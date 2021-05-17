(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah girls golf team relished the opportunity to host the first round of Class 2A regionals. And the result was a team title.
"This is the first time we've ever had it (regionals) at home," Coach Kyan Kirkholm said. "The girls earned it. They came through."
The Fillies paced the Class 2A field with a 381. Four of their six golfers carded scores in the 90s.
"It's what they wanted to do," Kirkholm said. "We've talked about being consistent. They have narrowed their highs and lows. They're a lot more consistent every time out. Now we have to be consistent on other golf courses."
Brooke Bauer shot a 92 to place second.
"We went through the rain and pushed through," Bauer said. "It was nice to have our home-course advantage. I feel like I chipped and putted well. I'm sure the other girls could say the same."
Halle Wheatley shot a 94 to finish third. Bailey Maher claimed fifth with a 96 and Morgan McGargill took sixth with a 99. Mya Hammon and Keelee Razee had respective scores of 117 and 135.
Treynor finished second in the team race with a 416. Maddie Lewis was the individual champion, thanks to a score of 90.
"I was really confident going in," Lewis said. "I played a lot of my shots smart instead of taking the risky way. I've tried to be smart most of the season. I try to keep the ball in play."
Teammate Brooklynn Currin finished fourth with a 96. Keely Smith tallied a 105, Andi Pittman muscled a 125, Grace Alff shot a 140 and Grace Abbott finished the day with a 175.
Red Oak finished third in the team standings with a 449. The Tigers advance to a regional final because the host (Shenandoah) was one of the top two teams. Payten Bass led Red Oak with a 103.
Clarinda tallied a 481 as a team and Missouri Valley carded a 513. Underwood and West Central Valley were not eligible for team scores.
Shenandoah, Treynor and Red Oak will look to punch their tickets to the state meet Monday when they head to Neola for a district final. The top two teams qualify.
"It's a nine-hole course," Kirkholm said. "We just have to get out there and play it. Van Meter is the top seed. They will be tough, but the rest of us will be fighting for that second spot."
Full results and interviews with Lewis, Bauer and Coach Kirkholm can be found below.