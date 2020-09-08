(KMAland) -- Labor Day can sure mess with some schedules, and there were times in my life when I was not prepared for this. You know, you enter Tuesday like it’s a Monday, and you suddenly realize you have to fit a full week of work into four days. That’s happened before.
It didn’t happen this time. I’m way too wise and experienced for this. There is one spot, though, where I’m playing catch up. It’s this blog right here. I didn’t have a Monday blog, so I didn’t have Seven Points. With Tuesday’s blog ear-marked for KMAland Volleyball Power Rakings, I decided to combine the two.
Point 1: The KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings
Rankings are split between Class 3A/4A/5A and 1A/2A schools within the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley Conferences. In addition, Abraham Lincoln, Heartland Christian, Thomas Jefferson, Diagonal, Lamoni, Murray and Orient-Macksburg are also considered.
The rankings are always volatile from week to week with wide swings and big moves. The most recent results are always the results that are most weighted. Here’s how things look as we move along in Week 3.
CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Glenwood (10-0): The Rams just keep on rolling. They did get pushed to three sets in best-of-threes with Treynor, St. Albert and Underwood this weekend, but that’s actually really good race-to-15 experience that could help them at a later date. (LW: 1)
2. Red Oak (4-3): Red Oak handled Kuemper Catholic in their first Hawkeye Ten Conference test of the season. Their next test could land them one spot higher in this poll. Hint: It’s Glenwood tonight on the KMAX-Stream. (LW: 2)
3. Abraham Lincoln (1-5): After an 0-5 showing at the ridiculously-talented Bellevue West Tournament last weekend, the Lynx opened up MRC play with a four-set win over a strong LeMars team. (LW: 3)
4. Lewis Central (2-0): The Titans had the week off. That’s not the case this week with a meeting at home tonight against St. Albert. (LW: 4)
5. Harlan (6-1): Harlan lost their first set of the Hawkeye Ten season to Denison-Schleswig, but they quickly responded with wins in the next three sets for their only match of the week. (LW: 5)
CLASS 1A/2A KMALAND VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1 Underwood (6-2): The Eagles only two losses this season have come to Glenwood, including their three-set defeat in Atlantic this past weekend. No change at the top. (LW: 1)
2. Southeast Warren (6-0): SEW went 4-0 for the week, including a really terrific four-set victory over Nodaway Valley. (LW: 4)
3. Treynor (5-3): The Cardinals continue to compete with some of the best teams in the area, including three-set losses to Glenwood and Underwood in Atlantic this Saturday. (LW: 5)
4. Stanton (4-0): Aggressive move? Maybe, but the Viqueens ended one of the longest win streaks in KMAland volleyball history in their 3-1 victory over Sidney this past week. (LW: 8)
5. Tri-Center (6-5): The champions of the Clarinda Tournament played their best volleyball at the right time on Saturday. After losing twice in pool play, they swept Nodaway Valley and beat Sidney in a three-set final to take the trophy. (LW: 3)
6. Nodaway Valley (9-3): The Wolverines can’t fall too far, considering their losses this week came to Southeast Warren and Tri-Center. They also beat Tri-Center in pool play. (LW: 2)
7. East Mills (7-1): The Wolverines went into Missouri Valley and came out with their own trophy. They did lose in the first of two meetings with the host Lady Reds, but eventually found their way to a win in their second consecutive three-set meeting. (LW: 9)
8. Logan-Magnolia (4-2): The Panthers didn’t play this week, so their 4-2 mark with a nice win over St. Albert continues to hold strong. (LW: 6)
9. Missouri Valley (6-3): Impressive showing for the Lady Reds at their home tournament. After losing early in the day to Boyer Valley, they ran off wins over Boyer Valley, Griswold, Riverside and East Mills. (LW: NR)
10. St. Albert (2-6): Do I think the Saintes are really No. 10? I don’t. They’ll end up higher. They’ve lost to Lo-Ma, Harlan, Glenwood, Underwood, Treynor and Winterset. The wins will come, and they’ll come quickly in the near future. (LW: 7)
11. Sidney (6-6): The Cowgirls are going to be much better than this ranking when it’s all said and done. Coach Amy McClintock is tinkering with lineups and trying to find the right mix, and this week it led to a 5-2 showing with a great win at Johnson-Brock among their victories. Their only losses came in four to Stanton and in a tough three-set battle with Tri-Center in the Clarinda championship. (LW: 10)
12. Coon Rapids-Bayard (3-1): Quiet week for the Crusaders with their home tournament canceled. They’ll restart with West Harrison tonight. (LW: 12)
13. Griswold (5-3): Don’t sleep on the Tigers, which has losses to Nodaway Valley, Missouri Valley and East Mills. They get a second shot at East Mills tonight. (LW: 13)
14. Lamoni (2-0): The Demons took down one of my ranked teams from last week – Bedford – and they did it in a strong four-set showing. (LW: NR)
15. CAM (5-1): I really had a tough time with the last six spots or so, and I especially had trouble figuring out who to put in here and who to leave out. I’ll give the Cougars the spot since they had a perfect week with wins over East Union, Exira/EHK and Audubon, winning 11 of their 12 sets in the process. (LW: NR)
Point 2: My Friday Five on a Tuesday
Here are my five most impressive football team performances from this past Friday night…
-Underwood: I have to start here. This was an incredibly impressive performance on Friday evening. The Eagles’ defense forced all kinds of turnovers and found their way on offense in a dominant rout of Tri-Center. That was a scary, scary performance. Underwood is for real.
-Clarinda: It’s rare that you will find a losing team in my Friday Five, but Clarinda deserves to be in this spot. Panorama is one of the most experienced and talented teams they will see this year, so their showing – at one point they led 31-20 – definitely deserves a note.
-Woodbine: The Tigers were pushed like we thought they would be in their Friday night battle with Boyer Valley, but they scored the final 22 points – all in the 4th period – to take a 50-28 win over the Bulldogs. Their newfound offensive balance simply wore BV down, and Layne Pryor and company took advantage of it.
-Logan-Magnolia: Easy pick here, too. The Panthers were outstanding on Friday in going to St. Albert and coming away with a 28-7 victory. Lo-Ma has now outscored their first two opponents by a 67-7 count.
-Harlan: Hey, they did it again. The Cyclones have had the toughest two-week stretch of non-district games I can remember in this area, and they came out with two wins. One of them was a high-scoring battle with Grinnell while Friday’s was more of a grinder. They still put up big offensive yardage and made plenty of plays on defense to beat Pella, 21-18.
Others of note that impressed: East Mills, Audubon, Lewis Central, Glenwood, Riverside, Mount Ayr, Platte Valley, Maryville, Louisville and Plattsmouth.
Point 3: The week in running
I hope you enjoyed a pretty busy week of cross country running because we might not see a lot of it this week. Or – with rain in the forecast – we might just see some sloppy running, which is better than no running at all.
Let’s review some winners…
-Sydney Binder, Auburn: Put some respect on this name. The freshman won her second meet of the season, and she did it in one of the closest races of the week. Her win was by less than two seconds over Emane Ahmed of South Sioux City.
-Aidan Booton, Thomas Jefferson: Huge win for the TJ senior, who was outstanding with a 17:12.66 winning time at the AL Invite run at IWCC.
-Toby Bower, Nodaway Valley: Bower ran just ahead of his teammate Ben Breheny in a 1-2 finish at the West Central Valley meet on Thursday.
-Garrett Dumke, Maryville: Dominance. Dumke won by over 90 seconds at his home meet on Tuesday.
-Emily Frey, Palmyra: On Friday, the Palmyra freshman ran to an individual championship at the Johnson County Central Invitational.
-Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren: Another good win for Jimenez, who is one of the favorites to win this year’s POI. He won Thursday’s meet at Wayne.
-J’Lyn Knutson, Melcher-Dallas: Knutson went to Wayne, too, and ran in a pretty tough field to come out with a W.
-Brett McGee, Tri-Center: I saw Brett at the Glenwood meet one Saturday ago, and the dude looks like he has just been living in the weight room all summer. He ran really well in Glenwood, and he ran really well in Logan on Tuesday to win the meet.
-Grace Slater, Audubon: An impressive win for the Audubon junior, who also ran earlier in the week at Logan (and was sixth). She ended up taking the WCV Meet in her second run of the week on Thursday.
-Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia: The junior won her home meet last Tuesday. There were some big-time runners there, too.
-Jaiden Tweten, Ashland-Greenwood: Tweten was the individual champion at the Douglas County West Invitational on Thursday.
-Ellie Wilkinson, Syracuse: The Rockets standout was the champion on Saturday at the Beatrice Invitational in Nebraska. She ran a 21:41.72 to take the championship.
Phew. That’s a lot of area winners for the week. Let’s see what we can get this week!
Point 4: A weird thing that I think only happens with the NBA
This is a weird thing that only happens in the NBA, I think. Let me put the scenario out there:
-Person watches NBA playoff game.
-Person signs in to Twitter.
-Person says something like, “Michael Jordan would dominate this game.”
Is the NBA the only professional league that has this weird dynamic? Who cares what someone that last played 20 or so years ago would do in this current game? Just enjoy the game, dorks.
Point 5: College football doesn’t feel right
I tried to watch some college football games this weekend, and then I stopped watching. Maybe it had to do with it being Army against Middle Tennessee, but I quickly came to the realization that I’m probably not going to watch a lot of college football this year.
Frankly, I also realized I didn’t watch a whole lot of it in the first place. I watched my teams, and I watched the big games. But did I turn on the Johnny Random game on a Wednesday night or even a Saturday afternoon? Not so much. I might be focusing pretty heavily on the NFL this year. And you can bet I’ll be tweeting about how Johnny Unitas would have dominated all of them.
Point 6: Let the fun and games of Week 3 begin
Here’s what we have lined up for coverage this week…
Tonight: I am in Clarinda for the XC meet (maybe) while Ryan has the call of Red Oak/Glenwood volleyball on the KMAX-Stream at 7:15.
Thursday: Trevor has a BIG Western Iowa Conference showdown between Tri-Center and Underwood on Thursday’s KMAX-Stream.
Friday: Our streams are full on a Friday night against with our Game of the Week going to Harlan for the undefeated showdown between the KMAland 3A/4A No. 2 Cyclones and No. 3 Glenwood on Stream1. Meanwhile, Clarinda will host Red Oak on the Page County Stream or Stream2.
Plus, all of our usual coverage runs throughout the night on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 until midnight. Join us!
Saturday: I believe Trevor is planning to hit Council Bluffs for the TJ Invitational, too. Big week to be Trevor.
Extra Point: Kindness quote of the week
“Just imagine how different the world could be if we all spoke to everyone with respect and kindness.” – Holly Branson
It’s that simple, folks. Be kind.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.