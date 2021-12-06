(KMAland) -- We are moving right into the 16th week of the 2021-22 sports calendar year, and it’s our 16th straight Monday with Seven Points.
Point 1: Thank you
I posted this on all the social media platforms, but I want to say a big thank you to those of you that have reached out to me in one way or another after the news that I was receiving the state media award from the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association.
I didn’t get into this profession for notoriety or awards, but this award means a great deal. We didn’t send anything in to be judged. We just did what we’ve always done, and the people that oversee athletics for their schools in the area recognized it. Those athletic directors, by the way, are a big reason we’re able to do the job that we do. For my money, this area has the best athletic directors in the state.
Thanks to the folks here at KMA that have joined with me in putting our work out there to be recognized. Thanks to the ownership group here at KMA for their hands-off approach in allowing us to do what we see fit. And a big thanks to my wife for understanding the job, what’s required of me and what kind of (weird) hours are needed to do this job successfully. I couldn’t do it without all the folks mentioned and many others. Thank you again.
Point 2: Ready for the slowdown
Please don’t take this as a complaint, but it is kind of funny when you get to the week and you’re relieved that things are going to slow down just a little bit. We’re at the stage where we’ve got two kids doing all kinds of activities and another itching to do it.
On Friday, I took the three kids to a dual in Treynor where two of them wrestled. I had to take off at 8:15 from the dual in order to get back in time for the premiere of the Friday night basketball scoreboard show. After the show, I recorded Saturday morning’s sports and scoreboard, and I was able to tuck into bed at about 1:45 AM.
On Saturday morning, we were up at 7:15 for little boys basketball for one kid and then a trio of 3-on-3 games in Nebraska City. We had a little get together at the venerable Trevor Maeder’s house in the evening, watching Alabama prove their greatness and Iowa the opposite. My wife made it an early night, but….well, I’m not smart like her.
On Sunday, we were back off to Treynor for a youth wrestling tournament. I came to a realization that Treynor might be the perfect spot for all the heavy hitters to come together. You’ve got folks from Omaha and the best of the best in Western Iowa all taking the chance to wrestle. It was a long, grueling day, and I think I might have busted my knee up. I know I busted my voice up.
Again, don’t take this as complaining because there’s probably going to come a day where I wish I could go back. But, here we are on a Monday, and I’m happy to finally take a breath. But about that knee….
Point 3: College football coaching carousel
There has been more movement among Power Five schools and blueblood schools than we’ve ever seen. Or at least it seems that way. Here’s how I would rank the hires…
1. USC (Lincoln Riley): A home run hire. Riley was already getting the nation’s top talent to Oklahoma. Now it gets even easier.
2. LSU (Brian Kelly): Say what you want about Brian Kelly the person, but he is an incredible coach. And he has only killed a kid in one of his years of coaching.
3. Oklahoma (Brent Venables): It makes sense, but bringing a defensive guy in as a head coach that has never been a head coach before can sometimes go awry. Venables has been up for a lot of jobs in the past, though, so he appears to have the characteristics needed to lead a program.
4. Washington (Kaleb DeBoer): I love this hire for Washington. It’s not all that sexy, but DeBoer has been successful pretty much everywhere, including building Sioux Falls into a beast in the NAIA. His overall head coaching record is 79-9.
5. Notre Dame (Marcus Freeman): This was the safe move for Notre Dame. The fans were jonesing for this hire, and the players probably were, too. He certainly seems like a dynamic individual, but he’s unproven as a head coach. I would have been backing the money truck up to Luke Fickell or Matt Campbell, but I understand why this was the move.
6. Florida (Billy Napier): Napier won a lot at Louisiana, but you can throw a rock and find a dozen overlooked and talented studs in that state. His recruiting prowess should play well at Florida, but my guy Mike’l Severe has consistently noted his in-game tactics are less than great. And maybe he has my mind jaded a bit on this guy. Or maybe he’s right?
7. TCU (Sonny Dykes): Dykes knows the area, and he’s been recruiting and winning in the area the past three years. He was 25-10 at SMU.
8. SMU (Rhett Lashlee): Lashlee is a quarterback whisperer and has done great work as an OC or QB coach at Arkansas State, Auburn, SMU and Miami. He’s thrust into a ready-made situation, and it should work well.
9. Virginia Tech (Brent Pry): I guess.
10. Texas Tech (Joey McGuire): I don’t know much about Joey Mac, but somebody has to be 10th!
There’s a lot of talk that Mario Cristobal could be on his way to Miami. If that happens, I would probably move that hire up to No. 3. And then I’d have to reassess when Oregon makes a hire. I hear Scott Frost once coached there…
Point 4: Thoughts on the four teams in the CFP
The College Football Playoff committee gave us a top four yesterday, and I don’t think there’s a whole lot to argue about. Frankly, I was surprised Georgia fell below Michigan, but I suppose the committee threw a bone to the folks that think they are biased towards the SEC.
And let me tell you, people, it’s not bias. Alabama and Georgia are the two best teams in the nation, and they will likely prove it later this month. Any argument against Alabama as the No. 1 team runs a little hollow in my eyes given the fact that they just clowned the team everybody seemed to agree was the No. 1 team in the land.
Let’s save the conspiracy theories on Georgia losing on purpose so they can get two SEC teams in. What good does it do UGA to get two SEC teams in? Who is the biggest threat to them winning a natty? It’s Alabama. They want nothing to do with ‘Bama in the playoff.
Michigan at No. 1? I agree that their last two games have been very impressive. Well, the last of those was plenty predictable given the best team in the West Division was actually not in the game. However, that 42-27 win over Ohio State, where they basically took their soul and crushed it was something. Still, if you look at the full profile, it’s hard argue with placing them behind Alabama since they had to survive close games with Rutgers, Nebraska and Penn State. The Tide did have some survivals, too, but…Rutgers?!
Point 5: First look predictions
Alabama 42 Cincinnati 13: Cincinnati is good, and they deserve to be there. They won at Notre Dame, after all. But this is Alabama and this is Nick Saban. They are going to roll.
Georgia 19 Michigan 13: I think Michigan matches up better with Georgia than most programs in the country. They can handle the physicality that Georgia likes to play with, but I’m just not sure they are going to be able to do a whole lot on offense against that UGA defense.
Point 6: Coverage this week
It’s a busy week. Here’s a look at the broadcast calendar for the week:
Monday, December 6th
FM: Iowa State Cyclone Coaches Show, 6:30 PM
Tuesday, December 7th
AM: Girl/Boy Corner Conference High School Basketball Doubleheader — Fremont-Mills at East Mills, 6:00 PM with radio joined in progress (Trevor Maeder)
FM: Girl/Boy Hawkeye Ten Conference High School Basketball Doubleheader — Shenandoah at Red Oak, 6:00 PM (Derek Martin)
Thursday, December 9th
FM: Men’s College Basketball — Iowa at Iowa State, 7:00 pre-game, 8:00 tip
Friday, December 10th
The season premiere of This Week in Wrestling with Trevor Maeder and Steve Baier at 5:15.
AM: Girl/Boy Corner Conference High School Basketball Doubleheader — Stanton at East Mills, 6:00 PM with radio joined in progress (Ethan Hewett)
FM: Girl/Boy Hawkeye Ten Conference High School Basketball Doubleheader — St. Albert at Lewis Central, 6:00 PM (Trevor Maeder)
Following the games, tune into the KMA Sports Keast Auto Center High School Basketball Scoreboard Show from 9:30 to 11:00
Saturday, December 11th
Listen to the Saturday morning High School Basketball Scoreboard Show at 7:20 and 8:15.
FM: High School Wrestling -- Riverside Invitational (Trevor Maeder & Steve Baier)
Extra Point: One quote for the week
If you’re always racing to the next moment, what happens to the one you’re in? –Nanette Mathews
Send your questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.