(Shenandoah) -- The 84th known rendition of the Page County Super Bowl opens Class 2A postseason action Friday evening when Clarinda hosts Shenandoah on the KMAX-Stream.
Both teams enter the contest at 3-4 with the hopes of keeping their season alive. Shenandoah also looks to snap a three-game skid, which took its most recent blow last week with a 42-6 defeat at the hands of Greene County. Shenandoah Coach Ty Ratliff was able to find many positives despite the loss.
"When we came out, we were able to stop the run out of the Power I Formation, which is something we had struggled with all year. It was just one of those things where they found other ways to move the ball and that kinda hurt us in the long run."
The Mustangs posted victories over AHSTW, Sidney and Red Oak in the regular season and suffered losses to Alta-Aurelia, Clarinda, Atlantic and Greene County. Their three-win output marks the most for the program since 2016 and is more than their 2018 and 2019 win total combined.
"I thought all year that the kids were learning to compete to the end," Ratliff said. "We really didn't have any letdowns. The kids are resilient, they want the next play and another opportunity to go out there. It's great to see the effort."
One area where the Mustangs progressed throughout the season was in the passing game, paced by senior quarterback Zayne Zwickel's 979 yards and seven touchdowns.
"I thought Zayne did a good job finding some different targets throughout the year," Ratliff said. "Being able to pass the ball definitely helped us down the stretch."
The unique 2020 season has allowed every team to make the playoffs, which the Mustangs are postseason bound for the first time since 2015. Their opponent, Clarinda, is postseason bound for the first time since 2014 in what will be the first-ever postseason Page County Super Bowl, according to BCMoore.
"I think it's great," Ratliff said of a rematch with their fiercest foe. "It's one of those games that brings energy."
Clarinda was victorious 45-10 in their September 25th showdown courtesy of a fast start that featured a touchdown on the Cardinals' first offensive play.
"We had a terrible first quarter against them the first time," Ratliff said. "We've got to make sure that doesn't happen again."
While Shenandoah enters the postseason on a skid, the Cardinals are carrying some momentum into the playoffs with two wins in their last three games. Clarinda has been playing a physical level of football recently, one Coach Ratliff hopes his team can match.
"It's one of those games you just get up for," Ratliff said. "We've got to show up a lot better this time."
Ratliff is hopeful his team can contain Clarinda's stellar ground game, which burned them for 335 yards and four scores in their first meeting.
"I think one of the biggest keys we are going to have to focus on is stopping the run," he said. "We've got to do a good job of maintaining our gap responsibly, being physical at the point of attack and make them put the ball in the air."
Austin McNorton and Tom Moore will have the call Friday night on the KMAX-Stream 2. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning around 6:45. The complete interview with Coach Ratliff can be heard below.