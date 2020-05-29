(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's baseball program returns many key pieces from last year and is preparing for a season that they weren't certain would happen.
"For a while, I didn't think it was going to happen," Coach Brett Roberts said. "Now, we're in scramble mode, trying to get everything together. A lot of excitement. We have everybody back. Just having this opportunity to play sports and play together is great for us and we are really happy."
Practices can begin Monday. Teams are able to play opening games on June 15th. The Mustangs will open that night against Clarinda at home.
"When we hit June 1st, we're going to have to hit it at full stride," Roberts said. "We're going to have to be ready to go. It's a whole new variable for everybody to deal with. There can't be any wasted throws, drills or swings."
The Mustangs posted a 7-23 record last season but graduated zero seniors.
"Some of those guys have been here awhile," Roberts said. "When you go through those battles and take your lumps, it builds you. Being able to bring everybody back, they know each other so well. It's a team together. There's nothing new we have to develop."
Coach Roberts' squad will be led by five seniors -- Devin Morelock, Kyle Cerven, Anthony Stogdill, Austin Herold and Nick Mather.
Morelock, Cerven, Herold and Mather all made starts on the mound last season, but Herold's availability will be limited due to an off-season surgery. Mather posted a 3-4 record with a 1.72 ERA and 34 strikeouts. Cerven went 1-2 with a 2.93 ERA. Morelock also pitched seven innings last season.
Sophomore Logan Dickerson, junior Cain Lorimor and junior Blake Doyle also made starts on the bump last season for Coach Roberts.
Offensively, Owen McCunn hit .273 with 12 RBIs. Lorimor hit .277 with 11 RBIs while Stogdill and Morelock drove in 14 and 13 runs respectively. Carter Ruzek, Brody Owen and Braden Knight also return after some quality playing time last season.
"We're really excited about the experience we bring back," Roberts said. "Really excited to see the growth some of these kids have done physically and mentally."
A shortened season has made it difficult for any team to set a win total they hope to achieve, so Roberts just hopes his team can be thankful for the opportunity ahead of them while building towards the postseason.
"Our biggest goal is just the opportunity to have a season," Roberts said. "The postseason date didn't change, we've got to be ready for that date. We've got to get into that groove and be peaking at the right time. We just want to be able to make a run in the postseason."
The complete interview with Coach Roberts can be viewed below.