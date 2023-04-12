(Council Bluffs) -- After 11 years at Allen Community College in Iola, Kansas, Andy Shaw will take over the Iowa Western men’s basketball program.
Shaw, who takes over for the retiring Chad Van Riessen, joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Wednesday morning.
“I actually first stepped on campus here this last summer,” Coach Shaw said. “They had a Rising Stars All-Star event, and when I pulled up to campus I was blown away by the facilities and the gym. You see a commitment to excellence at Iowa Western.”
While Van Riessen was leading the Reivers in his final season at the helm, Shaw was continuing his build at Allen County. Shaw directed a 23-win season one season after qualifying the program for its first NJCAA Tournament.
“It was a great place, but it was a lot smaller than here,” Shaw said. “There seem to be more resources here.”
Along with the resources, Coach Shaw knows it comes with high expectations.
“You can see it with the football team winning national championships, several other national championships and conference titles here,” he said. “There is a big bar here, and we’ve got to work every day to make sure we’re competing for those championships alongside the other sports here. I’m excited to be here.”
Shaw, who played as a walk-on at Oklahoma State and then began his coaching career as a student and graduate assistant in Stillwater, says Iowa Western fans can expect a major commitment to the defensive side of the floor.
“Kind of our recipe the last few years when we had lots of success (at Allen) was our defense,” he said. “This last year, we finished No. 2 in points per game allowed in the nation. We were holding opponents into the low 60s and winning games with our defense. Defense is something that travels on the road and wins championships. You hear that cliche, but it’s true. That’s something I look forward to implementing here.”
Listen to much more with Shaw from Wednesday’s Upon Further Review in the audio file below.