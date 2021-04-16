(Shenandoah) -- It came down to the final race, but Shenandoah defended their home track with a team title at the Fillie Relays, edging Riverside by three points, 124 to 121.
Brenna Godfreand and Christene Johnson won individual events for the Fillies. Godfread was the 800 champion (2:36.39), and Johnson won the 1500 (5:50.52).
"It was a good race," Johnson said. "Pacing is the most important thing. You can always slow down, but you can't go too fast. I usually start really fast and then cut back. In the last lap, I just go as good as I can."
Sara Morales swept the throwing events. The sophomore threw 110-05.50 in the discus and 39.08.75 in the shot put.
The shuttle hurdle quartet of Caroline Rogers, Sara Gilbert, Kate Lantz and Hadlee Kinghorn took first in 1:16.73.
Riverside won five events. Veronica Andrusyshyn played a hand in three of them.
Andrusyshyn won the 100 (13.37), 100 hurdles (17.34) and joined Izzy Bluml, Emma Gordon and Lydia Erickson to win the 4 x 100.
Her 100 hurdle crown came by .02 over Izzy Weldon (Fremont-Mills).
"My first thought was that I had to beat her with the first two hurdles," she said. "I just wanted to catch her throughout the whole thing. That was my main focus."
Erickson claimed gold in the 200 meters with a time of 28.47.
In the final event of the night, the Bulldogs' 4 x 400 squad of Carly Henderson, Macy Woods, Mackenzie Olmstead and Ella Hensley gave Riverside a chance to win the team title. However, Shenandoah finished second, preventing Riverside from leaving Shenandoah with the crown.
Red Oak finished third. The Tigers scored 80 points behind a stellar showing in the relays. They won the 4 x 200 (Camryn Bass, Ashlynn Bentley, Araina Brummett and Liz Carbaugh) in 1:55.68), 4 x 800 (Delaney Hall, Chloe DeVries, Bass and Alexa McCunn) in 10:35.54, sprint medley (Macy Boswell, Bentley, Brummett and Carbaugh) in 2:00.07, and distance medley (Bozwell, Bentley, Brummett and DeVries) in 4:45.39.
Carbaugh also won the long jump with a leap of 16-02.
"The connection my team and I have is great," she said. "That helps a lot. We aren't a big team, so we rely on the relays to do our well. I think our team has done a good job. We are just trying to take off any way we can."
Stanton's Tara Peterson made the 35-minute drive home with a pair of gold medals.
The senior won the 400 (1:05.15) and 400 hurdles (1:12.30).
"It was nice that there was no wind tonight, so I could get out there and work hard," Peterson said. "Those are my best races. I just do what I got to do. I feel like I finished well. The times aren't where I need them to be, but we are working on getting them down."
Teammate Carly Roberts was the 3000-meter champion with a run of 12:56.68.
The meet's final champion came from Fremont-Mills' Izzy Weldon, who won the high jump by clearing 4-10.
Full results are available here. Click below to view the full interviews with Peterson, Carbaugh, Andrusyshyn and Johnson.