(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah softball team pieced together a much-awaited complete game on Wednesday night, and the result was a 3-2 win over Sidney on KMA 960.
"We've played better than our record indicates," Coach Aaron Burdorf said after his team snapped an eight-game losing streak. "But we've just given up one big inning a game. That's just been the rollercoaster we've been on. The girls are working hard and want to win."
Burdorf's daughter, Jenna, put together her most impressive pitching performance of the season with nine strikeouts and only three hits allowed on four walks.
"I was hitting my spots tonight," she said. "My rise and curveball were working well, and I was able to get it past them."
"She mixed speeds," Coach Burdorf said. "She knows if she does that, she will be fine. And she did that tonight. She slowed the ball down, hit spots and gave our defense a chance."
While Burdorf kept Sidney's offense honest, sophomore Sara Morales sparked Shenandoah's bats with two hits, including the eventual game-winning RBI double in the sixth.
"I saw the ball coming in, and I knew I had to get it down," she said. "I have to make sure I get my foot down and weight on the ball."
"I thought the ball was gone," Coach Burdorf said. "That was a big play."
Morales' RBI broke a 2-2 tie that had been in place since the top of the third innings.
Shenandoah scored the first two runs of the contest in the second inning with RBIs from Morales and Caroline Rogers.
Sidney countered in the third courtesy of a two-RBI single from Mia Foster that scored Makenna Laumann and Harley Spurlock.
Shen went down in order during the third, but Sidney couldn't capitalize in the fourth, as the Cowgirls stranded a runner at second and had another get tagged out at third.
In the fifth, Burdorf retired the Sidney side and did so again in the sixth, setting the stage for Morales' go-ahead knock.
The clutch frame started for Shenandoah with a single from Lynnae Green. Reese Spiegel drew a walk, and Brooklen Black reached on a fielder's choice, bringing Morales to the plate.
Sidney had one final gasp in the seventh after Burdorf walked the first two batters. The Cowgirls had the game-tying run at third with nobody out, but a pickoff play ended the third. Sidney still had runners first and second, but Burdorf clamped down and finished the game with a strikeout.
"The sixth inning, I pitched well," Jenna Burdorf said. "So I was confident. Then I walked the first two batters. Luckily, my defense helped me out."
Morales and Green had two hits each for the Fillies while Macey Finlay and Caroline Rogers registered one apiece.
Sidney's three hits came from Foster, Laumann and Aunika Hayes.
Laumann scattered six hits and three earned runs while striking out two and walking three in the heartbreak loss. Sidney (8-7) returns to action on Friday against East Mills.
The win is Shenandoah's first since a June 3rd triumph over Red Oak, and it moves their record to 2-13. The Fillies have taken some bumps in the rigorous Hawkeye Ten this season but are gaining confidence heading into Thursday's battle against Clarinda. Coach Burdorf's squad will look to avenge an 8-6 loss to their Page County foe on May 27th.
"We played them close the first time," he said. "We gave them six of their eight runs the first time. If we play defense, produce some runs and get solid pitching, it will give everybody a boost of confidence."
