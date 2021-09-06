(KMAland) -- It’s a Labor Day Monday, but nothing stops Seven Points. Here we go.
Point 1: Five from Friday
Here are five teams that especially stood out during Week 2 of the high school football season:
-Johnson-Brock: Let’s start with the Eagles, which went on the road and came home with a 32-30 win over BDS. That was the first regular season loss for BDS in SEVEN years. Insane. Caleb Fossenbarger had 131 yards passing and found six different receivers while rushing for a pair of scores on offense and had a team-high 15 tackles on defense in the win. What a night and what a win.
-Lenox: Have mercy. That’s something Uncle Jesse used to say, but it might be what opposing lines will say when they have to line up against the trio of Hernan Castor, Dawson Marshall and Devin Whipple. Those boys are creating space and holes, and it’s turning into big things. The Tigers are for real.
-Red Oak: The Tigers snapped a 21-game losing skid with a 20-0 win over West Central Valley on Friday evening. It was their first win since the 2018 season, and the first of the Michael Nordeen era. They relied on a strong running game (195 yards rushing from Riley Fouts) and sound defense, and that might just be a winning combination for them throughout the season.
-Shenandoah: The Mustangs and Nodaway Valley put on an aerial show Friday evening, and it resulted in a 28-26 win for the visitors. This was an especially big bounce back for Shenandoah after a heartbreaking loss to Missouri Valley. Nolan Mount appears to be well on his way to rewriting the Shenandoah record books, as he’s thrown for at least 278 yards in each of his first two games.
-Tri-Center: Who saw this one coming? Maybe only the folks at Tri-Center. Brecken Freeberg had 24(!) tackles against Treynor’s power rushing offense, and the Trojans kept the Cardinals at bay all night in a 14-0 win. What a performance all the way around from the T-C coaches and team.
These aren’t the only impressive teams from Friday night, but these are the five that stand out at the moment.
Point 2: This Week in Volleyball
Here’s your weekly review of KMAland volleyball from day-by-day perspective…
MONDAY
Not a whole lot going on Monday, but Creston nabbed a sweep of Southwest Valley in non-conference action while Nodaway Valley was a nice winner over Maysville in Missouri. Johnson County Central and Falls City also picked up wins over area schools Conestoga and Plattsmouth, respectively.
TUESDAY
The big one was in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, where Glenwood came back from down two sets to defeat Kuemper Catholic in five in what was a state-ranked battle on our KMAX-Stream. The Rams get a big early edge in what figures to be at least a three-team race for the conference crown.
Also of big note, Sidney nabbed a sweep of Nebraska’s state-ranked Johnson-Brock to prove that playing tough competition — and playing a lot of it — in the early season paid off. AHSTW’s 2-0 night against Griswold and Nodaway Valley, Audubon’s four-set triumph over Ar-We-Va and a big 3-0 night for Ankeny Christian against state-ranked Southeast Warren, Moravia and Colfax-Mingo also stands outs in Iowa.
In Missouri, East Atchison played their first of two five-set matches with a 275 Conference foe, beating South Holt, and Nodaway Valley edged past Mound City in four sets. I just want to say it’s nice to see Missouri coming around to the 21st century and finally playing a best-of-five format.
THURSDAY
And then there’s Thursday, where KMA Sports had another doozy of a comeback with Sidney beating Stanton in five sets for a key Corner Conference victory. To do it in the heat-filled Stanton gym is one thing, to do it against that Viqueens team — with all their talent and experience — is yet another. Big win for Coach Amy McClintock’s squad.
Also in Iowa, Shenandoah used four freshmen on their way to a big four-set win over Denison-Schleswig to open their season, Clarinda swept past Creston and Red Oak was a four-set victor over Kuemper. Elsewhere, Nodaway Valley won in four sets over Southeast Warren, AL was a four-set victor over LeMars in the MRC and Sioux City North was impressive in going 3-0 against Missouri Valley, MVAOCOU and West Monona.
Rock Port highlighted our area teams on Thursday in Missouri, sticking with the them in coming back from down two sets to knock off East Atchison in five. Nodaway Valley swept Union Star, and South Holt beat North Nodaway in other 275 Conference play.
KMAland Nebraska saw a 2-0 evening from Palmyra, which beat Weeping Water and Dorchester, and another 2-0 night from Falls City, which took down Humboldt-TRS and Johnson County Central.
SATURDAY
There were A LOT of matches on Saturday. You may have noticed. Frankly, it’s good to see that kind of thing again after a little bit of a lighter schedule for fall Saturdays last year. Let’s hope it can continue. Let’s rundown those tournaments…
-CLARINDA: Tri-Center was a perfect 4-0, beating Shenandoah and Sidney twice each, including the Cowgirls a second time in the championship to win the tourney. The Trojans — like Sidney — have been right in the mix of some tough tournaments and took some lumps, but Saturday was their day.
-MOUNT VERNON: Red Oak played the best of the best in the state, and they came out with a 1-3 record, beating Center Point-Urbana and losing to Dike-New Hartford, Waverly-Shell Rock and Grundy Center. We might see all of those teams they lost to in Cedar Rapids this year.
-GLENWOOD: The Rams brought in Underwood, TJ, Gretna and Bellevue East and played a full round robin. Glenwood ended up with the highest area finish, posting a 3-1 record with their only loss to Gretna — the winner of the tournament.
-ATLANTIC: Winterset claimed the championship in going undefeated against Knoxville, St. Albert, Atlantic and Treynor. The Cardinals had the best record among KMALand teams, going 2-2 with wins over the other two KMAland teams and losses to Knoxville and the champs from Winterset.
-IOWA CITY HIGH: Lewis Central’s season has officially started, and the Titans ran up against some great competition in losing to Iowa City High, Ankeny Centennial, Dubuque Hempstead and Bettendorf.
-SIOUX CITY NORTH: Sioux City North was impressive earlier in the week, and they were impressive on Saturday, too. The Stars won their home tournament with wins over Denison-Schleswig, MVAOCOU, Sioux City East, MOC-Floyd Valley and Sioux City West for a perfect 5-0 day.
-MISSOURI VALLEY: The Big Reds won their home tournament on Saturday, picking up sweeps of Griswold, Riverside, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Boyer Valley, Woodbine and East Mills in a dominant showing.
-COON RAPIDS-BAYARD: Ankeny Christian Academy and AHSTW emerged from their pool play to play for the championship, and it was state-ranked ACA winning a three-set showdown with the Vikes. AHSTW did sweep through Madrid, Panorama and Coon Rapids-Bayard in very impressive fashion to find their way to the final. Also of note, CAM took third with a 3-1 day.
-SOUTH CENTRAL CALHOUN: Audubon was at this tournament and finished with a 2-1 record in pool play before falling to Spencer and Manson NW Webster in bracket play. The Wheelers beat Perry and Belmond-Klemme.
-RIDGE VIEW: Ar-We-Va was there on Saturday and took a tough 0-3 record with losses to Ridge View, West Monona and Westwood.
-ASHLAND-GREENWOOD: This was merely a triangular with Syracuse leaving Ashland with a 2-0 mark thanks to wins over the host and Douglas County West.
-WEEPING WATER: Falls City Sacred Heart’s Erison Vonderschmidt reached 1,000 career kills, and the Irish went 4-0 to claim the Weeping Water title. Their championship win was a quick sweep of Lourdes Central Catholic, which came out of their pool with a 3-0 mark.
Point 3: Cross country champs for the week
Here’s a rundown from those that won cross country championships during the week in KMAland distance running.
-Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars: It was a 2-0 day for the star from Twin Cedars. Dunkin won in 20:14 at Albia on Monday and then went 20:28 in Ottumwa to claim the Pekin championship on Thursday.
-Emily Frey, Palmyra: Frey showed out on Friday in leading Palmyra to a girls team championship with a winning time of 21:20.88 at Johnson County Central.
-Jag Galapin, Maryville: Win No. 1 of the season for the Maryville star, who helped the Spoofhounds roll to a team championship at their home meet on Tuesday. Galapin ran a 17:44.77 to take the individual title.
-William Gillis, Central Decatur: Chalk up a win for Gillis, who is a major favorite in the Pride of Iowa Conference this year. He showed why at Wayne on Thursday, posting a winning time of 17:21.22 in leading the Cardinals to a team championship.
-RC Hicks, Wayne: This is the first win in Hicks’ career, which is surprising to me considering all the success he’s seen over his career. He won at Albia on Monday with at time of 17:41, leading the Falcons to a third-place finish.
-Colin Lillie, St. Albert: The St. Albert junior won a pair of individual championships this week to earn the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week. Lillie ran a 15:24.40 in Logan on Thursday to win the individual championship, leading the Falcons to a team crown. Lillie then ran a 17:47 at the AL Invitational on Saturday and won his second title of the day.
-Michael Pottebaum, Kuemper Catholic: The first win of the season for Pottebaum came on Thursday at West Central Valley, where his time of 17:03 was the best among three Knights in the top seven. They won the boys team championship with 53 points.
-Ava Rush, Atlantic: Just about six hours after her Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week interview aired on KMA, Rush got another chance to speak into a KMA microphone. She was the winner at the Shenandoah Early Bird Meet, making for a strong debut performance from the dual-sport standout.
-Tyler Shelton, Harlan: Shelton was a major unknown coming into this one, given that he just moved from North Carolina. Well, you can forget about the unknown thing now. He claimed Tuesday’s Shenandoah Early Bird and gave a really fun and interesting interview after. Check it out.
-Lindsey Sonderman, Harlan: Speaking of Harlan, the freshman claimed her first career individual title on Saturday at the AL Invitational. Sonderman ran a winning time of 20:31.60 to finish ahead of fellow freshman Lola Mendlik of Denison-Schleswig (21:12.40). By the way, I’m going to have to pay close attention to my writing when it comes to Sonderman because my MacBook really wants to change it to Sunderman.
-Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia: It’s hard to believe she’s a senior already, but Courtney Sporrer claimed her first championship of the season at her home meet on Thursday. Sporrer hit 17:48.48 to finish just ahead of her freshman sister Madison (17:49.85).
While he didn’t win in Ames, it’s also worth pointing out sophomore Ethan Eichhorn breaking the Lewis Central school record with at time of 15:56.80.
Point 4: The best of the rest
If you haven’t noticed, there is a lot more than just cross country, football and volleyball going on. There’s also golf, soccer, softball, swimming and tennis! Here are some highlights from the week in those sports:
MONDAY
-GOLF: East Atchison was the team champion, and Maryville’s Cailyn Auffert finished second at the Maryville Best Ball Tournament. Also, Stanberry’s Bailey Wallace was a medalist in a quad with Princeton, Albany and North Harrison.
-SOCCER: Kason Teale of Maryville scored four goals in a 9-0 win over Cameron to open Midland Empire Conference play.
-SOFTBALL: Northeast Nodaway’s Lauren McIntyre had two doubles, two RBI and two runs in a 13-2 win over Stewartsville, Brooklyn Richardson of Worth County homered among two hits and had five RBI while striking out seven in seven innings during a 16-2 victory over East Harrison and North Andrew’s Katryn Warren had a double among three hits, drove in two and scored twice during a 12-1 victory over Maryville. In Nebraska, Keatyn Harrah had a four-hit, two-RBI game in a tough loss to Wilber-Clatonia.
-TENNIS: Nebraska City boys tennis had a 1-0-1 evening with a 4-0 win over Omaha Benson and a 2-2 split with South Sioux City. The doubles combination of Keno Schuldt and Nathan Dia were 2-0 on the evening.
TUESDAY
-GOLF: Sioux City East’s Ethan Spier shot a 77 and finished in ninth place at the Fort Dodge Invitational. In Nebraska, Johnson County Central’s Anzel du Preez won medalist honors in a triangular with Auburn and Syracuse.
-SOCCER: Another day, another win for Maryville and another big performance from an individual. Jacob Ferris found the goal four times for the Spoofhounds.
-SOFTBALL: Most of softball was wiped out due to the rain, but Ashland-Greenwood was able to play and took a walk-off loss to Arlington. Piper Boggs led the Jays with two hits and two RBI.
-SWIMMING: Sioux City Metro hosted a pentathlon and had a big night from Brecken Baller, who finished with wins in the 50 freestyle, 50 butterfly and 100 IM.
WEDNESDAY
-SOFTBALL: Just one game on Wednesday with North Andrew edging past Wroth County for a 5-2 win. Madison Curran was the standout star with a hit, two RBI and eight strikeouts in seven innings in the circle.
THURSDAY
-GOLF: A big day for golf in Missouri and Nebraska saw team wins for East Atchison (196), Worth County (246) and Plattsmouth (227). Plattsmouth’s Taylor Hardesty was the only individual medalist from the area, as she finished with a 50.
-SOFTBALL: Hadley DeFreece had 11 strikeouts and threw a one-hitter for Northeast Nodaway in a 19-0 win over South Holt, North Andrew got two RBI each from MaKenna Golden, Aspen Sybert and Madison Curran in a 10-2 win over King City and Abby Swink had three RBI in a 4-2 win for Maryville in a 4-2 extra-inning win over Worth County. In Nebraska, Mati Steckler had a double and three RBI for Cass in a 7-4 loss to Arlington.
-SWIMMING: Lewis Central edged Carroll on the road for an 85-84 win. Kylee Brown had a big night with wins in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. She was also a member of the winning 200 medley.
-TENNIS: Maryville lost a tight battle in girls action, falling to Lafayette, 5-4. The ‘Hounds got wins from Athena Groumoutis, Lauren Cullin and Jewl Galapin in singles play. Gromoutis and Galapin were also winners in doubles.
FRIDAY
-SOFTBALL: Friday was only the beginning of a big weekend for Plattsmouth, which beat Omaha Bryan and Ponca by a 7-2 and 8-7 final, respectively. Aimee Dasher homered and drove in three against Bryan while Ireland Todd doubled twice and drove in three in the victory over Ponca.
-TENNIS: Nebraska City tennis was at the Lincoln Christian Invitational, and they saw Anthony Robinson post a 2-1 record at No. 1 singles. Meanwhile, No. 1 doubles of Connor Causgrove and Caleb Poggemeyer went 3-1 on the day.
SATURDAY
-SOFTBALL: Plattsmouth went on to win the Omaha North Tournament with a rout of Omaha Northwest, getting a grand slam from Jessica Meisinger in the process.
Ashland-Greenwood was 1-2 at their quad with Wahoo, Waverly and Crete, getting a solid day from Piper Boggs again. She had two hits against Wahoo and then four with three RBI against Crete.
You’ve likely read about Jaeleigh Darnell of Auburn and what she did at her home tournament on Saturday. She finished with eight hits and hit for the cycle in a game against Raymond Central. That was all part of winning the JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week this week.
Point 5: Other thoughts on other things
Here’s my weekly “other thoughts on other things” where I drop some thoughts and ideas on anything and everything else that is on my mind.
Cy-Hawk: If you live in the state of Iowa, and you’re not thinking about the Cy-Hawk game then what is going on? I’m not even a fan of either school, and I’m thinking about how awesome this thing is going to be. One thing I would really like to see this week is for people to just go ahead and not speculate or throw out ideas on the guest picker. We did that two years ago, and every single possible guest picker has been discussed at this point. They gave us some country singer that I can’t remember, so let’s just go ahead and not get disappointed again.
AEW: Yes, AEW! I bought the All Elite Wrestling All Out PPV last night, and it’s probably the first time I’ve spent that kind of money on one event in years. How long ago did the WWE Network become a thing? It’s been that long since I went all in like that on a PPV, and it was completely worth it. We had debuts and surprises with Minoru Suzuki, Ruby (Riott) Soho, Adam Cole Baby and Daniel Bryan/Bryan Danielson, and we also got one of the greatest matches I’ve ever witness in the Young Bucks vs. the Lucha Brothers.
There were times during the nWo era in WCW where it looked like the WWE was in big trouble, and that’s exactly what it looks like right now. Everything was such a great look for AEW last night, and in turn it proved to be a bad look for the WWE. A friend told me, “A rising tide raises all ships,” so we will see what Vinnie Mac and the boys do in response. Hopefully, it’s not more Goldberg.
BAMA: There have been many times in my life where I’ve made big changes in how I think and feel about teams and individuals. There was a time I did not like Brett Favre with the Packers, and then I really started to like him. Then I disliked him when he went to the Vikings. Tom Brady is one that I have rooted against for years, and now I love that man. I used to have major disdain for Kentucky, but then I found myself rooting for them and Coach Calipari to win championships. Well, you can go ahead and add ‘Bama to the list.
Frankly, I’m done fighting it. I have major respect for what Nick Saban — the greatest coach in the history of sports — has done and is continuing to do. There is so much talent throughout that roster that they can lose a star in any spot and quickly replace them with another 5-star. Their win over Miami is just one win, but let’s face it, nobody is beating them.
Salvador Perez: I’m starting to believe Salvador Perez might just be doing enough to somehow finish within the top three to five in the AL MVP vote. I know the Royals stink overall, but Perez — along with many of the young pitchers they’re throwing out there every other night or so — is giving Royals fans a reason to tune in every single night. His two home runs this weekend against the White Sox were ridiculous. One was nearly 99 on the inner half and one was over 99 on the outer half, and he went deep to left and to right, respectively. This is some wild stuff, friends.
Point 6: This week in KMA Sports coverage
You folks know that we cover EVERYTHING whether we are there or not. So, you can expect that kind of stuff on our website every single night. However, here is where we WILL be this week.
Extra Point: Quote for the week
Good things happen to those who hustle. —Anais Nin
