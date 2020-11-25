(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Mustangs are eager to open their 2020 basketball season and thankful to have the opportunity to even have a basketball season.
"We are really excited," first-year Coach Jay Soderberg said. "I have told the boys to enjoy every single day that we get the opportunity to play and practice."
As Soderberg -- a Minnesota native -- pointed out, many other states will not get to have a winter sports season.
"We consider ourselves lucky that we get the opportunity right now," he said.
The season has had a less than ideal start for the Mustangs so far. They were 12 players throughout different stages of their opening week of practice. And their scheduled season opener against Underwood for Monday has been called off. Despite the early season adversity, Soderberg likes the direction of his team.
"It's gone pretty well," he said. "We have a lot of numbers out. I think we have 36 guys out. They worked really, really hard and we had a good first week of practice."
Soderberg -- who was an assistant last year under Coach Derek Howard -- inherits a program that went 5-18 last season.
"We took advantage of the opportunities that we had," Soderburg said. "We hit a tough stretch in the middle of the year where we had to play some of the bigger schools."
Braden Knight is the top returning scorer for the Mustangs. Knight posted 11.6 points per game as a junior, shot 41.5 percent from the field and was 26 percent from beyond the arc. Soderberg expects Knight to be the leader this season.
"We are hoping for big things from Braden this year," he said. "He's a good scorer of the basketball and gets to the basket well. He's a bigger guard, so he can go low and score. We are looking at him to try to propel our offense. If he's averaging 15 to 20 points per game, we have got a chance to win some games."
Blake Herold, Brody Owen, Cain Lorimor, Sam Martin, David Rendon and Beau Gardner are also expected to be key contributors for the Mustangs this season.
For Shenandoah, the goal this season is simple...improve.
"We want to win more than last year," Soderberg said. "One of the big goals is to maybe get to eight or 10 wins and keep competing. We know that we have some very difficult teams we are going to play this year. We want to just take those opportunities to learn."
The Mustangs are now slated to open their season Tuesday at home against Southwest Valley on KMA 960. The complete interview with Coach Soderberg can be heard below.