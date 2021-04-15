(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah girls golf team did something on Thursday night that it hadn't done in quite some time --- win their home tournament.
"This is my 13th year and the first time we've won this," Coach Kyan Kirkholm said. "We have come in second a mess of times. It feels good. We expect this. It's a tough course. But when you can win on your course, it's good. They played the way they can play."
The Fillies beat Creston by 11 strokes, 383 to 394.
The Panthers, however, had the top two finishers. Rylie Driskell claimed the individual crown while Maria Groumoutis finished second with a 92.
Driskell, a Northern Iowa commit, shot a 77 in the victory.
"My irons were good today," Driskell said. "I kinda played a scramble round. There were some shots that I thought were good and some shots where I wondered what I was doing."
Mikaela Downing also medaled for the Panthers. She shot a 100 and took eighth.
Shenandoah had four medalists, paced by Morgan McGargill's third-place outing (93).
"We did really well as a team," McGargill said. "Individually, I'm proud that my scores dropped."
Halle Wheatley finished fourth (95), Bailey Maher took sixth (96) and Brooke Bauer was seventh (98).
"They've put the time in," Kirkholm said. "We've been preaching consistency."
Glenwood finished third with a 421. Haley Woods led the Rams with a 10th-place medal (101).
Harlan's Jocelyn Cheek came home in fifth with a 96. Teammate Timer Svendsen shot a 102 to finish 12th. The other medalists were St. Albert's Lainey Sheffield (ninth) and Sidney's Avery Dowling (11th), with respective scores of 100 and 101.
Denison-Schleswig and St. Albert rounded out the top five of the team standings.
Click below to view results, as well as full video interviews with Driskell, McGargill and Coach Kirkholm.