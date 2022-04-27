Drake Relays
Photo: Drake Relays

(KMAland) -- Aside from the numerous high schoolers, several former KMAlanders will compete at the college level of this weekend’s Drake Relays.

Trevor Maeder will be on hand throughout the weekend providing reports on Twitter (@TrevMaeder96). Check out the list of former KMAlanders competing below.

FORMER KMALANDERS AT DRAKE RELAYS

Amber Aesoph (Bishop Heelan/Iowa) – 800, 1500, 4x800, Distance Medley

Zach Ambrose (Boyer Valley/Morningside) – 4x800

Craig Alan Becker (Atlantic/UNI) – 4x800

Lauren Brown (Underwood/Central) – Distance Medley

Brigham Daniel (Glidden-Ralston/Hawkeye Community College) – Sprint Medley

Jade Hays (Coon Rapids-Bayard/Buena Vista) – 4x100, 4x400, 4x200

Isabella Hogue (Conestoga/Nebraska Wesleyan) – Sprint Medley

Danielle Hoyle (Paton-Churdan/Iowa State) – Hammer Throw

Madison Jochum (Bishop Heelan/South Dakota) – 4x800, Sprint Medley

Noah Jorgenson (Sidney/Central) – Distance Medley

Taylor McCreedy (Atlantic/Iowa Central) – 4x800, Distance Medley

Wyatt Pryor (Woodbine/Northwestern) – 4x400

Gratt Reed (Atlantic/Iowa) – 110 Hurdles, 4x100, Shuttle Hurdles, Sprint Medley

Janette Schraft (Glenwood/Iowa State) – 4x800, Distance Medley

Josey Starner (Thomas Jefferson/South Dakota) – Javelin

David Thompson (Griswold/Iowa State) – 1500

Rebekah Topham (Griswold/Unattached) – 3000-meter steeplechase

