(KMAland) -- Several regional men's college basketball players were named to the NABC's All-District Teams on Tuesday.
Keegan Murray (Iowa), Ochai Agbaji (Kansas), Izaiah Brockington (Iowa State), Nijel Pack (Kansas State) and Christian Braun (Kansas), AJ Green (Northern Iowa), Noah Carter (Northern Iowa) and Tucker DeVries (Drake) were among those choices.
Murray was a first-team nod in District 7 while Brockington, Pack and Agbaji were first-team selections in District 8, and Green was a first-team choice in District 16.
Braun (District 8), Carter (District 16) and DeVries (District 16) were second-team selections. UNI Coach Ben Jacobson was also the NABC District 16 Coach of the Year.
View the full list of NABC selections here.