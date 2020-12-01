(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah girls got their first win of the season while the Southwest Valley boys moved to 2-0 in a doubleheader on KMA 960 Tuesday night.
GIRLS: Shenandoah 55 SW Valley 49
The Fillies leaned on their youth down the stretch to stave off a Southwest Valley comeback and notch the victory in a game that unofficially featured 46 fouls.
"Anytime you get a win, you gotta be happy," Coach Jon Weinrich said. "It wasn't pretty, but our goal is to win. We have a lot to look forward to and a lot to improve on."
The two squads traded punches early in the first quarter with Shenandoah taking an 11-10 leading into the second quarter.
The Fillies were dealt an early blow when leading scorer Ava Wolf was sidelined in the first quarter with three fouls.
"She's got to learn," Weinrich said of Wolf's foul trouble. "I think Ava only played three minutes in the first three quarters. She's super important to us."
The second quarter was much of the same with Southwest Valley staying within striking distance while the Fillies took a 27-23 lead into the half.
In the third, Southwest Valley found a way to take the lead in the waning moments and held a 40-39 lead going into the final frame.
Shenandoah took the lead in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter and never surrendered the lead, icing it down the stretch with free throws to prevail for the 55-49 victory.
Wolf's foul troubles prompted a big game from fellow post Keelee Razee who posted 14 points and five boards in the win.
"I had to step up my game a little bit," Razee said. "Had to start scoring and making better shots."
Reese Spiegel posted 13 points for Shen, 10 of which came from the charity stripe while Allie Eveland did the dirty work with seven points and 11 boards in the paint. Wolf, despite the foul troubles, had eight points.
"If they stick to what they do well, they can be successful," Weinrich said of their posts. "We believe in them a lot."
A large part of Shenandoah's success Tuesday night came off turnovers, which eventually resulted in points.
"I think we were faster on our feet and anticipating passes," Razee said.
Southwest Valley was paced in the defeat by 15 points from Maggie Haer. Marah Larsen finished the evening with 10 points and 12 rebounds. The T-Wolves drop to 0-2 and resume action Friday against Mount Ayr.
With the win, Shenandoah moves to 1-1 and gains confidence heading into a Friday night showdown with 4A No. 11 ranked Harlan.
"I think we need to focus on what we can do well," Weinrich said. "We can do some really good things. We talk about consistency, we are lacking that a little bit. Life would be a lot easier if we were a little more consistent and did the things we were good at."
Complete interviews with Razee and Coach Weinrich can be viewed below.
BOYS: Southwest Valley 60 Shenandoah 56
Southwest Valley leaned on a well-rounded offensive effort and a late first-half surge to edge Shenandoah 60-56 in a thriller.
"This was a big one for us," Coach Kyle Bashor said. "We had to have this one for us. Last year, we took a lot of losses by a lot of points. It was about confidence for us and we played good basketball."
The first quarter was a fast-paced affair with Southwest Valley clinging to an 18-17 lead after one.
The contest was tied at 24 apiece in the final minutes of the first half, but Southwest Valley finished the half on a strong note, outscoring Shen 9-1 to take a 33-24 lead into the break.
"I felt that was big," Bashor said. "The confidence coming into the locker room was huge. They felt like they really won that half."
Southwest Valley kept their lead at around 10 in the third and took a 46-35 lead into the fourth.
However, Shenandoah refused to go away and stayed within striking distance throughout the frame. The Mustangs managed to whittle the deficit to 57-54 with less than a minute to go. The squads traded buckets to bring the score to 59-56 with less than 30 seconds to go.
Southwest Valley missed a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left, giving Shenandoah an opportunity to tie it. The Mustangs never got a shot off, as senior Blaine Venteicher snagged his fifth steal of the game and iced a free-throw to put the game out of reach.
Three Southwest Valley shooters -- Tucker Tepoel, Gabe Fuller and Blake Venteicher each finished with 14 points apiece in Southwest Valley's lighting-style offense.
"The guys off the bench did really good," Bashor said. "We want the game to be up and down. We play that really well."
Tepoel was kept quiet in the first half, but made noise in the second with 12 points and nine boards in the game's final 16 minutes. The senior finished the game with 15 total rebounds.
"My teammates are what gets me going," Tepoel said. "I just had to get them boxed out. They were bigger than me."
While Blake Venteicher and Fuller posted stellar offensive nights and Tepoel cleared the boards, senior Blaine Venteicher was all over the place with nine points, nine rebounds and five steals.
"We were playing the passing lanes well, our press was working and we were getting back on transition defense," Blaine said of their win.
Shenandoah was paced in the loss by a game-high 21 points from Braden Knight. Nolan Mount posted 11 points. Blake Herold and Brody Owen also added seven points apiece. Shenandoah falls to 0-1 on the year and will return to action Friday against Harlan.
With the victory, Southwest Valley is now 2-0 to start the season and only four wins away from matching their win output from last year. They will look to go to 3-0 on Friday when they face Mount Ayr.
"We are just going to have to keep practicing hard, preparing for games and keep the momentum going," Blaine Venteicher said.
The complete interviews with Blaine Venteicher, Tepoel and Coach Bashor can be viewed below.