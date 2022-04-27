(KMAland) -- Aside from the numerous high schoolers, several former KMAlanders will compete at the college level of this weekend’s Drake Relays.
Trevor Maeder will be on hand throughout the weekend providing reports on Twitter (@TrevMaeder96). Check out the list of former KMAlanders competing below.
FORMER KMALANDERS AT DRAKE RELAYS
Amber Aesoph (Bishop Heelan/Iowa) – 800, 1500, 4x800, Distance Medley
Zach Ambrose (Boyer Valley/Morningside) – 4x800
Craig Alan Becker (Atlantic/UNI) – 4x800
Lauren Brown (Underwood/Central) – Distance Medley
Brigham Daniel (Glidden-Ralston/Hawkeye Community College) – Sprint Medley
Jade Hays (Coon Rapids-Bayard/Buena Vista) – 4x100, 4x400, 4x200
Isabella Hogue (Conestoga/Nebraska Wesleyan) – Sprint Medley
Danielle Hoyle (Paton-Churdan/Iowa State) – Hammer Throw
Madison Jochum (Bishop Heelan/South Dakota) – 4x800, Sprint Medley
Noah Jorgenson (Sidney/Central) – Distance Medley
Taylor McCreedy (Atlantic/Iowa Central) – 4x800, Distance Medley
Wyatt Pryor (Woodbine/Northwestern) – 4x400
Gratt Reed (Atlantic/Iowa) – 110 Hurdles, 4x100, Shuttle Hurdles, Sprint Medley
Janette Schraft (Glenwood/Iowa State) – 4x800, Distance Medley
Josey Starner (Thomas Jefferson/South Dakota) – Javelin
David Thompson (Griswold/Iowa State) – 1500
Rebekah Topham (Griswold/Unattached) – 3000-meter steeplechase