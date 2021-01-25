(KMAland) -- Week 23 of the 2020-21 sports calendar year is here, and so is a bunch of snow. Despite that, we’ve got your Seven Points Monday right here.
Point 1: Five impressive girls basketball teams
-Glenwood (3-0): We kind of take the KMAland and 4A No. 1 Rams for granted, but last week should be noted. They beat two highly-touted teams in Indianola and North Bend Central, sandwiched around a domination of Red Oak. Indianola – coached by former Glenwood boys assistant Jeff Janssen – was ranked in Class 5A at the time, and North Bend Central was 12-1 entering Saturday’s contest at D.J. Sokol Arena. They also won last year’s C1 state title. So, pretty good little week here for the Rams.
-Lenox (3-0): How about them Tigers? Their win over Mount Ayr on Tuesday was their first since 2012 and only their second in the QuikStats era (dates back to 2007). They followed by beating a 10-win Earlham club by 12 – the first time they’ve beat the Cardinals in this series that dates back three years. And then they went to 9-3 Southeast Warren and won by 16. I’m going to call Lenox this week’s TEAM OF THE WEEK. Yep, just like that in all CAPS.
-Stanton (3-0): The Viqueens ran through a Corner Conference considered to be one of the most balanced leagues in quite a while. I’m starting to think this team, though, is pulling away from the pack with wins by 28, 5 and 17 over Essex, Fremont-Mills and East Mills. There’s still work to be done to clinch a regular season championship – namely rematches with East Mills and Fremont-Mills – but they’re the favorite from here on out.
-Tri-Center (2-0): The Trojans won five games all of last season, and they’re already up to six this year. Their two wins this past week won’t move mountains, but it’s a big sign of progress for Coach Wendy Lausen’s team. They beat Shenandoah by 3 on Monday and then rolled to a 52-16 win over Missouri Valley on Friday. The win over the Lady Reds was a stark contrast to a seven-point escape against that same team in early December.
-Twin Cedars (4-0): Twin Cedars is a mere three-hour drive from where I sit, but they’re in the Bluegrass Conference so they’re eligible for this spot, my friends. The Sabers hadn’t played since December 18th before finally getting their chance last Saturday. They won that game, and then used that momentum for a 4-0 week with wins over Diagonal (by 1), Seymour (by 2), Tri-County (by 13) and Orient-Macksburg (by 7). That’s five straight wins, moving them from 4-6 to 9-6. All in a week’s work.
Point 2: Five impressive boys basketball teams
-Atlantic (3-0): I don’t usually divulge this information, but Skyler Handlos was a close runner-up for this week’s JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week award. He had a great week for the Trojans, scoring 24 against Red Oak, 26 against Harlan and 17 against Creston. Most importantly, they were all wins for Atlantic.
-Martensdale-St. Marys (4-0): Check this week out. First, they handled Southwest Valley and East Union on back-to-back nights Monday and Tuesday. But the really impressive part of the week came on Friday and Saturday when they beat two-loss Mount Ayr by 18 and then won the battle of unbeatens with Roland-Story on Saturday by a 66-63 final. Jack Franey had a huge couple nights with 17 points on 5/7 from 3 against the Raiders followed by 24 points (4/5 from 3, 12/13 from the line) and five assists against the Norsemen.
-Sidney (3-0): Give it up for the Cowboys! Sidney won the Corner Conference Tournament for the first time in eight years, grabbing wins over Griswold, Stanton and East Mills. And they won in different ways, especially in the final two, using their hot shooting to beat Stanton and their stingy defense to beat East Mills.
-Wayne (3-0): The Falcons get a nod here because of how they finished the week before. They had lost five straight heading into the week before solid wins over Mormon Trail, Southeast Warren and Bedford. Give a big hat tip to Zayden Mitchell for scoring 24 and 22 against Mormon Trail and Bedford, respectively.
-Woodbine (2-0): This was more like it. The Tigers two wins were over Glidden-Ralston and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, but they were more than just wins. They were complete domination. They beat Glidden-Ralston on Tuesday by 31 and followed with a 29-point win over Exira/EHK on Friday. That’s a 39-point turnaround from their 10-point loss at Exira/EHK back on December 11th.
Point 3: The champs are here!
Here’s a weight-by-weight look at the KMAland champions from this past weekend.
106 lbs: Another week, another championship for Missouri Valley’s Eli Becerra, who is now 34-0 on the year after winning a coveted John J. championship.
113 lbs: Speaking of John J., Riverside senior John Schroder got one of his own with a dominant performance in Corning. Also, Ashland-Greenwood sophomore Blaine Christo won a Nebraska Capitol Conference championship on Saturday.
120 lbs: Schroder’s teammate Jace Rose nabbed a John J. championship of his own and moved to 24-1 with an impressive win over Nodaway Valley’s Elliot Cooney in the finals.
126 lbs: Underwood junior Stevie Barnes was very impressive in winning a championship at the Ed Winger Classic in Urbandale. He’s now 29-2 on the year. Another winner at 126 was Atlantic senior Joe Weaver, who nabbed his 29th win of the year to claim the John J.
132 lbs: Mount Ayr senior Bryce Shaha is now a four-time champion of the John J. Harris Invitational, moving to 35-2 with a really impressive run through his bracket on Friday. The Nebraska Capitol Conference champion at 132 is Conestoga senior Cameron Williams, who finished it with a fall to move to 32-4.
138 lbs: Glenwood’s Abby McIntyre won another state championship on Saturday at the IWCOA girls state wrestling tournament, pinning her way through the bracket in dominant fashion. In addition, Clarinda junior Kale Downey picked up a John J. ‘ship on Friday evening, and Southeast Warren’s Randy Jimenez was another winner in taking the Rich Gray championship in Truro and moving to 32-0 on the year. Finally, Weeping Water’s Nolan Blevins was a champion at 138 at the Louisville Invitational on Friday.
145 lbs: Martensdale-St. Marys senior Devin Schall won the Rich Gray title on Saturday to move to 23-8 on the year. Central Decatur/Lamoni’s Logan Jones won here, too, advancing to the John J. championship before a fall over Dawson Bond sealed it.
152 lbs: Logan-Magnolia senior Briar Reisz nabbed another tournament title at Heelan, moving to 35-1 on the season. That one loss was to Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Jack Gaukel, who won a championship of his own in Ida Grove at the Herb Irgens Invitational. He’s now 31-2. There was one other champ from the area on Friday night, as Palmyra’s Dedrick Dowding won at the Louisville Invitational.
160 lbs: Moravia sophomore Connor Golston ran his record to 22-4 by winning the Gary Haag Invitational in Brookfield, Missouri.
170 lbs: Denver Pauley of AHSTW nabbed a nice win at the Rich Gray Invitational in Truro on Saturday, clinching it with a fall. Heelan’s Mitchell Joines won in front of his home crowd, taking a major decision over Harlan’s Zane Bendorf to clinch the title.
182 lbs: Tri-Center junior Brecken Freeberg picked up a championship of his own at the John J. Harris Invitational on Saturday, moving to 29-1 with a tight 4-2 decision over Riley Hoven of Winterset.
195 lbs: Another strong showing and dominant performance from Creston/Orient-Macksburg’s Jackson Kinsella, who moved to 35-1 with a championship at the John J. on Saturday. Maryville star senior Keiren Watkins moved to 26-3 and won the Midland Empire Conference championship on Saturday at St. Joe Benton. Another conference champion at this weight is Syracuse senior Burton Brandt – now 38-2 and the NCC champ.
220 lbs: Clarinda’s Crew Howard worked his way through a tough bracket and moved to 37-1 by winning the John J. on Saturday. LeMars senior Colton Hoag moved to 22-4 by winning at the Heelan Invitational.
285 lbs: Syracuse star Zachary Burr is now 30-4 and is a Nebraska Capitol Conference champion following a dominant performance at the conference tourney on Saturday.
Point 4: This week in bowling
Here are the top seven performances in direct KMAland bowling from this past week that were reported to QuikStats or KMA Sports. As always, if you would like your team’s scores counted get your coach to email us your results at sports@kmaland.com or post them to QuikStats.
GIRLS
Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central (429) vs. St. Albert & Thomas Jefferson
Madelyn Pulliam, Clarinda (371) vs. Denison-Schleswig
Marissa Byrd, Thomas Jefferson (363) vs. St. Albert & Lewis Central
Hallie Orr, Creston (359) vs. Red Oak
Alexis Narmi, St. Albert (343) vs. Tri-Center
Mason Clayton, Creston (339) vs. Red Oak
Lily Hegarty, Harlan (338) vs. OABCIG
Top Baker Scores: Lewis Central (812), Harlan (765), Denison-Schleswig (728), St. Albert (706), Clarinda (699).
BOYS
Evan White, St. Albert (532) vs. Thomas Jefferson & Lewis Central
Kyle Segebart, Denison-Schleswig (522) vs. Clarinda
Max Schuster, Thomas Jefferson (474) vs. Sioux City East
Evan White, St. Albert (468) vs. Tri-Center
Xander Pullen, Clarinda (453) vs. Denison-Schleswig
Adam Denny, St. Albert (453) vs. Shenandoah
Nate Kay, St. Albert (439) vs. Shenandoah
Top Baker Scores: St. Albert (1123), Denison-Schleswig (1074), St. Albert (981), Clarinda (954), Thomas Jefferson (919)
Point 5: This week on KMA Radio
Well, we were looking forward to doing Riverside/East Mills tonight, but that’s not going to happen. We’re also looking forward to tomorrow, but that is up in the air. Regardless, here are the plans this week:
TUESDAY
AM 960: Treynor at AHSTW Girl/Boy Basketball, 6:00 PM (Ryan Matheny)
FM 99.1: Glenwood at Creston Girl/Boy Basketball, 6:20 PM joined in progress (Trevor Maeder)
FRIDAY
AM 960: Creston at Harlan Girl/Boy Basketball, 6:20 PM joined in progress (Trevor Maeder)
FM 99.1: Sidney at Fremont-Mills Girl/Boy Basketball, 6:00 PM (Austin McNorton)
BOTH: Keast Auto Center High School Basketball Scoreboard Show from 9:30 until 11:00.
SATURDAY
AM 960: Hawkeye Ten Conference Wrestling Tournament at Red Oak (Trevor Maeder & Steve Baier)
Point 6: Predictions – a look back and ahead
Here are my predictions from last week and how they went…
-NFL: Patrick Mahomes plays, and the Packers and Chiefs officially hook up. Right, wrong, right.
-College Hoops: Baylor beats Kansas by less than 10 tonight (YES), Alabama and LSU combine for over 190 points on Tuesday (missed it by 10 points), Purdue wins their fourth straight on Friday over Michigan (they actually won their 4th straight against Ohio State on Tuesday & then lost to Michigan on Friday), Oklahoma continues Kansas’ struggles on Saturday (YES!) and TCU upsets one of Texas Tech or Texas this week. (They didn’t win, but they didn’t lose. COVID took that one.)
-NBA: Bucks lock down on the Nets and get a win tonight (NO), Sixers rout Celtics on Wednesday and then get routed on Friday (they won both, but I wouldn’t consider either a rout), Lakers streak continues with wins over Warriors (nope) and Bucks (yes) and Clippers lose one of their two games with OKC (nope, although last night was kind of close).
This week…
-NFL: Eric Bieniemy still doesn’t get hired.
-College Hoops: Texas Tech beats West Virginia tonight, Iowa State gets a win this week, Missouri loses to Auburn by 10+ on Tuesday & Texas edges Oklahoma on Tuesday, one of Wisconsin or Michigan will lose to Maryland or Penn State on Wednesday, Illinois and Iowa go to OT with the Illini nabbing the win on Friday, Kansas wins at Tennessee on Saturday and Drake goes 2-1 in their three games between now and next Monday.
-NBA: TV games this week…Warriors over T’Wolves (twice), Clippers over Hawks & Heat, Sixers over Lakers, Blazers over Rockets, Bucks over Pelicans, Mavericks upset Jazz, Lakers over Celtics, Nuggets over Jazz and Nets over Wizards.
Point 7: Quote for the week
Be thankful for the struggles you go through. They make you stronger, wiser & humble. Don’t let them break you. Let them make you. –Unknown
Have a great week.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.