinted to victory in 15:33 at the Pleasantville Meet on Monday. And then he did the same on Thursday in taking the Lynnville-Sully ‘ship.
-J’Lyn Knutson, Melcher-Dallas: In her senior year, Knutson has been running a lot of her races up against Twin Cedars sophomore Rylee Dunkin. This one, Dunkin was not there, and Knutson took advantage on her way to a nice win.
-Ashlei McDonald, Johnson County Central: The JCC standout has posted plenty of wins during her career, and she nabbed another one on Monday of last week. McDonald ran a 21:19.54 to win the Yutan Invitational.
-Jaclyn Riedinger, North Andrew: Another really solid runner in Missouri that took advantage of a nice night to run in Tarkio last Monday. Riedinger ran a 22:05 to win the meet.
-Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia: Another win for Sporrer, who ran to a victory at the AHSTW Meet on Tuesday night. This is at least the second win of the season for the Lo-Ma junior.
There were plenty of other strong runs throughout the course of the week at some other meets that didn’t result in individual wins. Make sure you keep an eye on our website all week long so you know exactly what I’m talking about.
Point 4: I like Anthony Davis
Actually, I really, really like Anthony Davis. That dude has been absolutely killing folks during the course of the playoffs. By Net Rating, he has been the best player in the postseason. Now, you will all know about it following his signature moment last night.
All of the sports talk and highlight shows will be talking about Davis’ game-winner against the Nuggets last night. And then while they do, they can start to mention how absolutely amazing he has been during the course of the playoffs. There is nobody like him in the NBA. He can score anywhere on the floor, he can defend anyone on the floor and he has a unabrow. Tell me, who else can say all that?
Point 5: Let’s talk about the Big Ten scheduling
For the first time since Nebraska joined the Big Ten, the conference can say that their scheduling process made sense. I know there is a national narrative out there that the Big Ten screwed Nebraska for daring to want to play football, but all they did was give them the same opponents they already had.
Yes, they dropped Rutgers and Michigan State – probably the two worst teams on their most recent 10-game slate – but there is a sensible reason for it. Believe it or not, there is! Just like everybody else, Nebraska received their current six-year cross division opponent (Ohio State) and the cross division opponent they were slated to host this year (Penn State). I know there are some that might quibble with playing those two and Wisconsin in the first four weeks of the season, but that’s just whatever.
A quick note on that: Bill Moos has made some public comments that may come across as whining. I think there is some context involved with those comments that some are ignoring, but I also think he probably should have just not said anything. Maybe this is just how it’s going to be from now on, though. Maybe Moos and Nebraska are just planning to be that rogue Big Ten member that doesn’t just accept the crap that is thrown at them. I mean, it worked when they prematurely canceled the season, right? But again, I wouldn’t have said anything, especially when you’re not exactly tearing it up on the field.
Now, I don’t have an issue with the schedule that was released on Saturday. I have an issue with the process of how that original schedule was made. I’ve always had an issue with it, and it’s simple. There is no rhyme or reason or rotation to it. It’s just random crap.
Most conferences – all but the Big Ten probably – have a set rotation. For example, when Nebraska was in the Big 12, they would play three Big 12 South teams home-and-home for two years. Then after that rotation, they would get the other three for a home-and-home. It was sensible, and you could point at it and say, “This is why this is the way it is.” You can’t say that about the Big Ten’s scheduling practices.
The only actual rotational item that is within the Big Ten Conference scheduling of cross-divisional opponent is the six-year crossover. Previously, that was just randomly (not randomly) picked. Moos voiced that they should do a draw for that six-year crossover, and the Big Ten agreed. The other two cross-divisional opponents year to year, though, it appears is just picked with no rhyme or reason.
Let’s use Scott Frost’s first four-year schedule as an idea to show how this has worked out. Using 2018-2021, Nebraska will have played 9 of their 11 cross-divisional games against Ohio State (4), Michigan (2), Michigan State (2) and Penn State (1). The other two are Indiana and Maryland – both last year. Can they ever play Rutgers, please?!
In comparison, Iowa’s 2018-2021 schedule has a total of six matchups (four against Penn State) against those four schools. Wisconsin’s 2018-21 schedules has eight against those four. Minnesota’s 2018-2021 schedule has four against those four schools and two total against Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State.
How does this make any sense? Listen, Nebraska can’t even seem to beat most of its own divisional opponents, so I’m not complaining because I think they’re getting screwed out of divisional titles. I’m simply wondering why the Big Ten has not been able to come up with some sort of rotation that makes any sort of sense.
Last thing, with no sensible rotation, rhyme or reason to these cross-divisional schedules, I have to wonder why the Big Ten even uses those games to decide their divisional champion. Shouldn’t the team with the best record in the division be the team that plays for the Big Ten championship?
Let’s say Iowa suddenly has to play Ohio State on their schedule again in 2034 and then they lose to the Buckeyes, to Michigan and to Penn State, yet they go undefeated in their division. Meanwhile, Purdue routed Rutgers, Indiana and Maryland, but they lost two games within their division. Under the Big Ten rules, the Boilers are heading to Indianapolis. Does that make sense? I’ll hang up and listen.
Point 6: Going for two when you’re down by 9
There was some Twitter wonderment of why the Dallas Cowboys would choose to go for two when they were down by nine yesterday. Wouldn’t you just kick the extra point and make sure it’s a one score game, they said.
Actually, I called it before it even happened. I tweeted when it was 39-24: “If the Cowboys score a touchdown, people are really not going to understand when McCarthy goes for two.” Then I tweeted later, “Correctly* goes for two.”
I figured McCarthy was going to go for two, because the man has been locked in a chamber studying analytics and probabilities for the last year. And he gets it. So, even in the face of what figured to be criticism coming his way, he still made the correct call to go for two. Now, the play call was pretty bad – pitching the ball five yards deep to Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t seem to be the best practice – but the decision to go for two was right.
I’ll let McCarthy explain exactly why you go for two there every single time: “I think it’s the wrong call to take the extra point. The decision to go for two there is simple mathematics where you’d rather know if it’s a two-score game at the earliest time instead of taking all the way down to the end and playing for two points at the end. I can’t tell you how many conversations I’ve been involved in about this particular situation. To go for two there is just to make it clear with a little over four minutes left if we were going to be in a one-score game or a two-score game.”
For those that think McCarthy should have waited to go for two when it was a two-point game, this is basically what they are saying: “Dallas should have waited to miss that two-point conversion until it was 39-37 and probably had little time remaining.” The scenario and game likely play out the same. Dallas scores again, goes for two and misses it. The onside kick is needed just as it was before, except you probably have even less time for that final drive.
Simple mathematics, people.
Extra Point: Empathy Quote of the Week
“Could a greater miracle take place than for us to look through each other’s eyes for an instant?” –Henry David Thoreau
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.