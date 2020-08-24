Shenandoah Mustangs and Fillies

(Shenandoah) -- Tuesday's Shenandoah Early Bird Cross Country Meet has been postponed to September 1st. 

The decision to postpone the meet comes due to Tuesday's projected excessive heat. 

