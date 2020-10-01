(Irving, Texas) -- Several regional athletes have been named semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy.
Iowa State’s Chase Allen, Sam Burt of Kansas, Kansas State’s Tyler Burns, Nebraska’s Ben Stille, Drake’s Victor Jergens, Brawntae Wells of Northern Iowa and Northwest Missouri State’s Jackson Barnes are all on the latest list.
The award recognizes “an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.”
View the complete release from the National Football Foundation linked here.