(Boone) -- Thirteen KMAland officials have been recognized for their work by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
Honors announced by the IHSAA range from officials of the year to acknowledging years of service. The complete release can be found here. The list of recognized KMAland officials is available below.
IHSAA OFFICIALS AWARDS & RECOGNITION
Aspiring New Official — Casey Pelzer, Atlantic
50 Years of Service — Paul Honnold, Clarinda
50 Years of Service — Bob Sweeney, Atlantic
35 Years of Service — Mike Anderson, Clarinda
35 Years of Service — Jerry Hartman, Creston
35 Years of Service — Dennis Perry, Essex
35 Years of Service — Terry Weisenborn, Extra
25 Years of Service — Timothy Blum, Council Bluffs
25 Years of Service — Christopher Girres, Council Bluffs
15 Years of Service — Matt Bird, Clarinda
15 Years of Service — Rod Foutch, Missouri Valley
15 Years of Service — Donnie Kenkel, Portsmouth
15 Years of Service — Rick Powell, Logan