(Fort Dodge) -- Shenandoah alum Kealey Anderson and the Iowa Central volleyball team begin the NJCAA Division II National Tournament on Tuesday.
Iowa Central enters the NJCAA Division II National Tournament at 19-3. The season started in October but was suspended.
"It's been a bumpy road," Anderson said on Monday's Upon Further Review. "We've been through a lot, but we have prepared for this, and we are ready to go."
The Tritons did not play a game from October 28th to January 19th -- a span of 83 days.
"I was bummed," she said. "This was supposed to be my last year. It was sad, but I'm thankful that we've still had a season. If anything, I'm just thankful. It's just been a ride."
The 2019 Shenandoah graduate averages a team-high four kills per set. The sophomore is also second on the Tritons in digs with 225. Her 40 blocks rank fourth, and she was recently named a first-team Iowa Community College Athletic Conference selection. Anderson admits her accomplishments have exceeded even her own expectations.
"Going into college, I didn't think I was going to play," she said. "I'm very thankful and glad I can be where I am today."
One area where Anderson feels she has improved the most is defensively.
"I've really worked on my defense and being a smarter player all around," she said. "I think the coaches have really done a great job at coaching this year. I didn't have those skills as a freshman."
The team has made massive strides, too.
"All the girls are great," Anderson said. "Each girl has stepped up in their way. It's shown how much of a diverse and strong team we are."
The Tritons begin their path to a national championship on Tuesday when they face No. 14-seeded Carl Sandberg, who they beat in five sets on October 12th.
"We've been preparing for each team," he said. "We are prepared to go further. We know we can do well. We've scouted their defense and their hitters. We are ready for whatever comes at us."
No matter what happens to the Tritons in the tournament, Anderson, who is studying radiology, knows she will be back next year thanks to the extra year of eligibility granted by the NJCAA.
The complete interview with Anderson can be heard below.