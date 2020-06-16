(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Fillies relied on an eight-run seventh inning to beat Red Oak in a shootout to move to 2-0 for the first time since 2016.
The Fillies' dramatic 18-10 victory came after squandering a 10-3 lead by allowing seven unanswered in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings Tuesday night in a game heard on KMA-FM 99.1
"After the game, we just talked about consistency," Coach Aaron Burdorf said. "Overall, the girls kept their heads up, kept working, and the big seventh inning helped."
Shenandoah plated one run in the first and three more in the second to take an early 4-0 lead. Red Oak responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the third to trim Shen's lead to 4-3. Then things got wild.
With two out in the top of the fourth, The Fillies managed to score six runs to take a 10-3 lead. Red Oak returned the favor in the fourth with a quartet of two-out runs to cut the margin to 10-6 after four.
Neither team scored in the fifth and Red Oak kept Shen at bay in the sixth. The Tigers tied the contest in the bottom of the sixth courtesy of a two-RBI triple from Kyndal Kells and an RBI single from Chloe Johnson. However, Red Oak could not take the lead and Shen entered the seventh with a chance to get the lead back.
Coach Burdorf says the message to his team prior to the seventh was simple -- be aggressive.
"Just knowing we are the better team and putting the ball in play," he said. "Just making things happen. Force the action a little bit and good things will happen."
Good things did indeed happen for the Fillies. Ava Godfread got the inning started with a walk. Brooklen Black broke the tie in the next-bat with an RBI single, Lydia Morales kept the scoring alive with another RBI and Macee Blank managed a two-RBI single. In total, the Fillies put 13 batters at the plate and scored eight runs to take an 18-10 lead into the bottom of the seventh.
Pitcher Delanie Voshell then clamped down in the seventh and retired the Red Oak side to claim the victory.
"It wasn't my best night, but we pulled it out and came together at the end," Voshell said. "That's all that matters."
While it wasn't her best night, it was still a quality night for Voshell, who allowed six hits, six walks and three earned runs while fanning 12 batters. The DMACC commit has now struck out 25 batters in just two starts this season after retiring 13 in Shen's 10-7 win over Clarinda last night.
"I just focus on who I can get and when," she said. "I just do what I can."
"She's a really good pitcher," Burdorf said. "We have a ton of faith and confidence in her, just have to be more consistent in the strike zone. But she's doing a great job."
At the plate, Voshell was the only Shenandoah starter who did not record a hit, but that's because she was busy drawing walks, which she had five of Tuesday night.
"Honestly my biggest problem when I hit is waiting," she said. "I wasn't very patient last night, but I wanted to be tonight."
Lydia Morales slap-hit her way to her way to three hits, three runs and two RBIs.
"I started slapping last year, so I focus more on the outside, so I can hit up the third base line," she said. "But I tried to keep it closer so I could outrun them."
Nichole Gilbert also had another stellar night for the Fillies with two hits and two RBIs.
Sara Morales, Courtnee Griffin and Sidda Rodewald recorded one hit for the Fillies tonight.
Red Oak was paced by two hits and four RBIs from Kells. Johnson and Cami Porter also recorded hits for the Tigers. Red Oak falls to 0-2 on the season and will host Abraham Lincoln tomorrow followed by a road contest with St. Albert Thursday.
Shenandoah (2-0, 2-0) will now shift their attention to a non-conference battle with Sidney tomorrow night. Like Shenandoah, the Cowgirls have shown the ability to score runs at will early this season -- posting 18 runs in a win over Fremont-Mills Monday night.
"It's probably going to be the best team we play the first three nights,' Burdorf said. "We've got to come ready to play. They're going to put the ball in play. They have got a good pitcher. Just come ready to play and be happy we are out there."
The complete interviews with Morales, Voshell and Coach Burdorf can be found below.