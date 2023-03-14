(KMAland) -- Several regional college basketball players were named to the NABC All-District Teams while Kansas State's Jerome Tang was the District 8 Coach of the Year.
Find the full list of honorees here and the list of regional college conference players below.
FIRST TEAM
Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton (District 5)
Kris Murray, Iowa (District 7)
Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State (District 8)
Markquis Nowell, Kansas State (District 8)
Jalen Wilson, Kansas (District 8)
Bowen Born, Northern Iowa (District 16)
Tucker DeVries, Drake (District 16)
Kobe Brown, Missouri (District 20)
SECOND TEAM
Baylor Scheierman, Creighton (District 5)
Gradey Dick, Kansas (District 8)
Gabe Kalscheur, Iowa State (District 8)
Roman Penn, Drake (District 16)
COACHES OF THE YEAR
Jerome Tang, Kansas State (District 8)