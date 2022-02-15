(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah boys bowling team is heading on its third straight trip to the state bowling tournament and is sending individuals Alex Razee and Dalton Athen. Jon Piper of Red Oak took home first place individually, and Clarinda's Tyson Bramble finished third.
"(I'm) pretty proud of the crew," Shen bowling coach Darin Pease told KMA Sports. "During our Baker games, we were going pretty good. We had a little bit of a letdown. Clarinda was hot. They got really hot. We turned around and bounced back the next game. We never gave up. We kept fighting. Our last five games are maybe the best five Baker's we've done all year. It was a great time to jump that up a little bit."
The Mustangs finished got a 2,801-2,622 win over Clarinda to advance to state. Pease gave props to their rival.
"You can't say enough about Clarinda. They're a solid, solid team. We just got the best of them today," Pease said. "It's nice to do it on our home turf. But our boys bowled well. I can't take away anything from them at all."
Pease looks forward to the team's third consecutive trip to the state tournament.
"The atmosphere up there is just fun. It's a unique environment. You get the whole state to come in and watch you. This year the format is definitely different. We get to bowl 15 games of Baker, and then we turn around in our bracket. Even if you have a subpar 15 games, you still have a shot to win a title. That's going to be a fun, unique aspect to the new format this year."
Finishing in 4th as a state individual qualifier was Dalton Athen of Shenandoah. Athen finished just one point shy (578) of tying Clarinda's Tyson Bramble (579) for 3rd place. Athen says it was a nice finish for him.
"It means a lot, especially since it's my first year out," Athen told KMA Sports. "Hopefully, I can keep doing it and be there for three years."
Clarinda's Bramble was also pleased with his third-place finish.
"Last year we made it, so I was glad to be back," Bramble told KMA Sports.
Bramble relishes the opportunity to head back to the state tournament again.
"It feels really good," Bramble stated. "Just like last year, it's just an amazing feeling going back to state."
Shenandoah also got a second-place finish from Alex Razee. He finished with 599 points, one shy of tying the winner. He says the simpler he keeps his form, the better.
"You don't think," Razee told KMA Sports. "You just throw the ball. If you think too hard, you're just going to end up messing up. You just have to keep a clear conscience and just take one shot after the other."
Razee says the team gels nicely.
"For the second year in a row, it feels good having these guys come in, and these guys help me out, I help them out," Razee said. "We're just a great group of guys. We get along with each other. We're just a really good group."
Taking first place was Red Oak's Jon Piper. Piper narrowly took first with 600 points. Talking with KMA Sports, Piper says this is a special moment.
"It feels amazing," Piper told KMA Sports. "One of my greatest dreams of this sport."
Piper has enjoyed the relationships this season.
"It was fun in the season hanging with my friends that came out bowling this season with me," Piper continued. "They're just amazing and giving me all the support, love. I'm bringing three of them with me to state to continue that love and support."
Red Oak placed third as a team, Lenox finished fourth, Mount Ayr ended in fifth, and Lamoni took sixth place.
You can view the full list of results below and view the interviews with Pease, Athen, Bramble, Razee, and Piper.