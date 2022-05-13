(Neola) -- The St. Albert girls flexed their muscle on Friday with a dominant performance at Friday's Class 1A First Round Regional Golf Tournament in Neola.
The Saintes put four golfers in the top five and shot 367 as a team to win the meet by 44 strokes over runner-up West Monona.
"We set our goals to win this," said St. Albert Coach Mike Klusman. "For a while, it was in question whether we could put it together. To shoot 367 as a team is phenomenal."
Lainey Sheffield highlighted St. Albert's day with a championship. At long last, Sheffield finally cracked a score under 90 with an 89.
"I'm stoked," Sheffield said about her big performance. "I'm so proud of how we played today. I love this course. It's always fun to come out and play. It's no problem as long as you keep it in the fairway. I executed the holes when I needed to. I've never broken 90 before, so I'm happy to do that."
Teammate Alexis Narmi finished two strokes behind Sheffield with a 91.
"Today was super exciting," Narmi said. "My irons were good, and my putting was on. My confidence is good, and that helped me shave more strokes off. I so badly wanted to beat Lainey, but it's OK. A 91 was exciting. I'm really happy for the team and glad I was the runner-up."
Ava Hughes finished fourth with a 92, and Ella Klusman carded a 95 for the Saintes.
"They never got flustered," Klusman said. "They were always positive. It was a great day to play golf. They work hard at perfecting their game of golf and put in the extra time. This is the reward that happens when you do that. The girls feed off of each other. It's fun to watch."
The Saintes travel to Anita next Wednesday with a trip to the state tournament on the line. They golfed that course in last year's regional final but did not qualify for state.
"We get another chance," Klusman said. "Hopefully, we can put another round together like we did today."
West Monona also qualified for the regional final with a runner-up finish.
Logan-Magnolia's Cara Ohl and East Mills' Mallory Lang also advanced after tying for sixth.
Find the full results and interviews with Narmi, Sheffield and Coach Klusman below.