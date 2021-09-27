(KMAland) -- We’ve reached week six of the high school sports calendar for the 2021-22 year. Let’s review what we saw in the fifth week.
Point 1: Five from Friday
Here are my five impressive football teams from Friday night. This is not an exhaustive list or the only impressive teams from Week 5. However, they are the five that stand out at the moment.
-AHSTW: Let’s start with the school that is made up of young men from Avoca, Hancock, Shelby, Tennant and Walnut. What a win on Friday. The Vikings took a 47-12 shocker over Riverside to exact a little revenge from last year’s playoffs, and they did it over a Bulldogs team that had yet to lose this season. Everything was on point this past Friday.
-CAM: Let’s open with the Cougars, which went on the road and took care of business with a 58-42 win over Auburn. CAM moved to a perfect 5-0, and they passed what will likely be their toughest test of the regular season. Spoiler: They may meet again.
-East Atchison: I mean….wow. The Wolves just keep on rolling through opponents this season, and the latest one was Rock Port in a 48-0 halftime game. For those that don’t know, in Missouri if it’s a 45-point game at halftime teams can elect to go on home. That’s exactly what has happened in all five of East Atchison’s games this year.
-IKM-Manning: It’s a tough time to go into Manning and try to out-physical the home team. IKM-Manning and Tri-Center played in a bareknuckle brawl with the Wolves coming out with an impressive 16-6 win. It puts them in control of their own destiny for a potential home playoff game, but a showdown with Logan-Magnolia awaits this week.
-Worth County: Let’s end the five with another Missouri 8P team. Worth County took down King City with a 44-34 win on Friday evening, overcoming a slow start to comeback for their fifth win in five tries. I think you can firmly put the Tigers on the state championship contender list along with Stanberry, East Atchison and the team they beat on Friday, King City (among one or others).
Point 2: The Week in Volleyball
Here’s a look at the week that was in KMAland volleyball action with some highlights from each evening.
MONDAY: Big night for Stanton, which picked up a very nice non-conference win over Southwest Valley and also swept past East Union. This was just the beginning of a pretty big week for the Viqueens. Also, Glidden-Ralston took down Coon Rapids-Bayard in four sets, getting 13 kills from Vanessa Koehler to lead the offense and 31 digs out of Tiela Janssen to top the defense.
TUESDAY: It was a pretty big week for Lewis Central, and the Titans started it with a sweep of Harlan behind double-digit kill nights from Anna Strohmeier (11) and Maddie Bergman (10).
Underwood, Riverside and Missouri Valley all passed stern WIC tests, too, in beating Audubon, Lo-Ma and AHSTW, respectively. Riverside won in four and got 33 assists from Ayla Richardson with big kill nights from Mack Olmstead-Mitchell (19) and Veronica Andrusyshyn (18). Also, Madi Baldwin had 26 digs. The Eagles also won in four behind a big 20-kill evening from sophomore Alizabeth Jacobsen. Mo Valley won in a sweep behind Maya Contreraz, who had 14 assists, 13 digs, four aces and three blocks.
Boyer Valley had a huge Rolling Valley Conference win in four sets over the red hot Woodbine Tigers. Leah Cooper went for 13 kills and 19 digs, and Jess O’Day had 10 kills of her own. Many came off the sets of Lauren Malone, who had 31 dimes, eight digs and four aces.
THURSDAY: St. Albert was the big winner in the Hawkeye Ten, fighting off Atlantic for a four-set win. Lauren Williams led the Saintes with 13 kills, 15 digs and two blocks in the win. IKM-Manning shocked Audubon, Treynor beat Riverside in four and Tri-Center AHSTW in the WIC. All seem worth mentioning.
The win for IKM-M was their first of the season while Treynor won in Oakland and did it after a marathon third set that saw the Bulldogs extend the match with a 32-30 win. Finally, Tri-Center was impressive in sweeping past AHSTW on the night. No stats are available at this time for any of the winning teams.
In the Rolling Valley, Woodbine was happy to bounce back from their loss to Boyer Valley by taking down Coon Rapids-Bayard in four. Big numbers for Addison Erickson (21 assists, 4 aces), Whitney Kuhlman (14 kills, 3 blocks) and Nicole Hoefer (29 digs).
SATURDAY: This was a very, very big day of tournament action around the area. Let’s go through each of them…
NEVADA: Glenwood was perfect with with six matches and six wins over 10 hours, claiming the team championship to provide a big boost as the season starts to wind down to its final weeks before regional play.
BEDFORD: Stanton won their first Bedford Tournament in an estimated seven years, and they did it with a straight set win over Lamoni. The Viqueens were in the same pool as the Demones and East Mills, and the three schools beat up on each other. Stanton and Lamoni advanced into the semifinals, took care of business and then met for the ‘ship. Again, it was the Viqueens coming out on top.
SOUTHWEST VALLEY: Another championship for an area school. AHSTW went 6-0 overall and 12-0 in sets, and Natalie Hagadon reached 500 career kills. CAM was second at 5-1.
SIOUX CITY EAST: Sioux City East had the best finish for a KMAland conference school, finishing the day with a 4-2 record. Lewis Central, which beat Heelan, Sioux City North and AL went 3-3. Heelan was also 3-3, Sioux City North went 2-4 and AL ended up 1-5 on the day.
UNITY CHRISTIAN: Good, strong day for Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which placed second with a 4-1 record. Their only loss came to Unity Christian.
LOUISVILLE (NE): Auburn was 2-1 on the day and finished in third place, beatign Weeping Water and Johnson County Central and taking a loss to Douglas County West. Louisville was also 2-1 and took fifth.
SOUTHERN (NE): Falls City picked up wins over Heartland and Southern in straight sets and lost to the champion of the tournament, Thayer Central.
AXTELL (KS): This was a championship win for Falls City Sacred Heart, which went 1-1 in two meetings with Diller-Odell. They won the important one, though, in the final. They also had wins over Wetmore, Frankfort and Valley Heights.
Point 3: The Week in XC
Here’s a look at the individual and team champions from the week in KMAland XC:
INDIVIDUAL
-Steffi Beisswenger, Audubon: AT Audubon (21:56.70)
-Natalie Briggs, Plattsmouth: AT Nebraska City (21:24.14)
-Kaia Downs, Sioux City East: AT Sheldon (19:00.91)
-Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central: AT Harlan (16:20.38)
-William Gillis, Central Decatur: AT Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (17:17.35)
-Caleb Lucas, Rock Port: AT Falls City (18:58.63)
-Lola Mendlik, Denison-Schleswig: AT MVAOCOU (20:24.30)
-Nicholas Milner, Heartland Christian: AT Audubon (18:04.6)
-Carter Moss, Plattsmouth: AT Nebraska City (17:06.76)
-Michael Pottebaum, Kuemper Catholic: AT Roland-Story (16:56)
-Tyler Shelton, Harlan: AT Tri-Center (17:03.00)
-Lindsey Sonderman, Harlan: AT Harlan (19:21.65)
-Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia: AT Tri-Center (19:08.00)
-Lillian Thomas, Falls City: AT Falls City (21:18.65)
TEAM
-Falls City Boys: AT Falls City (10 points)
-Falls City Girls: AT Falls City (10 points)
-Glenwood Boys: AT Harlan (64 points)
-Glenwood Girls: AT Creston (53 points)
-Harlan Boys: AT Tri-Center (48 points)
-Harlan Girls: AT Harlan (51 points)
-IKM-Manning Boys: AT Audubon (28 points)
-IKM-Manning Girls: AT Audubon (15 points)
-Logan-Magnolia Girls: AT Tri-Center (32 points)
-Plattsmouth Boys: AT Nebraska City (17 points)
-Plattsmouth Girls: AT Nebraska City (10 points)
-Sioux City North Boys: AT University of Minnesota (158 points)
-Woodbine Boys: AT MVAOCOU (66 points)
Point 4: The Best of the Rest
Here’s a look at the best of the rest with day-by-day highlights in golf, tennis, swimming, soccer and softball.
MONDAY: It was a good day for the duo of Kelsea Kirwan and Alex Barnett from East Atchison, which teamed up for a second-place finish at the Albany Best Shot Tournament. Also of note, Auburn’s girls shot a 433 and won the Humboldt-TRS Invitational behind a 98 and individual championship from Lucy Hayes.
It was a huge night for a few KMAland softball players with Courtney Ehlers of Plattsmouth homering, singling twice, driving in four and scoring three times in a win over Omaha North, a two-double, one-triple, six-hit, seven-run, four-RBI night from Emma Smailys of Nebraska City in their 20-6 victory over Cass and Keely Geise of Ashland-Greenwood getting two hits and two RBI in their win over Weeping Water.
In KMAland swimming, Lewis Central won seven of nine events on their way to a win in Atlantic. Kylee Brown and Abby Hoss both had a pair of individual victories on the evening.
TUESDAY: Sioux City Metro came into Council Bluffs and came out with a nice win. Kaitlyn Shaputis was a two-time winner in the 400 freestyle and the 100 backstroke for SCM. AL’s Elaina Vrchoticky was also a two-time winner in the 50 and 100 freestyle races.
Both Lauren Cullin of Maryville and Connor Causgrove of Nebraska had 2-0 nights in KMAland tennis action, although both teams took Ls to Savannah and Ralston, respectively.
In KMAland golf, Kirwan of East Atchison and Cailyn Auffert of Maryville both shot a 47 in a triangular that also involved Savannah. Ashland-Greenwood’s girls won the Arlington Tournament behind a fourth-place finish from Annalise Ptacek, who shot a 107.
The softball on Tuesday was headed by another big performance from Hadley DeFreece of Northeast Nodaway, who went all three innings, struck out six and allowed just one hit in a 15-0 win over South Holt. She also had two hits and drove in three.
Emilee Marth had two doubles, two RBI and two runs, and Emily Breazile had two hits, three RBI and three runs for Nebraska City in their win over Duchesne. Danielle Tonjes had a pair of home runs for Ashland-Greenwood in their loss to Raymond Central, and Megan Gissler led Cass with a triple among two hits, two RBI and two runs during a win over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. Madison Jones also kept rolling with a home run among three hits, drove in three and had two runs in Falls City’s win over Fairbury. Jaeleigh Darnell also went deep for Auburn, driving in both runs in a 3-2 loss to Omaha Mercy.
WEDNESDAY: Maryville’s Cullin teamed up with Carsen Burns to win the No. 2 doubles championship at the Lafayette Tournament. They won 6-0 over Lafayette, by forfeit over Hiawatha, 6-4 over Trenton and 6-2 over Chillicothe to claim the title.
Sioux City East and Ethan Spier won championships in a triangular that also involved Sioux City North and Sioux City West. They played a modified nine-hole event with a 157 for the Black Raiders and a 37 from Spier.
The North Andrew Tournament got started with area wins for North Andrew and Stanberry. Madison Curran led the Cardinals with two hits, an RBI and two runs, and Piper Cook posted two hits, two RBI and two runs. Stanberry’s Sadie Runde had a huge night with two triples, a double, a single and four runs.
THURSDAY: Bishop Heelan Catholic was a winner at the AL Invitational, getting a 75 from individual champion Mason Streeter and a 314 overall. Kirwan nabbed another championship and was followed by teammates Alex Barnett and Josie King in winning the East Atchison Invitational. Kirwan shot a 93, Barnett a 95 and King a 101 as they finished with a 400 to win the team title. Other winners on the day included Elmwood-Murdock’s Claire Ernst, Palmyra’s Kylee Kment and Johnson County Central’s Anzel du Preez. All three won individual medalists at duals or triangulars.
Maryville was a dominant winner in KMAland girls tennis action, taking a 9-0 win over Cameron. They had five players account for two wins and another three that landed one win each.
SATURDAY: Kylee Brown had a strong day for Lewis Central at the WDM Valley Invitational, winning the 100 breaststroke and taking third in the 100 freestyle. AL’s Elaina Vrchoticky also showed well at the Pink in the Pool Invite at DSM Lincoln with a runner-up in the 100 free and a fourth place finish in the 50 free.
A huge day of softball. I think this one deserves the tournament-by-tournament breakdown:
NAN CARTER: Platte Valley ended up with a 2-1 record in Trenton and lost in teh championship to South Harrisonn. Wins came over Gallatin and Brookfield.
CHILLICOTHE: Maryville finished 0-3 on the day at the Chilli Tournament.
NORTH ANDREW: It was North Andrew that finished the highest among KMAland schools, placing third at their home tourney. They ended up beating Stanberry in that third place game behind Katryna Warren’s two-hit, two-run day.
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE: Nebraska City and Plattsmouth were both 1-2 at the tournament. The Pioneers placed fourth while the Blue Devils were fifth.
NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE: Ashland-Greenwood won the championship behind a dominant day where they outscored three foes, 30-3. They won 14-2 over Syracuse, 14-0 over Fort Calhoun and 3-1 over Yutan-Mead.
EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA CONFERENCE: Auburn placed third in the ECNC on Saturday, dropping a game early to Malcolm before picking up wins over Falls City and Weeping Water. Their third place game win over Weeping Water saw Ella Mateen finish a double shy of the cycle and drive in six runs.
Point 5: Tip of the cap
Here’s my weekly other thoughts on other things point that is now called: “Tips of the cap.”
Nebraska/Michigan State: Nope, not ready to talk about this one. Tip of the cap to any Nebraska fan willing to do that between now and next Saturday.
Aaron Rodgers: I’ve just finished watching Aaron Rodgers put out two DIMES to his receivers and lead Green Bay to yet another last-second victory. As a Cowboys fan, it isn’t fun to see. However, I do find that misery loves company. Tip of the cap to ol’ A-A-RON.
St. Louis Cardinals baseball: I suppose it’s worth a spot here. They have set a franchise record with 16 consecutive wins, and they’ve done it at the exact right time. We would have probably paid it some solid mind if they did it in June, July or August, but it’s happening in September — and it’s going to push them into the playoffs.
I must say that it’s good to see the Cardinals fans I once found obnoxious several years ago when they were fighting for divisional championships rather than second wild cards come back out of the woodwork after several years of silence. I’ve missed them dearly as you can tell. Regardless, this kind of streak deserves a major tip of the cap. But I do have two words: Go Dodgers. Or maybe: Go Giants. We’ll see.
Sam Pittman: Another major tip of the cap to the folks on Twitter that were able to tell me — without looking it up — the name of the Arkansas head coach. It’s Sam Pittman, folks. Turns out he is a very good recruiter, and he has the ‘Hogs ranked No. 8 and 11 in the latest rankings. I must say, their resume that involves two double-digit wins over the likes of Texas and Texas A&M is a more impressive one than that of some currently in the top five. But what do I know? Definitely didn’t know this Sam Pittman guy.
Iowa State: I’m going to make this short and sweet: UGGGGHHHHHHHH! Tip of the cap if you’re an Iowa State fan and didn’t drink yourself to sleep on Saturday.
Patrick Mahomes & the Kans-uuuuuhhhhh City Chiefs: Tip of the cap to the Chiefs for giving their fanbase something to b-word about for once. They have had it too easy for the last several years, and now it’s back to the good ol’ days of whining about anything and everything under the sun when it comes to their team.
The NBA: It’s coming! Tip of the cap to the people that are excited about the one actual league where I can dream of my team actually winning a championship. The preseason is less than a week away.
