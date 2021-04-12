(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah boys golf team will welcome 12 other schools on Tuesday when they host their annual tournament.
For Coach Tom Foutch's squad, it's another opportunity to gauge where they are early in the season.
"It's been nice to get a chance for the kids to get out there and compete," Coach Foutch said.
Like many programs, The Mustangs have had to overcome the challenges of not having a season last year.
"COVID really hurt our numbers," Foutch said. "We have a young team. Hopefully, we can get some more underclassmen to come out. It's very new for the younger kids. A lot of them are just learning their swings and rules, but it's going well."
The Mustangs have one meet under their belt this season. They lost to Clarinda 164-199 last week.
"I was really proud of them," Foutch said. "The greens were a little different than we were used to at home. Other than putting, they put on a good showing."
Senior Carter Ruzek is the most experienced member of the Mustangs' lineup. Ruzek shot a 40 in Shenandoah's first meet of the season and has been a vocal leader for the youthful Mustangs squad.
"Carter has a lot of experience," Foutch said. "He comes from a golfing family. He's really good at helping the younger kids out. He doesn't let the kids feel like they aren't any good. He helps them on the little thing."
Sophomore Jade Spangler is a bright spot for Coach Foutch's team. Spangler shot a 42 in Clarinda on Tuesday.
"He has a lot of talent," Foutch said. "He didn't really putt that well, but you can see the potential is there. It's exciting to see what he can throw out this year."
David Rendon, Derek Bartlett, Isaiah Jordan and Nick Opal were also in the lineup for Shenandoah.
The Mustangs indulge in their first 18-hole tournament of the season on Tuesday when they host Bedford, Denison-Schleswig, East Atchison, East Mills, Fremont-Mills, Maryville, Nodaway Valley, Southwest Valley, Sidney, Atlantic, Clarinda, Red Oak and Glenwood.
"Right now, we are working on consistency and never giving up," Foutch said. "I am excited to see how the kids handle it with some bigger schools out there. I'm excited to see how we handle that and handle ourselves."
Trevor Maeder will have updates on Twitter (@TrevMaeder96). Foutch made his comments on Monday's sports feature. Click below to hear that full interview.