(Corning) -- The first night of a John J. Harris Tournament unlike any other did not lack entertainment with some repeat champions, dominant performances and plenty of drama at the 66th annual edition of one of KMAland's wrestling staples.
Friday's wrestling action featured the complete brackets for the 106 to 145-pound weight classes, where seven wrestlers from six different KMAland schools nabbed individual titles.
Talented Missouri Valley freshman Eli Becerra notched his first John J. Harris title, doing so at 106 pounds. Becerra earned his title with an 11-4 victory over Tegan Slaybaugh (ACGC).
"I wrestled a lot better than I have been," Becerra said. "I got taken down early, then he got back points on me. I got out, took him down and got back points."
The victory for Becerra moved him to 34-0 on his high school career.
"I just have to keep doing what I'm doing," he said. "Work hard in practice and do the right things with my body."
The next two championships went to Riverside behind the duo of John Schroder and Jace Rose.
Schroder notched his second consecutive John J. title with a 51-second pin over Lincoln Keeler (Creston/O-M).
"I wasn't really ready to be physical," Schroder said. "Then I came out with an underhook at the edge of the mat and put it away."
Rose's championship came against a familiar opponent, as the junior beat Nodaway Valley's Elliot Cooney for the third consecutive year, doing so this time with a 7-3 decision.
"I got a lot of respect for him," Rose said. "The better person came out on top, I guess. I was just being more physical and doing what I do."
Rose was joined in the three-championship club Friday night by Atlantic-CAM's Joe Weaver, who defeated Missouri Valley's Zavier Trovato by a 12-8 decision in an entertaining, but wild finals match.
"Any title is fun, but John J is a big tournament," Weaver said. "It's extra special to win it. There's just something about this tournament. There's just a lot of energy and it's a fun place to wrestle."
While Rose and Weaver now have a trio of John J. titles to their name, Mount Ayr senior Bryce Shaha one-upped them with his fourth title thanks to a victory over Triston Barncastle in the 132-pound championship match. Shaha is the first four-time John J champion since former Creston/O-M standout Chase Shiltz.
"It means a lot," Shaha said about his quartet of championships. "These are childhood dreams come true. I worked for this through middle school and high school. It was finally my time to get it done, so I just went out there and got it done."
At 138 pounds, Clarinda's Kale Downey and Creston/O-M's Garon Wurster provided a sneak peek of next week's Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament with a thrilling championship match. Ultimately, it was Downey prevailing with a 7-5 decision.
"I feel like I wrestled pretty hard, but I have some things to improve on for next week," Downey said. "My conditioning really paid off. I just kept going. I was taking my shots and doing what I'm comfortable with."
Friday's tournament action concluded with a compelling champion, but controversial finish at 145 pounds, as Central Decatur's Logan Jones pinned Dawson Bond (Red Oak). Bond controlled the majority of the match. However, during a scramble, the official ruled that Bond's shoulders had touched the mat, awarding the pin to Jones. The shocking finish was met with dismay from the Red Oak crowd and confusion from the others in attendance."
"He had a two-on-one," Jones said about the wild match. "I just grabbed his leg. He ended up on his back. It was a tough match."
The wild ending was a fitting end to the unranked Jones' remarkable night. He beat 1A No. 7 Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr) in the quarterfinals and edged 1A No. 6 Nolan Moore (Riverside) in the semifinals before his championship over 2A No. 9 Bond. His victory over Moore was also the 100th of his career.
"It's a very special thing," Jones said. "I finished fifth last year and was seeded seventh. I came in as the underdog. It just worked. I was just being aggressive and non-defensive."
Creston/O-M has the lead in the team standings, tallying 122.5 points Friday night. Missouri Valley resides in second with 108.5. Mount Ayr is in a distant third with 63.5 points while Riverside, Nodaway Valley, Atlantic, Winterset, Central Decatur, Red Oak and Clarinda make up the rest of the top 10.
Action will resume on Saturday with the 152 to 285-pound portion of the tournament. Saturday's finals can be heard on KMA 960. The complete list of champions and current team scores, as well as video interviews with Becerra, Schroder, Rose, Weaver, Shaha, Downey and Jones can be viewed below.
INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS
106: Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley)
113: John Schroder (Riverside)
120: Jace Rose (Riverside)
126: Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM)
132: Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr)
138: Kale Downey (Clarinda)
145: Logan Jones (Central Decatur)
TEAM SCORES
1. Creston/O-M (122.5)
2. Missouri Valley (108.5)
3. Mount Ayr (63.5)
4. Riverside (60)
5. Nodaway Valley (55)
6. Atlantic-CAM (51)
7. Winterset (49.5)
8. Central Decatur (44)
9. Red Oak (43)
10. Clarinda (41)
11. AC/GC (20)
12. Southwest Iowa (16)
13. Wayne (11)
14. Bedford/Lenox (8)
15. MVAOUCOU (6)
16. East Mills (4)
Tri-Center (4)
18. Clarinda Academy (0)
Clarke (0)
Griswold (0)
Panorama (0)
Southwest Valley (0)