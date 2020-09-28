(KMAland) -- It’s a new week. It’s the sixth week of the 2020-21 sports calendar. And it’s unlike any other week before it. Let’s start this Monday with Seven Points.
Point 1: I have the COVID
I’ve joined the crowd. Last Tuesday, we received word that my youngest son was exposed to the dreaded COVID-19. That put my entire family — my three sons, my wife and me — in quarantine for up to 14 days.
As an essential worker (I am!), I decided to get a test on Friday, receive a negative result and then get back to work with safety measures in mind. Unfortunately, on Saturday I received the news: I am positive for COVID-19.
As I type this, I am now in self-isolation, and my kids and my wife have to stay in quarantine (with exposure to me) even longer. Ugh. This whole coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc on lives. I don’t have any symptoms, thankfully, and I’m going to be all right, hopefully. But the way this virus has interrupted, hurt and ended lives is a complete disaster.
I wish I could say that I did everything in my power to stop the spread. People that know me have told me that I’ve been so safe and careful, but I don’t believe I’ve been as safe and as careful as I could have been. The truth is, we could all be a lot safer and lot more careful.
I can’t say for sure that my son’s positive exposure is how I ended up as a statistic. I was at a wedding recently, and there were a lot of people there that I had no clue where they had been or how they had been handling themselves. Those kind of events are usually events that I have avoided, but I felt an obligation to go.
A couple people at that wedding — and one I interacted with briefly — tested positive last week. I could have easily picked it up there with that brief interaction. I was wearing a mask for a large majority of the short time we were there, but the virus can pass in an instant.
We ALL need to take this thing seriously. This isn’t just about you or me or any other one single individual. This is about understanding how much this thing can spread and then change, ruin and/or end lives. I don’t have symptoms, but I’m staying in my room because I could pass it to someone that does get symptoms — or worse.
Luckily, I have a job that allows for me to work remotely for the most part. We’ve got a little studio set up here in my isolation cave, and I’m able to do interviews and my shows. This past Friday night was a real experience, as I did a five-hour show from my basement. Pretty neat. But also pretty unnecessary.
Let’s ALL really take this thing seriously. Stop spreading this crap around. Wear a mask when you’re out so you lessen the chance of its spread. Whatever you think about it, there are public health officials that are putting people on the shelf for 14 days. It’s interrupting sports seasons, people’s daily lives and more. Do your part so we can get past this junk.
Point 2: My Friday Five
Here’s my weekly look at the five most impressive teams from the area this past Friday night…
-Abraham Lincoln: Did anybody notice that the Lynx are now 4-1? It’s time to notice. For the second straight week, Coach John Wolfe’s team absolutely pulverized an opponent. This time it was Sioux City North, and they did it by a 43-6 count. The Stars generally have an offense that can put up some points. Not on Friday. Impressive.
-Atlantic: They’re still doing this thing, huh? The Trojans story has been a surprise, but it’s getting to the point where we should continue to expect this stuff. They are a legitimately good team. They are bordering on great. This past Friday, they rolled to a 38-0 win at Des Moines Christian. The Lions hadn’t played in two weeks, and I don’t know what their roster looked like on Friday. But….38-0? Atlantic is really good, folks.
-Coon Rapids-Bayard: What? That’s what I kept saying as Coon Rapids-Bayard kept tacking on scores during a 55-12 win over Woodbine on Friday. Eventually, it just turned to “Wow.” The Crusaders saw that our trio of dummies picked against them in our Football Friday showdown, and so they decided to go out and make us all look like clowns. What a performance.
-Lewis Central: I don’t think it was a surprise that Lewis Central handled business on Friday night. That’s kind of what they do on a week-to-week basis. However, the Titans rolled in a 42-14 victory at Glenwood, jumping out to a huge lead that Glenwood could never make up on their Homecoming.
-North Andrew: North Andrew heard all the talk about North Shelby is this, that and the other thing. Their defensive line was just not going to be moved, and it was going to be very difficult to score on them. Well, the Cardinals piled up 44 points in a 24-point win and now look to be among the top 3-4 teams in the state. Maybe even more than that.
Point 3: The View on Volleyball
It’s back and it’s better than ever. It’s The View on Volleyball! Here’s a look back at some of the strongest team performances of the week.
-CAM: The Cougars picked up another five-set win in the Rolling Valley (over Ar-We-Va) during the week before a 5-0 day at Southwest Valley. They beat SWV, Clarke, Exira/EHK, Panorama and Wayne to win the tournament championship in Corning.
-Clarinda: The Cardinals had a solid week with wins over Shenandoah and Mount Ayr. Teya Stickler is someone you all might need to keep an eye on, as she had a triple-double (assists, kills, digs) in the win over Mount Ayr.
-Harlan: The Cyclones had a solid week. They were 2-2 at the Nevada Tournament with a perfect 2-0 mark in their pool, but they’re mostly here because of a big four-set win against Lewis Central earlier in the week. That win was their first over LC since Taylor Frederick was slamming volleyballs all over the place.
-Lenox: I already mentioned CAM, but there’s a little known story from that Southwest Valley tournament. Lenox actually beat CAM in their only match of the day. The Tigers had to leave the tournament after the win, and they also nabbed a nice win over Southwest Valley earlier in the week. So, during this past week, they beat the first and second place teams from that SWV Tournament. Does this make them the champion of that tournament? I don’t make the rules.
-Logan-Magnolia: I think there’s an understanding that Treynor and Underwood are the top two teams in the WIC as of right now. Who might be the No. 3 team is up for grabs, and the Panthers took a step to that position with wins over Riverside and Missouri Valley — two other contenders for that spot.
-Sidney: I knew there was a reason I kept them in my top 15! Now, they’re going to be much higher than that. The Cowgirls had a huge weekend that we are now terming the Sidney Coming Out Party. The Cowgirls beat Central Decatur, Lamoni, Stanton and East Mills to claim the Bedford championship. Huge.
Point 4: The Week in Running
Back by popular demand is The Week in Running. Here’s a look at the area individual champions from the week that was…
-Braelyn Baker, Creston: Baker continues to prove to be the odds-on favorite to win her second consecutive Hawkeye Ten championship. She ran to another win against a lot of conference rivals at her home meet on Tuesday.
-Craig Alan Becker, Atlantic: He’s had an incredible season, and he had another two wins this past week. The first one came on Tuesday at Creston, as he ran a 16:34.10. Then he did it again at Harlan on Saturday with a time of 16:20.90. This is why he is our Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week.
-Kaia Bieker, Harlan: That’s right. We had a Baker, a Becker and a Bieker win individual titles this week. And it all happened on Tuesday. Bieker led her Cyclones to another team title and just 20 points at the Tri-Center Invitational.
-Sydney Binder, Auburn: There was also a Binder! The Auburn freshman ran to another win with a time of 21:28.97 at the Nebraska City Invitational on Thursday.
-Jaysen Bouwers, Sioux City North: Bouwers and his top-ranked Sioux City North squad had just 17 points in taking the Sheldon Invitational team title. He was the top of a 1-2-3 finish that also included Will Lohr and Gabe Nash.
-Toby Bower, Nodaway Valley: This has really been amazing week for names. Baker, Becker, Bieker, Binder, Bouwers and Bower. Wow. Bower, by the way, won a really nice battle with IKM-Manning’s Quentin Dreyer by three seconds at the Audubon Invitational on Thursday. His time was 17:43.40.
-Kaia Downs, Sioux City East: Yes, another Kaia. As a name aficionado, I have to say that I love the name Kaia. If I ever have a daughter it would be in my top five names. Also of note, Downs ran very fast on her way to a Sheldon Invitational title on Tuesday.
-Trey Gross, Harlan: Gross was also a winner on Tuesday at the Tri-Center Invitational. There was a time out there that originally had him running a sub-15 time. Turns out that was a mistake, but he still ran very, very fast. Fast enough to win anyway.
-Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren: Not a week goes by where Jimenez is not on this list. The Warhawks senior star picked up another title on Tuesday at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont’s Invitational with a time of 16:54.37.
-Georgia Paulson, Underwood: There’s always a phenom waiting somewhere in Underwood. Paulson has been finishing high all season long, but on Thursday she won her first varsity championship in Audubon. With it, she beat some great runners like Sophia Broers of Nodaway Valley and Grace Slater of Audubon (to name a couple). Watch out.
-Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center: She’s baaaaaaack. Pogge was out with an illness for the last three weeks or so, but she is back. Oh, boy is she back. Pogge ran a 20:01.93 to win the Harlan Cyclone Invitational on Saturday. She probably wouldn’t say she’s in prime shape (who would be?), but she will get there.
-Jaiden Tweton, Ashland-Greenwood: Big kudos to Tweton on another win, especially since it was at her home course. She ran a 21:00.40 to fend off Palmyra freshman Emily Frey, which ran a 21:09.17.
-Kaleb Wooten, Plattsmouth: Wooten continues to have a strong season, and he grabbed another win on Thursday at the Nebraska City Invite with a time of 17:25.64. That was about five seconds faster than teammate Sam Campin, which helped the Blue Devils win the team title, too.
Point 5: The Big 12 turns its eyes to Texas
And that means the Big 12 is in trouble. Now that everybody is playing football again, we are starting to immediately talk about the conferences that will get teams in the College Football Playoff.
Oklahoma losing at home to Kansas State is one thing. The other thing is that it came immediately after K-State lost at home to a depleted Arkansas State team. There are going to have to be a lot of things go in Oklahoma’s favor for them to overcome that loss. And the way they played on Saturday, do you expect that they will even win the rest of their games?
Maybe they will beat Texas, though. The Longhorns somehow, some way avoided a loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. That was just hours after the Big 12 turned its eyes to Texas as their best hope to make the College Football Playoff. Maybe Texas Tech is that good. But probably not. How much faith do you have in Texas running the table? Exactly.
Point 6: The Lakers are back in the NBA Finals
It’s been a long 10 years, but the Los Angeles Lakers are four wins away from an NBA championship. Another NBA championship. This is not a rare happening for the franchise. In fact, Patrick Perkins of Essex fame provided this little anecdote on the greatest professional sports organization: “The Lakers have made it to the finals every decade since the 1940s. They have won a championship every decade except the 1960s and 1990s; four wins away from adding the 2020s to that.”
I also want to honor the Boston Celtics today. The Celtics had a cute little story in advancing all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals this year. Unfortunately for the green (puke green), they will once again not win an NBA championship and maintain pace with the Cavaliers and Mavericks over the last 34 years (1 title each).
Extra Point: This week’s empathy quote
“I’m not impressed by money, social status or job title. I’m impressed by the way someone treats other human beings.” -Unknown
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.