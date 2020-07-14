(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah and Clarinda opened the season facing each other. One of them will end their season at the expense of the other.
Shenandoah is hoping it's not them.
The Mustangs enter Tuesday's showdown with a 4-9 record and the second seed in Class 2A District 15.
"Defensively, and on the pitching mound, I like where we are," Coach Brett Roberts said. "We just need some hits to start falling."
The Mustangs opened the season 2-0 but found themselves in a lull towards the end of June -- losing six straight at the hands of Glenwood, Denison-Schleswig, Kuemper Catholic, Atlantic, Lewis Central and Tri-Center. They got off the schneid with an 11-1 victory over Fremont-Mills Thursday in their regular-season finale."
"The pitchers you face in the Hawkeye Ten prepare you for anything," Roberts said. "We were just finally able to score some runs. Playing in this conference prepares you for the postseason."
The Mustangs are hitting only .204 as a team, which has led to an emphasis on offense leading up to the postseason.
"You just continue to work on approach, kind of iron some of the things you can mechanically and do as much live hitting as you can," Roberts said. "They just need to be in the right place mentally."
Braden Knight and Cain Lorimor have paced the Mustangs this year by hitting .306 and .282 respectively.
"They barrel the ball up really well," Roberts said. "They see the ball really well out of the pitcher's hands. They have put in a lot of time to baseball in their lives. They're kind of starting to get some of the benefits. I think they're just getting used to varsity level and pitching. They're both very smart baseball players."
The Mustangs have been led on the mound by the duo of Blake Doyle and Nick Mather.
Mather boasts a 2.25 ERA with 22 strikeouts while Doyle has fanned 16 batters on his way to a 4.63 ERA.
"They pound the zone really well," Roberts said. "They do a really good job of not giving anything free and letting their defense play behind them. They both can throw different pitches for strikes. When they're at the best is when they're painting the corners. They both do a lot of things the same and those two have really been workhorses for us."
Doyle was the workhorse for the Mustangs earlier this season when they beat Clarinda 1-0 on opening night, but that was a long time ago.
"I don't think you can take anyway from that first game," Roberts said. "We're both different teams."
The Cardinals offense has come a long ways since the shutout loss to Shenandoah on June 15th. They reached the district semifinals with an 11-1 victory over Red Oak Saturday.
"With this shortened season, whoever makes plays is going to win," Roberts said. "Whoever can take advantage when they have runners on base and whoever is hot that day is going to win. I think we're prepared. We just got to show up and play the best game we can possibly play."
Ryan Matheny will be in Neola with the call of Clarinda/Shenandoah followed by Treynor/Tri-Center on KMA-FM. Clarinda and Shen kick action off with first pitch slated for 4:30. The complete interview with Coach Roberts can be heard below.