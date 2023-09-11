(Seymour) -- Seymour volleyball has won six in a row and helped their coach reach a career milestone this past weekend.
The Warriorettes (8-2 overall) beat Bluegrass Conference foes Murray and Twin Cedars on Saturday to claim the Twin Cedars triangular championship, and head coach Jennifer Miller grabbed her 300th career win in the process.
“We beat both teams fairly easily,” Coach Miller said of the weekend. “They’re inexperienced, but I was slightly concerned because I think the girls were feeling a little pressure. We didn’t play our absolute best or anything, but they got it done and they got better as we played. It was a really good feeling to win, get my 300th and be home by 11:30.”
The Seymour roster is littered with experience and guided by five seniors that have been key players in 19-win and 21-win seasons over the past two years.
“That’s always a big deal in a small school,” Miller said. “When you have so much experience on the floor, it makes a big difference.”
The seniors all hold major roles within the system with middles Olivia Power and Maysen Trimble ranking one and two in kills, respectively, while right side Taylor Ruby is third. Gracie Peck hits on the outside, although Coach Miller says her outsides are mostly used for the defensive side.
“They’re so good at anticipating and understanding where the hit is going, and they know whether to tip it or hit it,” Miller said. “They’re matched up against the other team’s best hitters, and they do a great job of getting everything up.”
Mendon Jellison is the other senior on the roster while junior Kaitlyn Keller is the team’s setter and classmate Leah Rinchiuso has also been a key hitter for Seymour this season. Junior Ashlynn Sharp and freshman Lacie Peck have also been contributors this season.
“I don’t think there is a limit (to their potential),” Coach Miller said. “I know we eventually run into private schools (in the postseason). We run into Holy Trinity Catholic a lot, and Burlington Notre Dame is really good. Ankeny Christian is in our conference, and we want to play them for the conference championship. We played for it last year, and we have everybody back so I think we can get there.
“We did a lot of things to try and speed up our play because when we play teams like that we can’t keep up speed-wise. Other than that, I’m enjoying the ride. I had (this senior group) in second grade, and I remember them telling me they were going to play volleyball for me. Now, they’re taller than me and play really hard. I love their dedication and commitment.”
