(Shenandoah) -- Two of the top defenses in Class 2A District 9 will collide Friday night in Shenandoah on the KMAX-Stream when Shenandoah hosts Atlantic.
The Mustangs (3-2, 1-1) enter the contest reeling from a 45-10 loss at the hands of Page County rival Clarinda.
"Obviously the score wasn't what we wanted," Coach Ty Ratliff said of the loss. "However, I thought the kids responded pretty well to the circumstances. The kids showed a lot of fight and competitiveness."
The loss also gave the Mustangs time for self-reflection on the things they need to improve on, such as starting games more efficiently.
It definitely exposed a few things. Ratliff said. "We've got to have better first quarters. Last couple of games, we've been sluggish and it's really hurt us towards the end of games. We were kinda miscommunicating on defense and it showed. We've got the ability to do those things, but we've got to clean it up."
Offensively, senior Zayne Zwickel has led the way, throwing for 600 yards and five touchdowns while also adding two on the ground.
"He's progressed tremendously well," Ratliff said of Zwickel. "He seems to be getting more comfortable each week and is throwing some really good balls. He's taken ownership of the offense and has definitely stepped up to be a leader. He's come a long ways since where he started last year."
Morgan Cotten, Michael Reed, Blake Herold and David Rendon have also been key cogs in the Mustangs' offense this season.
While the offense has been productive, the defense has been opportunistic, snagging nine interceptions and recovering seven fumbles.
This week's opponent -- Atlantic (4-1, 2-0) -- has had a similar mindset to the Mustangs, and have forced 15 total turnovers, including 12 interceptions. The Trojans' defense has also held their last four opponents to 28 total points and is coming off back-to-back shutouts against Clarinda and Des Moines Christian. The Trojans also pose many threats offensively, but Ratliff knows the victorious team could be whichever team has a lesser amount of turnovers.
"I think we've done a good job of not turning the ball over," Ratliff said. "And the defense has done a great job of creating turnovers. This week, it's going to have to ramp up even more. They have a very good defense."
Containing Atlantic's balanced offense will also be a challenge for Coach Ratliff and company. The Trojans have used two quarterbacks -- Garrett McLaren and Caden Anderson -- to throw for 676 yards and five scores. The Trojans have also leaned on the duo of Corey Parrott and Bodie Johnson in the ground game for 535 combined yards and five scores.
"We've got to do a better a job with our run defense," Ratliff said. "We can't allow them to average seven yards a carry. We're going to have to stay awake and on top of these guys because they do have the ability to hurt you on the ground and through the air. We're going to have to clean some stuff up and play more physical on the defensive side of the ball for sure."
Austin McNorton and Tom Moore will have the call of Shenandoah/Atlantic on the KMAX-Stream 2 Friday night. Pregame coverage will begin at around 6:45 p.m. The complete interview with Coach Ratliff can be heard below.