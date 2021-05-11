(Shenandoah) -- As the baseball season approaches, the Shenandoah baseball team figures to rely on its senior nucleus and what they hope is a stingy defense.
"We are feeling pretty good," Coach Brett Roberts said. "We have seven seniors and a lot of young kids that have played a lot of baseball growing up and are fighting to contribute. We have good competition at some spots. Competition drives kids to work hard and achieve more, so that's good."
The Mustangs' seven seniors -- Braden Knight, Couper Gile, Cain Lorimor, Brody Owen, Owen McCunn, David Rendon and Carter Ruzek -- expect to take on a massive leadership role this season. Particularly on the defensive side.
"We've leaned on this class for the last couple of years," he said. "This is their fifth year in the program. They know as much as I do about our opponents, ideas and strategies. We will probably have our shortstop, second baseman, center fielder, catcher and first baseman as seniors. When you have that good leadership and experience, it makes you a solid defensive team."
Roberts feels the Mustangs' defense was one of their biggest strengths in last year's 4-10 campaign.
"We really push defense a lot," he said. "I feel like we were good and made the simple, fundamental plays."
Of course, the defense starts with pitching. Last year's ace -- Nick Mather -- graduated.
Lorimor, Ruzek and Logan Dickerson saw time on the hill last season and will likely see an enhanced role this year. Lorimor tossed 15 1/3 innings with a 7.30 ERA and 11 strikeouts last season. Ruzek fanned six batters in 7 2/3 innings and Dickerson fielded a 6.12 ERA with eight strikeouts in four appearances.
"One of the good things about our Hawkeye Ten schedule is that they got a chance to pitch against some good competition," Roberts said. "They are going to learn a lot about themselves as a pitcher and what they need to work on. We have some arms back. We need to find out where they need to be. They are pushing each other, and that's good."
Blake Herold saw some work as an eighth-grader and should be a contributor to this year's rotation.
Offensively, Knight led the attack with .333/.404/.436 with 8 RBIs last year.
"We have to find a way to score some more runs," Roberts said. "We also need to have more productive at-bats, to be more balanced in our lineup and consistent as an offensive baseball team."
The Mustangs open the season on May 26th against Missouri Valley, followed by a May 27th showdown with Clarinda on KMA 960. Roberts says there might be some bumps in the road in the early stages of the season, but he insists they will make the
"We need to get some rust out," he said. "I'm looking for our kids to battle. Every play and pitch will be a battle. From their effort and teamwork, we will become a better team as we go through the year."
Roberts made his comments on Tuesday's Upon Further Review. Hear the full interview below.
