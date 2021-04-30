IHSAA

(Boone) -- Thirteen KMAland officials have been recognized for their work by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. 

Honors announced by the IHSAA range from officials of the year to acknowledging years of service. The complete release can be found here. The list of recognized KMAland officials is available below. 

IHSAA OFFICIALS AWARDS & RECOGNITION

Aspiring New Official — Casey Pelzer, Atlantic

50 Years of Service — Paul Honnold, Clarinda

50 Years of Service — Bob Sweeney, Atlantic

35 Years of Service — Mike Anderson, Clarinda

35 Years of Service — Jerry Hartman, Creston

35 Years of Service — Dennis Perry, Essex

35 Years of Service — Terry Weisenborn, Extra

25 Years of Service — Timothy Blum, Council Bluffs

25 Years of Service — Christopher Girres, Council Bluffs

15 Years of Service — Matt Bird, Clarinda

15 Years of Service — Rod Foutch, Missouri Valley

15 Years of Service — Donnie Kenkel, Portsmouth

15 Years of Service — Rick Powell, Logan

